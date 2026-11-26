Netflix’s run of Chinese drama pickups in 2026 isn’t slowing down as the year wraps up. The latest is the Tencent Video fantasy romance The Melody of Love, which starts rolling out on Netflix from Saturday, November 29th, 2026.

If you’ve been following our C-drama coverage this year, you’ll know Netflix has been busy. It started with weekly episodes of Unveil: Jadewind in February. Then came the WeTV/Tencent simulcast of Pursuit of Jade, which went on to make Netflix’s global top 10 for non-English shows. Since then we’ve had the Dylan Wang crime thriller Light to the Night, the fantasy drama Veil of Shadows with Ju Jingyi and Joseph Zeng, the YOUKU workplace romance The Early Spring, the MGTV youth drama Sunshine Through the Rain, and Tian Xi Wei’s return in Where the Mask Ends. That’s before you count Netflix’s own Chinese-language Originals slate for 2026.

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The addition hasn’t gone unnoticed by big press with Bloomberg’s Screentime covering the recent trend in a November 22nd column.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Melody of Love before it hits Netflix.

What is The Melody of Love about?

The series is adapted from the manhua Gu Le Feng Hua Lu (古乐风华录) by Aimo. It’s also been known in English as Ode to Ancient Melodies. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis:

A musician and a spirit with amnesia team up to protect her sect, recover his memory and gather musical spirits to restore a fractured divine score.

The hook with this particular show is its concept. It’s being billed as China’s first mythological drama about ancient musical instruments brought to life as people, and each character is based on a traditional Chinese instrument. Shao Yi, for example, is tied to the guqin.

Watch the trailer

Who stars in The Melody of Love?

Li Yitong and Chen Xinhai lead the series as Yue Yangyang and Shao Yi. The rest of the cast includes:

Guo Junchen as Zhu Li

He Luoluo as Xia Chan

Xiao Yan as Nan Yan

Gu Zicheng as Qin Fei

Rao Jiadi as Chen Yu

Chen Zhiyan as Nuo Nuo

Yang Shize as Ling Baisha

Li Gengyun as Luo Yang

Zhao Yilong directs from scripts by Miu Wenjing. Stellar Media produces, with Blueport Pictures co-producing.

When will The Melody of Love be on Netflix?

Netflix is listing The Melody of Love as “coming November 29th onwards.” That matches the series’ premiere in China on Tencent Video the same day.

The drama runs for 40 episodes, so it’ll be with us for a while. Netflix hasn’t confirmed how many episodes will drop at a time. Expect new episodes to arrive in batches as they air in China, much like Pursuit of Jade did earlier in the year. We’ll update this post once the full drop schedule is locked in.

The pickup covers the US and many other regions. Note that this isn’t a Netflix exclusive internationally: the series will also stream on WeTV and Viki.

Will you be checking out The Melody of Love when it starts on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.