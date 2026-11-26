Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix romantic-comedy, Good Sex, is set for a Spring 2027 release! The film stars Natalie Portman as Ally, who, after a failed 10-year relationship and on the cusp of turning 40, dips her toe back into the New York dating scene, only to get more than she bargained for when she meets two men: one in his twenties and one in his fifties. Here is everything we know so far about Good Sex on Netflix.

Good Sex is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy film written and directed by Lena Dunham. At the start of 2025, Dunham signed a first-look deal with Netflix. The film was the subject of an intense bidding war, which Netflix ultimately won with a $55 million bid.

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The executive producers are Tim Bevan, Michael Sledd, and Michaela Celella for MountainA. Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas are producers through Mountain A, while Lena Dunham is also a producer, alongside Michael Cohen, through Good Thing Going Productions.

When is Good Sex coming to Netflix?

Netflix has set a Spring 2027 (March-May) release window for Good Sex.

We expect an official release date for Good Sex to be confirmed in early 2027.

What is the plot of Good Sex?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Good Sex:

Logline: After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men- one in his twenties and one in his fifties- who show her there is no set formula for good sex.

Who are the cast members of Good Sex?

Natalie Portman was the first confirmed cast member for the film. The actress has starred in Netflix films that were released internationally, such as Annihilation and May December. She is best known for playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars franchise and for her Academy Award-winning role as Nina Sayers in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan. She plays the role of Ally.

Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Rashida Jones, and Meg Ryan have also been cast. Ruffalo has starred in two Netflix Originals, Shawn Levy’s Adam Project and the limited series All the Light We Cannot See.

Meanwhile, this will be the first acting role for Tucker Pillsbury, better known professionally as the singer ROLE MODEL, known for his studio albums Rx and Kansas Anymore.

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Rashida Jones is best known for starring as Ann Perkins in the beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation. Meg Ryan is a legend amongst rom-com fans, having starred in classics such as When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.

Tramell Tillman was the most recent cast member to be announced for Good Sex. The actor is most well-known for his roles in Severance, Barron’s Cove, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Leela Bassuk (You Really Like Me) as Clara

(You Really Like Me) as Clara Christopher Livingston (Mindhunter) as Brent

(Mindhunter) as Brent Francis Jue (Rendezvous) as Kent

(Rendezvous) as Kent Anthony Patellis (Tulsa King) as Gabriel

(Tulsa King) as Gabriel T. Oliver Reid (White Noise) as Richie

(White Noise) as Richie Ellie Kim (Trevor: The Musical) as Melody

(Trevor: The Musical) as Melody Gian Perez (Rabbit) as Phil

(Rabbit) as Phil Kevin Shu (Toss-Up) as Jason

(Toss-Up) as Jason Camden Everett Kwok (NCIS)

What is the production status of Good Sex?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Good Sex has been in post-production for over a year.

Filming took place in New York City between July 1, 2025, and August 19, 2025.

What is the film’s runtime?

We can confirm that the film’s runtime is 104 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Good Sex on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!