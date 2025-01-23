‘The Art of Sarah’ Netflix Crime Thriller K-Drama: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far

Shin Hye Sun will lead another Netflix K-drama as she takes center stage as Sara Kim in the crime thriller The Art of Sarah. Filming will begin in January 2025, and we’ll keep track of everything you need to know about the K-drama.

The Art of Sarah is an upcoming South Korean Netflix original crime thriller directed by Kim Jin Min (My Name) and written by Chu Song Yeon.

Editor’s Note: When the article was first published, the name of the K-drama was Lady Doir. It has since changed to The Art of Sarah.

What is the plot of The Art of Sarah?

Sara Kim dreams of becoming a luxury brand, and she is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and depths to fulfill those desires and ambitions.

Who are the cast members of The Art of Sarah?

Shin Hye Sun stars as Sarah Kim / Kim Sa Ra. The actress has starred in several K-dramas on Netflix, such as Welcome to Samdal-ri, See You in My 19th Life, and Stranger. Outside of Netflix, she has had leading roles in many popular K-dramas, such as Mr. Queen, The Hymn of Death, Thirty But Seventeen, and Five Enough.

Lee Jun Hyuk has officially been confirmed to star in the series and will play the role of Park Moo Kyung. The actor previously starred in K-dramas on Netflix, such as Life, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Stranger, and Our Beloved Summer.

Kim Jae Won plays the supporting role of Ji Hwan. Kim Jae Won previously starred in Hierarchy, King the Land, and Our Blues.

What is the production status of The Art of Sarah?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began in mid-January 2025 and is scheduled to end by mid-July 2025.

When is The Art of Sarah coming to Netflix?

Given The Art of Sarah filming schedule, the K-drama could be released on Netflix before the end of 2025. However, it is more likely to be released in 2026.

What is the episode count?

The Art of Sarah will consist of eight episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Art of Sarah on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!