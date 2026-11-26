Thanksgiving 2026 is all about returning to Maple Brook for The Hunting Wives Season 2 on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for Season 3, but it’ll look a lot different with the production shifting from its long-term home in North Carolina. Before the show moves to new terrain, we’re here to trace all of the filming locations from Seasons 1 and 2, from Margo’s stunning log cabin to downtown Maple Brook.
Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return as Sophie O’Neill and Margo Banks in The Hunting Wives Season 2. But this time, they’re on the outs. Struggling with isolation, Sophie feels like an outcast, while Margo continues to live the glamorous high life, supporting her husband, the filthy-rich oil tycoon and Republican politician Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) on his campaign for governor. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together.
The Hunting Wives is set to depart its long-term filming hub in North Carolina for its third season, with the core reason for packing up and moving on. It all comes down to the state’s film incentive program leaving and there being no grant funds for the production. It will relocate to Atlanta, Georgia for Season 3. Even so, the series has just aired its second season, and all 8 episodes were shot in North Carolina, specifically the Charlotte and Lake Norman areas.
The show filmed predominantly on-location, utilising local bars and clubs to capture the East Texas feel. For those places, it notably didn’t change company names; the real-life nightclub Coyote Joes kept its name, as did What-A-Burger, and so on. Losing those locations for the third season is a big deal for the production, and according to director Melanie Mayron, the team is in the process of scoping out new hotspots with Texas vibes. “This Coyote Joe’s thing, they can’t find yet,” she told us. “I don’t quite know what they’re going to do with that because that’s so Texas.
Interactive map of filming locations
We’ve plotted all of the key filming locations from Seasons 1-2 on our filming tour widget down below:
The Hunting Wives
17 filming locations
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1
★ Downtown Mooresville Central filming location The main street and surrounding streets of Mooresville -- including East Wilson Street -- were used as the backdrop of fictional Texas town Maple Brook.
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2
Margo and Jed's Log-Cabin House Margo and Jed’s private log-cabin lake house. In real life, the house is known as Azalea Retreat can even be rented.
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3
Margo and Jed's Mansion A 14,000-square-foot stone mansion, this home is called Stone Haven Estate in real-life. In the series, it is the primary residence of Jed and Margo.
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4
Sophie and Graham's Home The residence of Sophie and Graham O'Neill.
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5
Maple Brook Woodland Falcon Trail Trailhead, Richfield is used as a key location for the woodland surrounding Maple Brook in both seasons.
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6
Baylor University, Attended By Brad Season 2 location. Filmed at Queens University of Charlotte but banners were swapped to depict Baylor University, attended by Brad in Season 2.
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7
Coyote Joe’s Used prominently across Seasons 1 and 2. A real-life Texas honky-tonk bar used in the show's first and seventh episodes, serving as a key place for the characters to unwind and drink.
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8
Maple Brook Chuch The local church in Maple Brook, used in both seasons. It is The Park Church in real-life.
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9
Clutch Studios Interior and exterior scenes were filmed at Clutch Studios, Huntersville in March 2026. This location was introduced for Season 2.
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10
Dilworth Tasting Room Used for social gatherings and seen predominantly during the fundraiser in Season 1, Episode 1. It appears again in Season 1, Episode 4, when Margo and Callie meet for mimosas.
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11
McCoy Road Farmhouse Season 2 location. Nighttime filming took place here in early March 2026, depicting a motorcycle chase.
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12
Pie in the Sky Pizza Another location used for nights out. Used in Season 1, Episode 7 in a scene between Sophie and Jamie.
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13
What-A-Burger A fast-food restaurant appearing in Season 1, Episode 2. This location sparked minor controversy among locals because the North Carolina What-A-Burger chain is separate from Texas's Whataburger.
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14
Chapter 6 A Mediterranean restaurant used in Episode 8, during a dinner and conversation between Margo and Callie.
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15
Connolly’s Irish pub, 5th Street, Charlotte A pub used in Season 2.
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16
North Tyron Street, First Ward Used in Season 1, Episode 8, 'Sophie's Choice'
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17
Blackstone Shooting Sports A gun shop in Season 1, Episode 3, “Sunrise Tells the Story”.
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Sources used for this article: Netflix, Reddit, WSOC-TV
The Hunting Wives Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.