20 Big Netflix Movies Expected to Release in 2027

Is it that time of year again? Welcome to your very early preview of just some of the movies we think or know are coming up throughout 2027 on Netflix. Below, we’re going to focus on the biggest of the big and the ones we’re most buzzed about. Here are 20 Netflix Original movies we’re expecting in 2027.

Next year’s lineup is looking incredibly stacked, thanks in part to a few highly anticipated casualties of the crowded late-2026 calendar being bumped into the new year. (We see you, Here Comes the Flood, Good Sex and Saturn Return). Add in unprecedented exclusive theatrical windows for heavy hitters like Greta Gerwig’s Narnia, an absolute double-dose of Adam Sandler spanning both goofy comedy and gripping drama, and a treasure trove of rom-coms and pulse-pounding thrillers, and there really should be something for everyone. We’re also seeing the fruits of Netflix’s major IP acquisitions finally coming to life, from Gundam to Roald Dahl.

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As always with Netflix, a quick disclaimer: release dates and windows are notoriously fluid. Until a final trailer drops or it pops up on your app’s “Worth the Wait” tab, things can and will shift around the calendar. Some of these films have been in the can for months waiting for the perfect spot, while others are still deep in post-production navigating heavy VFX workloads. But if you want to know what the biggest, buzziest, and most star-studded Originals are going to be, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ll expand on this preview before the end of the year and no doubt early in 2027 when Netflix does their own lineup reveal.

In no particular order and noting that most of the photography below is not officially endorsed by Netflix, let’s dig in:

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Director / Writer: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Emma Mackey, Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep (voice), Ciarán Hinds, Denise Gough, Susan Wokoma, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure | Runtime: TBA | Rating: PG (expected)

Theatrical Release: February 12th, 2027 (IMAX previews from February 10th)

Coming to Netflix: April 2nd, 2027

It was meant to be Netflix’s big holiday blockbuster of 2026, but Greta Gerwig’s Narnia moved to February, and the delay came with a historic upgrade. Instead of a short IMAX run, the film now gets a full seven-week exclusive theatrical window, the longest Netflix has ever given a film of this scale. The Barbie director adapts The Magician’s Nephew, the first story chronologically in C.S. Lewis’s series and one that has never been brought to the big screen. In turn-of-the-century London, young Digory (David McKenna) and Polly (Beatrice Campbell) are thrown into other worlds thanks to the magical meddling of Digory’s Uncle Andrew (Daniel Craig). Along the way, they unleash the evil Jadis, aka the White Witch (Emma Mackey), and witness the very creation of Narnia itself.

The cast is about as stacked as it gets. Meryl Streep is confirmed as the voice of Aslan, and Carey Mulligan plays Digory’s mother Mabel, with Ciarán Hinds and Denise Gough also on board. Gerwig has promised a distinctive spin on the material, with hints of glam rock and M.C. Escher-inspired visuals, and the first looks suggest something quite different from the 2000s films. Shot at Shepperton Studios and around London, this is Netflix’s first step toward a potential multi-film Narnia franchise (maybe, hearing mixed things about this). It’s comfortably the streamer’s most important movie of 2027.

A Matter of Time

Director: Harry Bradbeer | Writers: Justin Haythe, Madeleine George, Peter Byrne, Simon Beaufoy

Cast: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Galitzine, Bella Maclean, Amy Wren, Emma Sidi, Cecily Cleeve

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Fantasy

Unveiled at Netflix’s Upfronts in May, A Matter of Time is a high-concept fantasy romance that marks a rare major acting role for Ben Stiller, who has spent much of the last few years behind the camera on Severance. In the film, an unlikely angel is sent from heaven to convince a reclusive man to give up his life for the greater good. The man agrees, but his impending death sparks a new lease on life and a romance that threatens to change the course of history. Stiller stars alongside rom-com mainstay Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Red, White & Royal Blue) and Bella Maclean (Sex Education, Rivals). Netflix hasn’t confirmed who’s playing the angel just yet.

Behind the camera, it’s a familiar face for Netflix: Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy winner behind Fleabag season 2 and the first two Enola Holmes films. The script has passed through several hands, including Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire). The project is the latest to come out of Netflix’s first-look deal with Sony Pictures, and Amy Wren, Emma Sidi, and Cecily Cleeve have since rounded out the ensemble. Filming took place across London, Dorset, and Paris over the summer, so we’d expect this one to land in the second half of 2027.

13 Going on 30

Director: Brett Haley | Writer: Hannah Marks (revisions by Flora Greeson)

Cast: Emily Bader, Logan Lerman, Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, Jessica Alba, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Tim Meadows, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Nasim Pedrad, Dan Bucatinsky, Owen Thiele, Supriya Ganesh, Myra Molloy

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Fantasy

Twenty-two years after Jennifer Garner taught a generation the “Thriller” dance, Netflix is heading back to the “Big Time.” First revealed back in March, the film is a reimagining of the 2004 rom-com rather than a 1:1 remake. Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) plays the adult Grace Fischer, a bright but anxious 13-year-old raised by two dads who has fallen out of the popular crowd. Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) plays Ollie Brown, an introspective music snob who’d rather watch the world through a camera lens. The biggest surprise came mid-shoot, when set photos revealed Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are back in front of the camera, joined by Jessica Alba, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Tim Meadows, and Nasim Pedrad.

Behind the camera, it’s a reunion: Haley previously directed Bader in People We Meet on Vacation, which spent four weeks in the global top 10 earlier this year. Garner also executive produces. Shot under the working title Authentic, the title was filmed across Los Angeles from June 23rd to August 10th, 2026. For everything else, see our full “everything we know” guide.

Bad Bridgets

Director / Writer: Rich Peppiatt

Cast: Emilia Jones, Alison Oliver, Colin Farrell, Steve Coogan, Charlie Heaton, Domhnall Gleeson, Himesh Patel, Niamh Algar, Simone Kirby

Genre: Crime Thriller, Period Drama

Now for one of the few UK projects coming up.

Rich Peppiatt’s follow-up to his BAFTA-winning breakout Kneecap is one of the more intriguing prestige plays on Netflix’s 2027 slate, and we broke the news back in May that the streamer had scooped up worldwide rights. It’s inspired by historians Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick’s book Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem, and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women. “Bad Bridgets” was their term for the impoverished Irish women who fled to North America and often ended up on the wrong side of the law. In the film, a mysterious letter offering escape lures a young Irish woman to 19th-century New York, where she’s pulled into the unruly world of the Bridgets and mayhem follows. Emilia Jones (CODA) and Alison Oliver (Saltburn) lead. Oliver stepped in after Daisy Edgar-Jones departed the project.

The supporting cast is seriously stacked, as Netflix revealed in June. Colin Farrell, Steve Coogan, Charlie Heaton, Domhnall Gleeson, and Himesh Patel all board, alongside Kneecap‘s Simone Kirby. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap produces with Peppiatt and Trevor Birney’s Coup d’État Films, with the crew boasting Oscar winners James Price (Poor Things) on production design and Kate Hawley (Frankenstein) on costumes. Filming took place across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland between July and early September 2026, which lines up with our earlier expectation of a mid-to-late 2027 release.

Positano

Director: Daniel Roher | Writers: Brian Gatewood & Alessandro Tanaka

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Zoe Saldaña, Toni Collette, Karren Karagulian, Salvatore Esposito, Michele Savoia, Lorenzo De Moor

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Heist

Netflix’s answer to a sun-soaked To Catch a Thief? Pitched as a romantic caper, Positano started life as a hot spec script that Working Title landed in late 2025. Netflix then swooped in and fast-tracked it once Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña signed on. McConaughey plays a charming jewel thief who gives up the good life to help a mysterious woman (Saldaña), and together they plot a high-stakes score worth a lot more than just money. It’s the first time the pair have shared the screen. It also marks Saldaña’s return to Netflix after her Oscar win for Emilia Pérez, while McConaughey keeps his live-action comeback rolling after The Lost Bus.

Directing is Daniel Roher, the Oscar-winning documentarian behind Navalny, who made his narrative debut with Tuner. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produce for Working Title. Toni Collette, Anora scene-stealer Karren Karagulian, and Gomorrah‘s Salvatore Esposito round out the cast. Shooting under the working title Tonno, cameras rolled in Italy in May across Rome, Lombardy, and the Amalfi Coast itself before wrapping in late July. That timing makes a summer 2027 release feel like a natural fit, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Just Picture It

Director: Lee Toland Krieger | Writer: Jesse Lasky

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle, Anthony Keyvan

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Coming to Netflix: 2027

Millie Bobby Brown has fought dragons, solved Victorian mysteries, and taken on the Upside Down, but can she easily slide into a Netflix rom-com, and does she have the same draw post-ST? In Just Picture It, she plays Bea, a carefree college student whose phone glitches and starts showing her photos from ten years in the future. In them, she’s happily married with kids to Sam (Gabriel LaBelle). The real glitch? The two haven’t actually met yet. It’s a fun, high-concept sci-fi twist on the meet-cute, and Netflix’s first look confirmed a 2027 release window.

The film marks Brown’s seventh Netflix project and her fourth as producer through her PCMA Productions banner, this time reuniting with Damsel producers Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum. LaBelle (The Fabelmans, Saturday Night) gets his first major Netflix lead, with XO, Kitty‘s Anthony Keyvan in support. Behind the camera is Lee Toland Krieger, who knows a thing or two about time-bending romance after The Age of Adaline and has directed episodes of Netflix’s You. Filming took place around Atlanta in fall 2025, and the movie has been finished for a while, so it could well be one of the earlier rom-com drops of the year.

Grown Ups 3

Director: Kyle Newacheck | Writers: Adam Sandler & Tim Herlihy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Deon Cole, Bailee Madison

Genre: Comedy

Thirteen years after Grown Ups 2, Lenny Feder and the gang are back. This time they’re on Netflix, after the streamer officially confirmed the threequel at its May Upfronts, bringing yet another of Adam Sandler’s biggest Sony-era properties in-house. The original pair grossed over $500 million combined at the box office. The logline is about as simple as you’d expect: now that their kids are all grown up, the gang is finally free to go on the ultimate adventure. Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade all return, and so does Rob Schneider, who sat out the last film. Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph are also back.

Behind the camera, Kyle Newacheck is fast becoming Happy Madison’s go-to guy, having helmed Murder Mystery and last year’s mega-hit Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler co-writes with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. As production got underway, Netflix added Julie Bowen, Deon Cole, and Bailee Madison to the ensemble. Filming kicked off in August across New Jersey and even ventured to Italy and is scheduled to wrap at the end of October. Happy Gilmore 2 went from wrapping to streaming in around eight months, so a summer 2027 debut wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Inbetweeners 3

Directors / Writers: Damon Beesley & Iain Morris

Cast: Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Emily Head, Hannah Tointon, Martin Trenaman, Dominic Applewhite, Marina Bye, Hannah Cruz, Lisanne Falk, Tadhg Murphy

Genre: Comedy

Twelve years after The Inbetweeners 2 took the lads Down Under, Netflix officially confirmed a third movie in September. They announced it with a teaser showing the famous yellow Fiat with the one red door spluttering back into life. Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas are all back as Will, Jay, Neil, and Simon. Series creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris return to write and, this time, direct. Plot details are officially under wraps. However, set photos have all but given the game away: a big church wedding is being filmed, and it looks like Jay is the one walking down the aisle.

Those snaps also revealed a batch of returning faces and newcomers. Emily Head is back as Simon’s eternal crush Carli D’Amato, and Martin Trenaman and Dominic Applewhite return as Simon’s dad and brother. More recently, Hannah Tointon was spotted reprising her role as Tara, Simon’s series 3 girlfriend, with what looks like a baby bump, so a Simon-shaped love triangle could be on the cards. Those same night shoots showed the yellow Cinquecento back in action, a suspicious hole knocked into a suburban house, and someone being led away by police. Filming runs through November 7th, and we expect the movie to arrive globally sometime in 2027.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory

Directors: Jared Stern & Elaine Bogan

Voice Cast: Taika Waititi, Kit Connor, Nicola Coughlan, Charithra Chandran, Samson Kayo, Christopher Chung, Kate Winslet, Helena Bonham Carter

Genre: CGI Animated Musical Comedy, Family

Theatrical Release: November 5th, 2027 (Wide)

Coming to Netflix: December 22nd, 2027

It’s been a long road from Netflix’s 2020 Roald Dahl mega-deal, but the first big Wonka payoff is finally almost here, having originally begun life as a TV series.First unveiled in April, Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory picks up after Willy Wonka (voiced by Taika Waititi, who also executive produces) has served time behind bars, and not the chocolate kind, for turning a child into a blueberry. Released and determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world, he returns to his factory. One thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Kit Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction in modern-day London, this next generation of “rotten” kids plots to break into the factory and steal a priceless Wonka Bar to save their homes, only to find the factory is more than they can chew.

Directed by Jared Stern (DC League of Super-Pets) and Elaine Bogan, the film is a Netflix Animation production with visuals from Sony Pictures Imageworks. An all-British supporting voice cast was added after the film’s Annecy preview: Nicola Coughlan, Charithra Chandran, Samson Kayo, Christopher Chung, Kate Winslet, and Helena Bonham Carter. Most notably, Netflix is giving it a wide global theatrical release on November 5th, with Sony handling international distribution, and a rare full-length exclusive window before it lands on Netflix on December 22nd. That makes it a ready-made family pick for Christmas 2027.

Gundam

Director / Writer: Jim Mickle

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, Jason Isaacs, Jason Clarke, Shioli Kutsuna, Michael Mando, Nonso Anozie, Jackson White, Javon Walton, Gemma Chua-Tran

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action | Runtime: TBA

Coming to Netflix: 2027

Few projects on this list have had a bumpier road to the screen than this one. Netflix first announced a live-action Gundam with Legendary all the way back in 2018. It stepped away in 2024 after Kong: Skull Island‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts exited, and then, in a full-circle moment, came back on board as distributor earlier this year. This marks the first time Bandai Namco’s legendary mecha franchise has been adapted into big-budget live action. It’s an original, standalone story built to work for longtime fans and newcomers alike, following rival mech pilots on opposing sides of a long war between Earth and its former space colonies. Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo lead as those pilots, and early reports describe their dynamic as a Romeo and Juliet-style romance across enemy lines.

Taking the controls is Jim Mickle, who writes and directs after co-developing Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. He produces through his Nightshade banner alongside Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks, with Sweeney and Centineo also producing. A strong supporting cast includes Jason Isaacs, Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul). Shooting under the working title Teardrop, cameras rolled across Queensland’s Gold Coast and Brisbane from April to late July, and the movie has now wrapped. With a heavy VFX workload ahead, a release in the back half of 2027 feels most likely, though Netflix has yet to commit to a date.

The Last Mrs. Parrish

Director: Robert Zemeckis | Writers: Andrea Berloff & John Gatins

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Isabel May, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pierson Fodé, Debi Mazar, Denis O’Hare

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Jennifer Lopez is back for her fourth Netflix Original film after The Mother, Atlas, and most recently, Office Romance, and this time she’s teaming up with none other than Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. Netflix has held the rights to Liv Constantine’s million-selling, Reese’s Book Club-approved thriller since 2021, and it’s finally on its way. Isabel May (1883) plays Amber Patterson, a con woman who sets her sights on the wealthy Parrishes as her next victims. Her plan is to befriend the wife and seduce the husband on her way to becoming the next Mrs. Parrish, only to discover that the wife’s life is far more complicated than she ever imagined. Early reports had Lopez down as the con artist, but set photos confirmed she’s actually playing the target, Daphne Parrish.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays husband Jackson Parrish, with Debi Mazar and Denis O’Hare in support. The script comes from Andrea Berloff (The Mother) and John Gatins, who previously worked with Zemeckis on Flight. In a quirk of the 2027 slate, the pair also penned Fight for ’84. Filming wrapped across New Jersey and Manhattan in November 2025, so this has the makings of one of the year’s biggest page-to-screen thrillers.

Good Sex

Director / Writer: Lena Dunham

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Rashida Jones, Meg Ryan, Tramell Tillman

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Runtime: TBA | Rating: R

Netflix won a fierce bidding war for Lena Dunham’s return to features at the 2025 Berlin market, paying a reported $55 million. That makes it one of the priciest rom-com acquisitions the streamer has ever made. Natalie Portman stars as Ally, a successful couples’ therapist who has spent a decade in a failed relationship. Turning 40, she gets pushed, kicking and screaming, by her best friend back into the hopeless New York dating scene. Things get complicated fast when she falls into a steamy fling with a 20-something Brooklyn hipster just as she starts a more conventional relationship with Alan, a successful 50-something Manhattanite. Ally ends up juggling two very different men, and a full-blown identity crisis, while trying not to lose them both.

Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones, Meg Ryan (in a rare screen appearance), and Severance breakout Tramell Tillman round out a terrific ensemble. The film also marks the acting debut of musician Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, whom Dunham reportedly discovered via TikTok. Portman produces through her MountainA banner alongside Dunham, who’s now firmly in her Netflix era following last year’s Too Much. The R-rated rom-com shot across New York City back in summer 2025 and has been finished for a while now, so we’re hopeful it’ll be one of the earlier arrivals of 2027, now that it’s been pushed out of the 2026 calendar.

Fight for ’84

Director: Andrés Baiz | Writers: Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, Andy Weiss

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Malachi Beasley, Shea Whigham, Algee Smith, Will Chase, Dan Perrault, Adrian Martinez, Mitchell Edwards, Xavier Mills

Genre: Sports Drama, Biopic | Runtime: TBA | Rating: PG-13

Coming to Netflix: 2027

First unveiled at Netflix’s 2025 Upfronts, Fight for ’84 tells a remarkable and largely forgotten chapter of American sporting history. In March 1980, a plane carrying the U.S. amateur boxing team crashed near Warsaw, killing 14 boxers and eight staff members. Jamie Foxx, back in the boxing world more than two decades after Ali, plays the coach brought in to rebuild the program from scratch. He leads a new group of young fighters to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where they won nine golds and eleven medals in total, the most in Olympic boxing history.

This marks the English-language feature debut of Colombian director Andrés Baiz, who has a strong Netflix track record behind the camera on Narcos and Griselda. The script comes from Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) and John Gatins (Coach Carter). Eric Newman produces, and real-life 1984 heavyweight gold medalist Henry Tillman serves as an executive producer. Newcomer Malachi Beasley co-stars alongside Shea Whigham and Algee Smith, among a large ensemble of young boxers. The PG-13 drama wrapped in New Jersey in December 2025, so it should be one of the more family-friendly crowd-pleasers on the 2027 slate.

Here Comes the Flood

Director: Fernando Meirelles | Writer: Simon Kinberg

Cast: Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moisés Arias, Justin Kirk

Genre: Heist Thriller |

Originally one of the jewels of Netflix’s 2026 slate, Denzel Washington’s heist thriller is now among the major titles pushed into 2027, and it’s still one of the films we’re most excited about. Netflix first bought Simon Kinberg’s spec script back in 2020, with Jason Bateman attached to direct at one point. The project was revived at the 2025 Upfronts with a jaw-dropping trio of leads: Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Dubbed as an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief caught in a deadly game of cons and double crosses, the story follows an Iraq War veteran hired as a security guard for the ultra-rich. An international heist expert then approaches him to help rob the bank, and when he falls for a teller, he has to choose between her and the score.

Behind the camera is Oscar nominee Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Two Popes), returning to Netflix after The Two Popes. Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moisés Arias, and Justin Kirk round out the cast. Filming took place across New York, New Jersey, and Morocco from late 2025 into January 2026. Even before the delay, audience-tracking data showed it leading interest across Netflix’s entire movie slate, so expect it to be treated as one of the year’s biggest drops.

Saturn Return

Director: Greg Kwedar | Writers: Gaelyn Golde (revisions by Greg Kwedar & Clint Bentley)

Cast: Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Poulter, Kim Dickens, David Morse, Jean Yoon

Genre: Romantic Drama

Another casualty of Netflix’s crowded late-2026 calendar, Saturn Return is the second big title officially bumped into 2027. That makes it a highly anticipated early-year prospect. The film is the follow-up from Sing Sing director Greg Kwedar and was won by Netflix as a hot Plan B package after it was previously set up at Neon. It’s a Chicago-set romance spanning the decade between idealistic college love and the messy realities of adulthood. Eve (Rachel Brosnahan) and Anders dated for ten years, and now she’s about to see him for the first time in years at his father’s funeral. Told across two timelines, the film has the pair confront their shared past and the strange permanence of love, even after it’s over.

The trio of leads is terrific. Charles Melton reunites with Netflix after his breakout in May December, Emmy winner Brosnahan comes fresh off Superman, and Will Poulter re-teams with his Warfare co-star. Kim Dickens and David Morse round out the cast. Kwedar co-revised Gaelyn Golde’s script with his regular collaborator Clint Bentley, the duo behind Netflix’s Oscar-buzzy Train Dreams, and The National’s Bryce Dessner composes the score. Filming took place in Chicago in late 2025, and the movie has been finished for some time. Netflix is reportedly rethinking its release strategy, so a festival premiere ahead of its streaming debut wouldn’t surprise us.

Extraction 3

Director: Sam Hargrave | Writer: David Weil

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Pierce Brosnan, Ma Dong-seok, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, Siena Agudong

Genre: Action Thriller

Tyler Rake is back! First teased by Chris Hemsworth at Tudum in 2023, the third chapter of Netflix’s biggest homegrown action franchise is finally shooting. Both previous films hit No. 1 in the global top 10 and remain fixtures on Netflix’s most popular English films list. Plot details are firmly under wraps, but Extraction 2 ended with Idris Elba’s mysterious Alcott pulling Rake out of the frying pan for a brand-new job. Elba and Golshifteh Farahani’s Nik Khan both return alongside Hemsworth. Director Sam Hargrave, the former stuntman behind the franchise’s jaw-dropping oners, promises they’re taking their “biggest swing yet.”

Netflix and AGBO have assembled a seriously heavyweight new cast. Pierce Brosnan, The Raid‘s Joe Taslim, and Chi Lewis-Parry all join, as does Korean action icon Ma Dong-seok, which is the most intriguing addition. He also leads the Korean spin-off TYGO, a strong sign the Russo Brothers are building out a proper shared Extraction universe. David Weil (Citadel) pens the script. Filming kicked off in July around Sydney and New South Wales, with additional work in Thailand, and is due to wrap later this month. Given how much post-production these action set pieces typically demand, we’d pencil it in for late 2027 at the earliest.

Luther 2 (Working Title)

Director: Jamie Payne | Writer: Neil Cross

Cast: Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Stephen Dillane, Anya Chalotra, Kyle Soller, Ian Hart, Niamh Algar

Genre: Crime Thriller

We may get to see Idris Elba twice in big Netflix movies! John Luther is back on the streets of London, and this time he’s not alone. Confirmed by Netflix earlier this year, the follow-up to 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun sees a wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hit the capital, calling Luther secretly back into service. The catch? Everyone on all sides seems to want him dead. Idris Elba returns in the trademark tweed coat, Dermot Crowley is back as Martin Schenk, and, in the biggest shock of all, Ruth Wilson returns as Alice Morgan. Fans last saw her plummeting from scaffolding in the series 5 finale, and she was sorely missed in The Fallen Sun.

Series creator Neil Cross pens the script, with Jamie Payne back in the director’s chair after helming The Fallen Sun and much of the original BBC run. Stephen Dillane, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Kyle Soller, Ian Hart, and Niamh Algar join the ensemble. Chernin Entertainment produces once again. Filming ran across London from February to May 2026, and the movie is now deep in post-production. That timeline points to a release around the middle of 2027.

An Innocent Girl

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra | Writers: Michael Mohan & Marc Guggenheim (revisions by Carly Wray)

Cast: Kerry Washington, James Marsden, Chloe East, Colman Domingo, Kim Dickens, Paul Sparks, Rob Corddry

Genre: Erotic Thriller, Psychological Thriller

Jaume Collet-Serra delivered one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever with Carry-On, and he’s back with something considerably steamier. Described as an erotic thriller, An Innocent Girl follows a young and ambitious woman who is seduced by a high-powered Washington, D.C. couple and drawn into a dangerous world of sex, power, and murder. Kerry Washington, who also executive produces, returns to the political playground of the nation’s capital for the first time since Scandal. She’s joined by James Marsden, Chloe East (The Fabelmans, Heretic), and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

The script began with Michael Mohan, who knows a thing or two about provocative thrillers after The Voyeurs and Immaculate. It then passed through Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), with the latest revisions from Mad Men‘s Carly Wray. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produce under their Netflix partnership, and Kim Dickens, Paul Sparks, and Rob Corddry round out a strong supporting cast. Filming wrapped in New Jersey at the end of May, which keeps it well on track for a 2027 debut.

The 99’ers

Director: Nicole Kassell | Writers: Katie Lovejoy, Dana Stevens, Peter Hedges

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Emily Bader, Emilia Jones, Alessandro Nivola, Julia McDermott, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Perry Mattfeld, Lizzy Greene, Isabelle Fuhrman, Annabel O’Hagan

Genre: Sports Drama, Biopic

Netflix is taking on one of the most iconic moments in American sporting history with The 99’ers. It’s based on Jere Longman’s book The Girls of Summer, which chronicles the 1999 U.S. Women’s National Team’s run to World Cup glory. That summer ended with over 90,000 fans packing the Rose Bowl and Brandi Chastain’s legendary shootout winner against China. Zoey Deutch leads as Marla Messing, the executive who championed the tournament when few believed in it. She’s joined by Emily Bader as Mia Hamm, in a busy year for Bader that also includes the 13 Going on 30 reboot. Emilia Jones, who’s also on this list with Bad Bridgets, plays Julie Foudy, Julia McDermott takes on Chastain, and Alessandro Nivola plays head coach Tony DiCicco.

Directing is Nicole Kassell, the Emmy winner behind episodes of Watchmen and Netflix’s Sirens. The script comes from Katie Lovejoy, Dana Stevens, and Peter Hedges, with Ryan Reynolds among the producers and the real Marla Messing serving as an executive producer. Filming took place in New Jersey from March to June 2026. With the next FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off in Brazil next summer, we’d be surprised if Netflix didn’t time the release to coincide with the tournament.

Time Out

Director / Writer: Scott Cooper

Cast: Adam Sandler, Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn, Adam Horovitz

Genre: Psychological Drama

If Grown Ups 3 is Adam Sandler in goofball mode, Time Out looks set to be the polar opposite and sees him in a much more serious role akin to Spaceman or Jay Kelly (viewership on those be damned). It continues the run of serious dramatic turns that has included Uncut Gems, Hustle, and Jay Kelly. Writer-director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye) is remaking Laurent Cantet’s acclaimed 2001 French drama L’Emploi du temps, a film he says has stayed with him for over two decades. Sandler plays Vincent, a man who is fired from his job but can’t bring himself to tell his wife and family. Instead, he spins an ever-growing web of lies, escalating to a bogus investment scheme funded by his friends, until the deception threatens to swallow his whole life.

A version of this remake had previously been in the works with Cantet directing and Cooper’s regular collaborator Christian Bale attached, before Cantet’s passing in 2024. Now Cooper has assembled a terrific supporting cast: Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn, and the Beastie Boys’ own Adam Horovitz. Longtime Cooper cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi shoots. Filming took place across Vancouver and San Francisco from March to June 2026. Given the pedigree, a festival run and an awards-season slot in the back half of 2027 would make plenty of sense.