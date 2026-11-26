Thanksgiving 2026 is all about returning to Maple Brook for The Hunting Wives Season 2 on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for Season 3, but it’ll look a lot different with the production shifting from its long-term home in North Carolina. Before the show moves to new terrain, we’re here to trace all of the filming locations from Seasons 1 and 2, from Margo’s stunning log cabin to downtown Maple Brook.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return as Sophie O’Neill and Margo Banks in The Hunting Wives Season 2. But this time, they’re on the outs. Struggling with isolation, Sophie feels like an outcast, while Margo continues to live the glamorous high life, supporting her husband, the filthy-rich oil tycoon and Republican politician Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) on his campaign for governor. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together.

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The Hunting Wives is set to depart its long-term filming hub in North Carolina for its third season, with the core reason for packing up and moving on. It all comes down to the state’s film incentive program leaving and there being no grant funds for the production. It will relocate to Atlanta, Georgia for Season 3. Even so, the series has just aired its second season, and all 8 episodes were shot in North Carolina, specifically the Charlotte and Lake Norman areas.

The show filmed predominantly on-location, utilising local bars and clubs to capture the East Texas feel. For those places, it notably didn’t change company names; the real-life nightclub Coyote Joes kept its name, as did What-A-Burger, and so on. Losing those locations for the third season is a big deal for the production, and according to director Melanie Mayron, the team is in the process of scoping out new hotspots with Texas vibes. “This Coyote Joe’s thing, they can’t find yet,” she told us. “I don’t quite know what they’re going to do with that because that’s so Texas.

Interactive map of filming locations

We’ve plotted all of the key filming locations from Seasons 1-2 on our filming tour widget down below:

Sources used for this article: Netflix, Reddit, WSOC-TV

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.