Netflix has quietly become the go-to home for tabletop games making the leap to the screen. Over the past couple of years, the streamer has bought up some of the biggest names in the board game aisle, from family-night staples like Monopoly and Clue to modern strategy hits like CATAN and Ticket to Ride, while the long-gestating Magic: The Gathering series finally has a 2027 release window.

Some are being turned into big-budget scripted films and series, and others into the kind of high-stakes reality competitions Netflix has made a name for itself with. Below, we’ve rounded up every board and tabletop game adaptation currently in the works at Netflix, along with the latest on where each one stands.

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Of course, Netflix’s board game adaptation list is quite quaint compared to Netflix’s attempts to bringing video games to life? Check out our full guide to every video game adaptation coming to Netflix in 2026 and beyond.

Upcoming Board Game Adaptations

CATAN Universe (Films, Series, and Unscripted)

Writers / Directors (Live-Action Film): Aaron Nee and Adam Nee

Producers: Darren Kyman, Pete Fenlon, Guido Teuber, Benjamin Teuber, and Roy Lee

Production Studios: Asmodee, CATAN Studio, Vertigo Entertainment, and Netflix

Format: Live-Action & Animation (Series, Features, Unscripted)

Genre: Adventure, Strategy, Board Game Adaptation

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

A wide-ranging agreement announced in October 2025 paves the way for a massive CATAN cinematic universe, with Netflix planning ambitious adaptations across live-action features, animated series, and even unscripted reality formats.

The first concrete project has now been revealed. In November 2026, Netflix tapped brothers Aaron and Adam Nee to write and direct a live-action CATAN feature film. The duo are no strangers to bringing beloved brands to life, having most recently co-written Amazon’s 2026 Masters of the Universe movie. Plot details for the film, and for the other projects under the deal, are still under wraps, but here is the premise for the overarching adaptations:

The upcoming projects will be the first adaptation to bring the fictional island of CATAN—a place where settlers must navigate bountiful and varied landscapes, shifting alliances, and limited resources, while robbers roam the land—to life through a richly imagined narrative.

Originally created by the late Klaus Teuber and released in 1995 as The Settlers of Catan, the game has become a defining staple of modern pop culture, selling over 45 million copies worldwide. Ensuring that these adaptations stay true to the beloved game’s strategic and cooperative roots, Klaus’s sons, Guido and Benjamin Teuber, are officially on board to produce all projects under the deal.

They will be joined by producers Darren Kyman (Asmodee), Pete Fenlon (CATAN Studio), and Roy Lee (the Vertigo Entertainment producer behind massive hits like The Lego Movie and It). The most recent update in November 2026, saw Aaron and Adam Nee attached to write and direct.

Clue

Production Studios: Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, and B17 Entertainment

Executive Producers: Rhett Bachner, Zachary Edwin, Eli Holzman, Gabriel Marano, Brien Meagher, and Aaron Saidman

Genre: Reality TV

Format: 60-Minute Episodes

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick? Netflix is officially bringing the ultimate murder mystery board game to life with the title first announced in late 2025.

In the unscripted competition series, contestants will face physical and mental challenges to collect clues before stepping into a real-life game of deduction and deception. To win, they’ll have to outwit opponents and identify the who, where, and with what of the crime. Guess right and add money to the prize pot; guess wrong and you may be eliminated. With familiar suspects like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, and Professor Plum, viewers can expect suspense, surprises, and plenty of red herrings.

Bringing this massive whodunit to life alongside Hasbro are two heavy-hitting unscripted production companies: The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the Emmy-winning team behind hits like Indian Matchmaking and We’re Here, and B17 Entertainment, the minds behind Netflix’s History of Swear Words. Overseeing the project on the Netflix side is development executive Jeff Gaspin.

Ticket to Ride

Writers: Ben Mekler and Chris Amick

Producers: Darren Kyman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jonathan Levine, and Gillian Bohrer

Executive Producer: Alan R. Moon

Production Studios: Asmodee, The Tannenbaum Company, and Megamix

Genre: Adventure, Family, Board Game Adaptation

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

In early 2026, Netflix officially acquired the exclusive global rights to Asmodee’s wildly popular railway-building board game, Ticket to Ride.

This massive deal spans both scripted and unscripted arenas, meaning Netflix could eventually develop reality shows or television series based on the IP. However, the very first project officially rolling out of the station will be a scripted feature film.

For the uninitiated, here is the premise of the game it will be based on: Launched in 2004, the pop-culture staple tasks players with collecting colored train cards to claim and build railway routes connecting major cities across a map. The longer the route, the more points the player scores.

The feature concept was developed from scratch by Mel McClelland (VP of the Tannenbaum Company), McAuley Cahill (VP of Megamix), and writing duo Ben Mekler and Chris Amick. Mekler and Amick are officially on board to pen the screenplay. Ensuring the film stays true to the spirit of the tabletop classic, the original author of the game, Alan R. Moon, is attached as an Executive Producer.

The Forgotten Realms (Dungeons & Dragons Series)

Showrunner / Writer: Drew Crevello

Executive Producers: Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Drew Crevello

Production Studios: Hasbro Entertainment and 21 Laps Entertainment

Genre: Live-Action Fantasy, Action / Adventure, Serialized Drama

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

The road to getting a Dungeons & Dragons series off the ground has been a bit of a quest in itself. Back in 2023, a separate D&D project was officially ordered to series at Paramount+, but that iteration ultimately did not move forward. However, the IP rolled a natural 20 in February 2025, when it was confirmed that a newly revamped project—currently titled The Forgotten Realms—had landed in active development at Netflix.

Here is the official logline for the upcoming fantasy epic:

This live-action Dungeons and Dragons series is based on the influential game in which players create characters from a wide range of fantasy races like elves, orcs, and dwarves and take part in elaborate role-playing through a wide range of settings and stories.

To bring this magic-filled world to life, Netflix is tapping into some top-tier in-house talent. The series is being produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company headed by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine. If you are a Netflix fan, you already know 21 Laps as the powerhouse production team behind Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, and The Adam Project. Given how heavily Stranger Things leans on D&D lore, Levy producing an actual Dungeons & Dragons series feels like the perfect match!

Steering the ship as the series showrunner and writer of the pilot episode is Drew Crevello, who is no stranger to high-stakes television, having previously co-created Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. No word on production status so this might be a while coming.

Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker (Animated Series)

Showrunner: Terry Matalas

Supervising Director / Executive Producer: Patrick Osborne

Production Studios: Hasbro Entertainment, Wizards of the Coast, and DIGIC Pictures (animation)

Genre: Animated Fantasy, Action / Adventure

Expected Netflix Release Date: 2027

Okay, technically it’s a trading card game rather than a board game, but no list of tabletop adaptations at Netflix would be complete without it. After more than seven years of false starts and creative overhauls, Netflix’s animated Magic: The Gathering series finally has an official title and a 2027 release window.

First announced back in 2019 with the Russo brothers attached, the project was later rebooted with new creative direction. It was unveiled at MagicCon: Atlanta in November 2026 under the title Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker, alongside a development diary and a first look at fiery pyromancer Chandra, who takes center stage.

The series draws on more than 30 years of Magic lore, focusing on the powerful mages known as Planeswalkers and the conflicts between them. Leading the charge is showrunner Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard season 3) alongside Oscar winner Patrick Osborne (Feast) as supervising director, with Hungarian studio DIGIC Pictures handling the animation.

Don’t confuse this with the separate live-action Magic: The Gathering movie from director Matt Johnson, which is not a Netflix project.

Monopoly

Production Studios: Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert

Netflix Executive: Jeff Gaspin

Genre: Reality TV

Expected Netflix Release Date: 2027

Following a highly competitive bidding war back in April 2025, Netflix officially secured the rights to develop a brand-new reality competition series based on the iconic Hasbro board game. In July 2026, Netflix officially greenlit the series and opened casting, with the show set to premiere in 2027.

Here is the official logline for the upcoming reality series:

This series brings the legendary game Monopoly to the real world in a large-scale social-experiment contest. Strategy, alliances and cutthroat competition will collide as contestants battle for fortune and navigate the fine line between capitalism and chaos. Players will test their friendships, acquire riches and try to own it all by any means necessary.

We now know a bit more about how it’ll play out. Twelve contestants will start on equal footing inside a life-sized Monopoly Town Square that recreates the board game’s familiar properties and settings, all competing for a $2 million grand prize.

If you are wondering how exactly a board game translates into a compelling reality show, the production team behind it should give you a massive clue. The series is being co-produced by Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert, which beat out around 50 production companies in a bake-off for the job.

For unscripted fans, Studio Lambert is probably behind some of your favorite shows right now. They are the mastermind production company behind massive, alliance-driven social strategy hits like The Traitors, The Circle, and Netflix’s own reality title, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Note: this reality series is separate from the Monopoly feature film in development at Lionsgate with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, which is not a Netflix project.

Already on Netflix

Want to play the waiting game with something to watch? Netflix already has two tabletop adaptations streaming: the animated series Exploding Kittens, based on the irreverent card game, and the French comedy Family Pack, based on Asmodee’s party game The Werewolves of Millers Hollow.