With Rob Lowe’s tell-all doc Rob Lowe: The Outsider on Netflix now, you might be keen to check out more of his work on the platform. The actor has decades’ worth of roles under his belt, playing characters who worked as a White House Communications Director (The West Wing), a City Manager, a firefighter, and a Principal. He’s also starred in a ton of Netflix original movies, series, and specials.

How much Lowe can you handle? Here’s a guide to every Rob Lowe Netflix Original.

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

The one that started it all, or at least started this list. Confirmed by Netflix back in October, this documentary from Chris Smith, the director behind Fyre and Tiger King, sees Lowe tell his own story through sit-down interviews, archival footage, and home video he shot as a teenager. It traces his family’s move from Dayton, Ohio, to Malibu, his early TV work, landing a role in The Outsiders (and the scenes with Tom Cruise that got cut), the Brat Pack years, his addiction struggles in the early ’80s, and the career setbacks that followed, through to his sobriety and marriage to Sheryl Berkoff. Berkoff, brother Chad Lowe, Demi Moore, and Gwyneth Paltrow all chip in along the way. Lowe is as charming a storyteller as you’d expect, and there are plenty of juicy Hollywood tales, though our Rob Lowe: The Outsider review found it light on genuine introspection and largely skipping his later career.

Holiday in the Wild (2019)

Lowe takes his romantic aptitude to Africa with Kristin Davis in this light rom-com, set in Africa of all places. In it, he plays Zambia-based bush pilot and wildlife conservationist Derek Holliston, who helps rescue orphaned elephants. He encounters newly single Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis), whose husband stands her up for their second honeymoon and unexpectedly ends their marriage, so she takes their safari trip solo. Derek makes an impromptu landing to rescue an orphaned baby elephant whose mother was killed by poachers, and, inspired by his dedication, Kate extends her trip through the holidays. Keep an eye out for John Owen Lowe as Kate’s son, an early taste of the father-son pairing to come. Christmas in Africa, and maybe a Rob Lowe pilot under Kristin Davis’ mistletoe. (Here’s more on Holiday in the Wild.)

Unstable

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The Lowe sons are in the family business… of acting. And nothing proves it more than Rob and son John Owen Lowe’s series, co-created alongside Victor Fresco, about an eccentric, self-centered biotech entrepreneur, Ellis Dragon, who, in his grief, needs his anxious, awkward son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to help save the company from ruin, and possibly repair their estranged relationship as well. Running for two seasons before Netflix canceled it in 2024, the Lowe-and-Lowe-led workplace comedy was the first time father and son stood toe to toe as leads, and it proved them a formidable comedy duo capable of carrying a show with wit and charm.

Dog Gone

Rob Lowe has a dog named Gonker that goes missing. Based on the true story and book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi, the film follows Fielding Marshall (Johnny Berchtold), a recent college grad who just loves his dog Gonker. When Gonker goes missing, he and his dad John (Lowe) must trek the Appalachian Trail to find him. But they’re on the clock, as Gonker has Addison’s disease and needs a monthly life-saving shot. Along the way, strangers lend a hand, and it turns into a tale of a community coming together. Again, Lowe is operating on full optimistic-dad charm, lifting his son’s spirits and morale, knowing in his bones that they’ll find Gonker and, together, they’ll get back home. (Here’s more on Dog Gone.)

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

In this zippy one-hour comedy special, Rob Lowe narrates and guides you through all the big ol’ Hollywood clichés that have permeated the cinematic zeitgeist. But he’s not alone, as talking heads including Richard E. Grant, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, and more pop in to deliver their own dissertations, often from experience, on the trope-filled mayhem of the movies. Still, it’s Lowe’s buoyant guidance that’s the real linchpin of the picture. Or of the one-shot special about the pictures.

In a Holidaze

Out next week, on December 2nd, Maddie Ziegler is having her love-triangle Groundhog Day moment in this time-loop comedy about a young woman pining over two brothers vying for her affection at a family Christmas gathering, who has to relive the same day over and over until she gets it right. Lowe plays not the dad but wise family friend Benny, whom Ziegler’s Maelyn Jones turns to for romantic advice. Of course, you can expect him to bring the same seasoned charm he’s brought to nearly every character he’s played in recent years. Nothing like Lowe in a Netflix Christmas movie to bring the yuletide cheer. (Here’s everything we know about In a Holidaze, and the rest of Netflix’s 2026 Christmas movie lineup.)