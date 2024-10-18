‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 To Begin Filming on November 24th, 2024

In case you missed it, Netflix recently confirmed it’s working on season 3 of The Night Agent. Midway into production on season 2, a writer’s room was established for the next entry, and we’re told there are even potential spinoffs in the works. When will season 3 begin production? New production dates suggest the show will enter production at the end of November 2024.

New preliminary production dates for The Night Agent season 3 suggest that filming will be getting underway this November (we’re told November 24th) and run for a seven-month period (presumably with breaks for Thanksgiving and Christmas), with the currently scheduled wrap to take place in June 2025 (we’re told June 15th).

Better still, The Night Agent will add a new location next season. Whereas season 2 kicked off production in Thailand, season 3 will be headed for Turkey, specifically the capital city of Istanbul, this time around. Production will be there for the first leg, taking us to the end of 2024 and pick up in New York City in 2025.

The Night Agent is one of several productions that Netflix has filmed or is currently filming in the Big Apple. Earlier this year, Netflix wrapped up the fifth and final season of You, which has called New York its home for multiple seasons. Elsewhere, Survival of the Thickest season 2 is filming there, as well as Black Rabbit (working title Gary the Dog), the new limited series featuring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

Shawn Ryan remains the showrunner and executive producer on season 3, with Seth Fisher and Munis Rashid listed as EPs, too. Eileen Myers is the co-executive producer on season 3, while Corey Deshon will be the supervising producer. Imogen Browder and Aiyana White will take on Executive Story Editor duties, and Andres Jose Smith will be the staff writer.

The good news is that because the show is getting into production relatively quickly, we won’t be in a situation where we’re waiting two years for the show to come out. Of course, season 2 was held up because of the Hollywood strikes of 2023, so that’s why we’ve had to wait so long this time, but that won’t be the case for season 3.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, season 3 of The Night Agent will be released in late 2025 or early 2026 (think January).

We’ll be tracking everything known about season 3 of The Night Agent in due course in a big preview article, but until then, let us know in the comments if you’re excited for season 3 to commence filming. Season 2 is scheduled to arrive in Winter 2025