‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 on Netflix: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far

The Night Agent has already been renewed for a third season. Renewed ahead of time, Netflix was right to put its confidence in The Night Agent after another excellent season. Filming is underway on the third season, and we expect the series to return sometime in 2026. In this preview, we’ll keep you updated on everything related to The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix.

The Night Agent serves as the television adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel The Night Agent, which is helmed by showrunner Shawn Ryan and produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Gabriel Basso plays the lead role of Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who mans the phone in the basement of the White House that never rings. When the phone finally rings, it begins a chain of events that throws Peter and civilian Rose Larkin into a conspiracy that leads back to the Oval Office.

What is the renewal status of The Night Agent?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 23/01/2025)

Ahead of the release of the second season, Netflix revealed it had renewed The Night Agent for a third season. After the incredible success of the first season, it’s unsurprising that Netflix has such confidence in the second season, and renewing the series ahead of time.

At the time of writing, The Night Agent is Netflix’s seventh most successful Original TV show after 91 days. It was watched for 803,200,000 hours, which equated to 98.2 million views (Complete Viewing Equivalent).

Since its debut, according to the engagement reports from Netflix, between January 2023 and June 2024, the series was watched for over 1.1 billion hours and 134.4 million views.

Title Name Runtime Combined Hours (Jan ’23 – ‘Jun 24) Combined Views (Jan ’23 – ‘Jun 24 The Night Agent: Season 1 8:11 1,100,400,000 134,400,000

How has the second season performed so far?

As the second season has just been released on Netflix, we’re yet to see any data for the series. Once Netflix releases the viewing figures, you can find them here.

What is the production status of The Night Agent season 3?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is ongoing for The Night Agent’s third season, which began on November 24th, 2024, and is expected to end by June 15th, 2025.

Shooting is taking place in New York, United States, and in Istanbul, Turkey.

What to expect from the third season?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

To find Rose and locate where the Balas were manufacturing the KX, Peter had little choice but to agree to help the intelligence broker Jacob Monroe by infiltrating the United Nations and stealing the information from the secretary general’s computer.

While Peter’s actions saved thousands of lives, saved Rose, and stopped Markus Bala, who wouldn’t have been able to do this without breaking the law to help Monroe. Peter is now compromised by the information broker.

Peter chose to turn himself into Catherine and went into custody. A couple of weeks later, Peter learned from Catherine that thanks to the information on the computer he gave to Monroe, he inadvertently aided and abetted in influencing a presidential election as one of the candidates, Knox, the former director of the CIA, was revealed to have leaked Foxglove to Viktor Bala.

The other presidential candidate, Hagan, is all but guaranteed to win the presidency and is in the pocket of Jacob Monroe. This means that the next sitting President of the United States is under the thumb of Monroe and will have access to all sorts of state secrets.

To make up for helping Monroe, Peter has been given another chance to help his country by Catherine and will now work undercover to uncover Monroe’s network by working with him. The mission is a secret to Night Agent, which means Peter will only have Catherine and Mosley as his allies.

Will Peter “join” the Secret Service?

To get close to the Oval Office and the POTUS, it would make sense for Peter to find his way into the President’s security detail. This would mean he would have to join the Secret Service.

This also means we expect him to run into Chelsea Arrington, who ran the security detail for Hagan during the election.

What about Rose?

Rose has moved back to California and is continuing her life working at her new job because, at Peter’s behest, she can be used to compromise him as a Night Agent.

We last saw Rose in New York with Noor, who has been settling into life with her mother in the USA since she defected. This won’t be the end for Rose and Peter, who will most certainly cross paths in some capacity in the third season.

Rose’s work for AdVerse could be incredibly valuable to someone like Jacob Monroe. She used the code to locate Peter when he was AWOL in New York. A tool like that is incredibly powerful, and dangerous in the wrong hands.

Who are the cast members of The Night Agent season 3?

Naturally, Gabriel Basso will return to reprise his role as Peter Sutherland.

We’d expect to see the following cast members return to reprise their roles in season 3:

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin.

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe.

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver.

Albert Jones as Aiden Mosley.

Other cast members we could see reprise their roles in The Night Agent season 3 are:

Keon Alexander as Javad.

Arienne Mandi as Noor.

Navid Negahban as Abbas Mansuri.

We also have confirmation that The Umbrella Academy actress Genesis Rodriguez has joined the cast of the third season. Her role in the series has yet to be revealed, but it is understood that she will be a new series regular.

When will The Night Agent season 3 be on Netflix?

Given filming is currently underway and is expected to end in June 2025, we’re hoping to see the third season of The Night Agent in the first half of 2026.

For now, we await Netflix’s announcement of the release date.

Are you looking forward to watching The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!