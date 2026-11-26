The Hunting Wives Season 2 begins with Sophie and Margo at odds, but as the season goes on and tension grows, the line between lust and hatred gets thinner. By the end, it’s chaos, and leaves us all scrambling for another season. Here’s what goes down in that epic finale, and where the series is taking us next.

Howdy y’all, The Hunting Wives is officially back for its second season, and Netflix subscribers have been engulfed in East Texan chaos for another eight episodes. This season, the show pulls out all the stops: it’s bigger, bloodier, more seductive, more ferocious, and in our opinion, way better than Season 1.

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After ending the first season at odds with each other, this season opens with Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) distanced, their relationship torn apart through scandal. However, Margo’s seductive, infectious allure keeps them connected, no matter how bad things get. Meanwhile, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) continues his campaign for governor.

If you’ve finished Season 2 and you want a recap on how it all wraps up — and what to expect from Season 3 — you’ve come to the right place.

The Hunting Wives Ending Explained

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The season finale offers up plenty of chaos, political plays, and leaves fans on a big cliffhanger leading into Season 3. Here’s how it all goes down.

In the finale, Sophie and Margo still plan to keep their relationship alive. To do so, they scheme to tank Jed’s run for governor by having Margo publicly reveal that she had an abortion. Such a thing would almost certainly turn the devoted fans against the Banks family, right? Well, the plan hits an immediate snag on the way to Jed’s rally.

Having learned from Sheriff Jonny Baskin that Sophie murdered Kyle, Jed realises that he is close to uncovering the truth about Abby Jackson’s death. In the back of their car, he wastes no time in confronting Margo directly. He asks if she killed Abby. He’d no doubt pieced the puzzle together by this point, but confirmation is everything. Tearfully, Margo confesses: “I did.”

Jed decides not to turn Margo in; he’s more intelligent than that. He uses Margo’s confession as leverage. He offers her both a fresh start and forgiveness, but such things don’t come cheap. He sets her two strict conditions. Firstly, she must play the role of a dutiful wife in front of the cameras. But more importantly, she must sever ties with Sophie for good, deeming her the “wrong type” of friend.

During the rally, in which he was endorsed by the U.S. President, Jed is interrupted when Margo takes to the stage. Watching from home, Sophie is initially relaxed. She expects Margo to follow the script of their plan, but in true Margo Banks style, she goes on a pretty devastating tangent. She confesses an affair, as well as the resulting pregnancy and abortion (even calling herself a “murderer”), but flips the script, framing the speech as a testament to her marriage’s resilience. It’s a power play by Margo, doubling down on her support for Jed and solidifying their relationship publicly.

Later that night, Sophie embarks on a last-ditch attempt to salvage something out of her relationship with Margo. She’s first greeted by Jed (awkward) but soon comes face-to-face with Margo, who claims that her stance at the rally was to protect Sophie. Turns out, she struck a secret bargain with Jed. “Me for you,” she says. He gets to keep Margo, and Sophie gets to walk free of her crimes. The catch? They must never speak again.

Sophie is heartbroken, but she has learned from the best, and refuses to walk away from the situation empty-handed. “If I can’t have you,” Sophie says, “I want what you have.” She demands 10 million dollars from the Banks family fund, using a recording of Margo’s admission of killing Abby as a threat if she doesn’t get it.

Before the credits roll on Season 2, the series skips forward two years. Sophie enters a bar, dressed in expensive fashion — she clearly got the money from Margo. But she’s alone. Gone are the days when she had a husband, and Margo is a memory… or is she? On the TV screen, it’s revealed that Jed Banks became governor, as he signs a ‘Turn Away Gay’ bill.

Then, she receives a call from an unknown number. It’s Margo, trembling and covered in blood. The season ends there. After years of cut contact, Margo reaches out to Sophie in a state of desperation. What is it she wants? The framing of Margo’s call very much echoes Sophie’s call to Margo at the end of Season 1, shortly after she ran over Kyle.

Other takeaways

Jed and Margo’s campaign has ripple effects across the Maple Brook community. For instance, Callie is delighted about Margo’s admission and believes her husband Jonny will put Margo behind bars for good, but that’s not the case.

Jonny closed the case surrounding Sophie and settled every file related to the Kyle Burkett murder. Moreover, it turns out Jed appointed him as the new head of the Rangers, and that Callie herself could become attorney general — a position she’s not keen on taking. She is heartbroken following the death of Nadia, and as the episode comes to a close, that emotion appears to be brewing into violence as she’s seen firing shots into an image of Margo (and the Married Justice cast).

What to expect from The Hunting Wives Season 3?

That finale throws a lot at you, and it ends with more questions than answers. Why was Margo calling Sophie, and what was she doing covered in blood? Why call Sophie and not Jed, after two years of silence? What is Sophie doing now she has more money than sense? Well, now that the series has surpassed the narrative from May Cobb’s novel on which it is based, it’s free to explore things on its own terms. We’re left in the dark, but excited by the direction it is heading.

“We know some stuff. We’ve read two episodes so far,” Akerman told the Television Academy. “We have an idea of where the jumping-off point is, and where we find everyone. But we don’t know enough to understand where the arc goes or where Sophie and Margo might come together.”

Cutter promises Season 3 will be “even more scandalous and twisted”

“I’m so excited, the girls are so excited, we just love making this show,” creator Rebecca Cutter said when the series was renewed. “I’m super proud of how the scripts for Season 3 are coming out.”

Looking ahead to what’s in store, everything is going to be dialled up to eleven. “I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that, once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next,” she teased. “Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”

The Hunting Wives is moving location for Season 3

Of course, there’s a very big elephant in the room whenever we talk about The Hunting Wives Season 3: the series has moved away from its usual filming hub in North Carolina due to changes in the state’s film incentive program. Locations that have become iconic to the show, such as Margo’s luxurious lake house retreat and the Texan bar Coyote Joes, will no longer be utilised. As we previously reported, production will now be based out of Great Point Studios in Douglasville, just outside Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title Love Chuck Productions.

“I guess North Carolina lost their tax break or whatever, so they’re moving to Atlanta, which is not that far from Charlotte,” director Melanie Mayron told us. “It’ll still have the East Texas feel. It’s a big film hub, Atlanta. There’s so many crew people and equipment houses there.”

Ultimately, there’s no hiding that the switch-up in location is a massive hurdle for the new season. “The houses they had, they don’t have those locations now because they’re in a different city. I know they can move the sets. You can pack the sets up and truck them up to another warehouse or soundstage and set them up again. But the actual locations, I think it’s a huge hit. That’s what I think. It’s a big problem. You can’t just go right back.”

So the next question is: how will the show deal with the location change? Well, Mayron has confirmed that she’s returning to direct the last two episodes of the season. While she cannot reveal any plot points, she says a time jump is perhaps being planned to help conceal an otherwise jarring shift in scenery. Of course, we get a glimpse of a two-year time jump in the finale; whether it jumps further remains to be seen. “They’ll make it work,” she said. “I heard that there’s a time jump too, and that can always help. So depending on how much time is jumped, it can cover up things, I guess.”

When will The Hunting Wives Season 3 film and release?

Season 3 will once again consist of eight episodes. Filming is scheduled to begin imminently on December 2nd and run through April 9th, 2027, with the series aiming for a late 2027 return, we’re told (possibly as late as December).

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.