Hot on the heels of Netflix scooping up Toho’s Rebirth of Mothra trilogy over the summer, the streamer is going back to the vaults of Japanese monster cinema once again. Two classic Ultraman movies built from the original 1966 series are headed to Netflix globally, including in the United States, on December 2nd, 2026.

The timing is fitting. 2026 marks 60 years since the Giant of Light first appeared on Japanese television, and while Netflix has been a home for modern takes on the character for years, the original Showa-era incarnation has been much harder to come by on the service. Back when we first looked at which Ultraman titles were streaming on Netflix, the answer for US subscribers was none at all.

Which classic Ultraman movies are coming to Netflix?

Both titles are compilation films, re-edited for cinemas from episodes of Tsuburaya Productions’ original Ultraman TV series, which aired in Japan between 1966 and 1967.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Ultraman the Movie (1967) – Known to fans as Ultraman: Monster Movie Feature, this was the hero’s first trip to the big screen. Directed by Hajime Tsuburaya and stitched together from four episodes of the show, it covers Ultraman’s origin story before building to his showdown with fan-favorite kaiju Gomora. It originally played in Japanese cinemas in July 1967 as a double bill with Toho’s King Kong Escapes. Rated TV-PG.

– Known to fans as Ultraman: Monster Movie Feature, this was the hero’s first trip to the big screen. Directed by Hajime Tsuburaya and stitched together from four episodes of the show, it covers Ultraman’s origin story before building to his showdown with fan-favorite kaiju Gomora. It originally played in Japanese cinemas in July 1967 as a double bill with Toho’s King Kong Escapes. Rated TV-PG. Ultraman: An Akio Jissoji Film (1979) – A recompilation of the five episodes directed by Akio Jissoji, the cult filmmaker whose offbeat, humorous entries are among the most distinctive of the original run. This version also features newly shot scenes.

Both films star the original Science Patrol lineup: Susumu Kurobe as Hayata, Akiji Kobayashi, Hiroko Sakurai, Masanari Nihei, Sandayu Dokumamushi, and Hikaru Urano.

Netflix’s growing kaiju and tokusatsu library

These additions continue a clear trend of Netflix licensing vintage Japanese genre titles for a worldwide audience. In July, the streamer added all three Rebirth of Mothra movies alongside Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, and it previously picked up Godzilla Minus One and its black-and-white edition.

Netflix’s relationship with Ultraman specifically runs deep, too. It was the exclusive home of the CG anime series, which wrapped up after three seasons in 2023, and in 2024 it released the animated feature Ultraman: Rising, which we covered extensively and called one of the strongest Netflix films of that year.

For more on everything headed to the service next month, keep an eye on our coming soon section.

Will you be checking out the classic Ultraman movies when they arrive on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.