Netflix won a competitive bidding war earlier this month to acquire Lionsgate’s holiday action-thriller Fairytale in New York. Lanterns star Aaron Pierre leads the cast as a father whose Christmas Eve turns violent when he crosses paths with a criminal gang while tracking down a priceless gift for his estranged son. Filming is reportedly slated to begin in March 2027. Here’s everything we know so far.

Fairytale in New York is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller film directed by Jalmari Helander, who previously directed the Sisu films and is directing the upcoming Rambo reboot. The script has been written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

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The film is being produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Kevin King Templeton for Templeton Media. The executive producers confirmed for the film are Scott Sheldon, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, as well as Pavan Kalidindi and James Myers for Lionsgate.

What is the plot of Fairytale in New York?

The synopsis for Fairytale in New York has been sourced from Production Weekly:

The action thriller takes place on Christmas Eve in New York City, as an unassuming cab driver takes one last ride before celebrating the holiday with his estranged son. After a run-in with a gang of criminals, he embarks on a relentless pursuit to retrieve his kid’s priceless Christmas gift. “

Who are the cast members of Fairytale in New York?

The only cast member to be announced so far is Aaron Pierre. The actor recently starred in HBO’s Lanterns as John Stewart, and previously starred in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge as Terry Richmond. He has also starred in series such as Genius and The Morning Show, and voiced Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King and GOAT as Mane Attraction.

What is the production status of Fairytale in New York?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Issue 1529 of Production Weekly reported that filming for Fairytale in New York will take place between March 2027 and May 2027.

Filming is reported to take place in New York and New Jersey.

Filming dates/schedules are subject to change.

When can we expect to see Fairytale in New York on Netflix?

Given that the film is an action-thriller set at Christmas, we would expect a Holiday Season (November-December) release in either 2027 or 2028.

For now, we’ll wait for further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Fairytale in New York? Let us know in the comments below!