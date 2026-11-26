Holiday season is officially here, and Netflix has another exciting slate of content coming our way, spearheaded by an all-new Pride and Prejudice adaptation, the final season of Emily in Paris, and more.

From prestige dramas to workplace comedies and coming-of-age series, this Christmas season is chock-full of content at Netflix as the streamer plans to close out the year on a high. Of course, this holiday season is a big one for original movies, with David Fincher’s The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth and Brad Bird’s long-gestating Ray Gunn taking the headlines. On the TV side, there’s plenty to get excited about too.

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Down below, we’ve compiled 8 Netflix Original series you can’t miss, plus two licensed picks heading to Netflix in the US. Be sure to also check out the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix throughout December which we’re constantly updating.

Trinity

Coming to Netflix: December 1

Back in 2018, Netflix released thriller Bodyguard from creator Jed Mercurio, and it was a huge success. To this day, it stands at 8/10 on IMDb and has a very impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite being a standalone series, there were initial murmurings of a follow-up series, but it never happened. However, Mercurio returns for an all-new thriller this December, with Bodyguard star Richard Madden returning to headline. It feels like a little Bodyguard reunion for many, and hopefully it lives up to the original.

Trinity follows Katherine Decker (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a second-in-command naval officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when her connection to the Secretary of Defense and its leader Webb Preston (Madden) leads her into a web of political intrigue and potential conspiracy.

The series is rooted in creator Mercurio’s love for thrillers. “I love watching thrillers as much as I enjoy making them,” he told Netflix TUDUM. “One of my all-time favorites is No Way Out. I wanted to create an action thriller set around the Pentagon with a high-stakes conspiracy to challenge a heroic naval officer.”

Pride and Prejudice

Coming to Netflix: December 3

There’s aren’t many romance stories that come with as much esteem as Jane Austen’s enemies-to-lovers classic Pride and Prejudice. The novel is no stranger to adaptations, either. The first movie dates back to a BBC production in 1938. Decades later, the BBC went back to the story in a 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth. Then there was the requisite 2005 movie with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, which remains the most celebrated adaptation.

The latest Pride and Prejudice adaptation lands at Netflix in December, promising to introduce the story to a new generation of fans. Created by Dolly Alderton, this lush 6-part miniseries stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton told Netflix. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm.”

Behind the camera helming the series is Welsh director Euros Lyn, who is best known for his work at Netflix on Black Mirror and Heartstopper.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

Coming to Netflix: December 10

Back in 1996, six-year-old JonBenét Patricia Ramsey was murdered during Christmas in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. Hours before her body was found, a ransom note demanding $118,000 was found in the home. 30 years later, the mystery surrounding her murder remains unsolved, despite over 21,000 tips, letters, and emails relating to the case.

The story surrounding the case has been adapted into a limited series at Netflix, with Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach serving as co-writers, and Richard LaGravenese as showrunner. The series has also appointed two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Spy) to play Patsy, and Emmy and Academy Award nominee Clive Owen (Children of Men, Inside Man) to play John.

This case caused a media frenzy, and scripted dramas about it date back over 25 years. Back in 2000, CBS aired Perfect Murder, Perfect Town. Since then, there have been numerous documentaries.

Sunshine Girls

Coming to Netflix: December 15

Teen coming-of-age dramas always tend to perform well on Netflix, and Sunshine Girls has all the hallmarks to be another hit. The series begins with a typical genre trope: Olivia (Alma Marian) suddenly finds she has to move from NYC to California, where she meets influencer Riley (Erin Rose Park) and horse-loving Taylor (Isabella Fowler), who add unexpected chaos to her freshman year. Sure, Valley Hills is a lovely Californian suburb, but for someone who has lived in New York her entire life, the culture and lifestyle changes are difficult to grasp. Expect first kisses, family drama, and high-school chaos.

The series is created and produced by Rob Fishman and Nuria Anson, directed by Allex Tarr, and written by Elisabeth Rogge, Mary Lambert, and Gavin Laing. It is produced by Brat TV, which operates as a division of ZATV.

Sunshine Girls is the last in an impressive slate of teen dramas on Netflix this year, including Finding Her Edge, Crew Girl, and The Body.

Quiztopia

Coming to Netflix: December 17

Reiichi Sugimoto’s manga Kokumin Kuizu was serialised way back in 1993, but since then it has never seen an anime or live-action adaptation. Netflix is changing that with Quiztopia, and when you understand the plot, it’s easy to see why this is getting the live-action treatment. The series takes place in an alternate version of Japan, where a quiz show grips the nation after being placed within the official Japanese Constitution. Naturally, it’s a unique type of quiz show, one where high risk offers high rewards. Winners of the quiz get their wish granted by the government. However, losers face fines, forced labour, or even conscription.

The series is directed by Teruyuki Yoshida (The 13 Lords of the Shogun), and stars Takayuki Yamada (Last Samurai Standing) as the host, K-ichi. Other cast members include Riko Ishida, Kana Kurashina, and Koji Seto.

This format has endured a lot of success in recent years. It’s reminiscent of 2025 movies The Long Walk and The Running Man, both of which were adapted from Stephen King novels. If Quiztopia can reach and impress that audience on Netflix, the sky is the limit.

Living the Dream

Coming to Netflix: December 18

Apple & Onion creator George Gendi is bringing a new adult animated comedy to Netflix just in time for Christmas. It’s the latest in a long string of adult animated comedies on Netflix, including Big Mouth, Mating Season, Alley Cats, and Haunted Hotel. There’s a glut of them, and it can be difficult for new contenders to stand out from the crowd, but Living the Dream seems to poke fun at all the right people, positioning itself as a unique enough show to impress.

The series follows best friends Des (Javone Prince) and Ray (Gendi), a duo who work from an office in London doing low-level social media tasks for their seemingly well-meaning company Ecofood — and not getting much in return. What’s more, they have to deal with quintessential workplace dramas, from romances to HR blunders, and so on. The series is very much a spiritual successor to Apple & Onion (following a duo and their chaotic adventures in a big city), but this one targets an adult demographic.

The Åre Murders (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 20

Swedish noir The Åre Murders debuted back in 2025, and quickly became a huge hit on Netflix. To put that into numbers, it reached the streamer’s Top 10 in 84 countries, garnering over 38 million views globally. Reviews were equally impressive with the series currently holding a very impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Suffice it to say, everyone is very excited about what’s in store for Season 2.

An adaptation of Viveca Sten’s best-selling crime novels, the first season adapted Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows. The second instalment adapts Hidden in Memories and Hidden in Lies. The new season marks the return of stars Carla Sehn and Kardo Razzazi as Detectives Hanna Ahlander and Daniel Lindskog. It’s also set during Christmas, making it a particularly timely release.

“Hanna has found her place at the local police station, but her feelings for Daniel leave her torn between work and her personal life, and she is even considering leaving Åre,” the official synopsis reads. “When real estate developer Charlotte Wretlind is found dead in a suite at the luxurious Copperhill Mountain Lodge, old conflicts resurface. Shortly after, twenty one-year-old seasonal worker Filippa Smedsås is found dead in the icy dawn. What first looks like a tragic accident leads the detectives into a web of secrets and toxic relationships among the young seasonal workers. Stretched thin, and with more lives at risk, Hanna and Daniel must confront both those responsible and their own emotional entanglements.”

Joining the cast for Season 2 is Simon J. Berger (Exit, The Master Plan) as Henry Sylvester.

Emily in Paris (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: December 24

Emily in Paris will officially conclude with its sixth season, but not before taking her on a sweeping adventure. After turning down a career in Italy and breaking off her relationship with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), Emily Cooper makes her way back to Paris — but not for long before embarking on a Greek rendezvous. Netflix is pulling out all the stops to send Emily out on an adventurous, festive high.

“Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” star Lily Collins teased.

If you’re not embroiled in your own Christmas Eve chaos, Emily in Paris has you covered.

It’s not just Netflix Originals worth your time this December. A couple of excellent library additions are also landing on Netflix in the United States, including a cult HBO comedy and a criminally overlooked drama.

Eastbound & Down (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: December 12 (US only)

Few comedy characters are as gloriously unhinged as Kenny Powers. Danny McBride’s foul-mouthed, mullet-sporting former MLB pitcher is the beating heart of Eastbound & Down, the HBO cult classic that ran for four seasons between 2009 and 2013, and all 29 episodes are coming to Netflix in the US this December.

Created by McBride, Jody Hill, and Ben Best, and executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the series follows Kenny after his ego and hard-partying lifestyle torpedo his baseball career, forcing him to return to his North Carolina hometown as a substitute PE teacher. What follows is a chaotic, deeply delusional quest to reclaim his former glory, with stops in Mexico and Myrtle Beach along the way.

If you’ve enjoyed McBride’s other HBO outings, Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, this is where it all started. It’s a perfect binge for the quiet days between Christmas and New Year.

Sorry for Your Loss (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: December 19 (US only)

One of the most overlooked dramas of the late 2010s is finally getting a second chance. Sorry for Your Loss originally premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018, and very few people saw it during its two-season run. That’s a shame, because the show averages 97% on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons, with Season 2 holding a perfect score. As far as we know, it’s also the first Facebook Watch original ever licensed to Netflix.

Created by playwright Kit Steinkellner, the half-hour drama stars Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh Shaw, a young widow trying to rebuild her life after the unexpected death of her husband Matt (Mamoudou Athie). The series never rushes her grief, moving between the present and flashbacks to their marriage. Kelly Marie Tran, Jovan Adepo, and Janet McTeer round out an excellent cast.

If you loved Dead to Me, this should be next on your list. All 20 episodes arrive just before Christmas.

Which of these series are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments down below!