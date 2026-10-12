‘The Twin’: Jamie Dornan’s Netflix The Undertow Series Gets New Title and New Year’s Release Date

Originally slated to arrive in 2026, Netflix’s upcoming crime-noir series The Twin has officially been pushed back to January 1, 2027. Starring Jamie Dornan in a dual role opposite Mackenzie Davis, the six-part thriller sees a woman and her estranged brother-in-law enter a deadly pact after a fatal accident leaves her husband dead. Here is everything you need to know about The Twin ahead of its Netflix premiere.

The Twin (formerly The Undertow) is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-noir series directed by Jeremy Lovering (In Fear) and written by Sarah Dollard (Doctor Who), Hanna Jameson (author of The Last), Scout Cripps (Little Racer), Kam Odedra (Ackley Bridge), and Joy Wilkinson. The series is based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series Twin, which starred Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.

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Nira Park and Rachael Prior are the executive producers representing the production studio Complete Fiction. David Flynn and Paul Lee are the executive producers representing the production studio Wiip. Jeremy Lovering, Jamie Dornan, and Sarah Dollard are the remaining executive producers. Laura Richardson is credited as co-executive producer, and Donald Mackinnon is credited as a producer.

Previously, The Twin was scheduled for Netflix in 2026, as confirmed in Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 update at the start of the year. However, thanks to a recent update, Netflix has now confirmed that The Twin will be released on January 1, 2027.

This is a particularly notable departure for the streamer, as Netflix UK typically reserves the highly coveted New Year’s Day release slot for its latest Harlan Coben adaptations (such as Fool Me Once and Stay Close).

What is the plot of The Twin?

The official synopsis for The Twin has been slightly updated by Netflix to the following:

Suffocating in a loveless marriage to Adam, Nicola’s life takes a dramatic turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present. A split-second decision and a terrible accident drives Nicola to protect her children, and over the course of one week, Lee and Nicola are forced together, struggling to maintain a web of secrets and lies. Though they can’t ignore their feelings for each other, they both know they’re living on borrowed time.

Who are the cast members of The Twin?

Jamie Dornan plays twins Adam and Lee. Dornan, known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, has appeared in a few Netflix productions, including The Tourist, Heart of Stone, The Siege of Jadotville, and the former exclusive series The Fall.

Mackenzie Davis plays Adam’s wife, Nicola. The actress has starred in several prominent sci-fi films and shows, including Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, Love, Death & Robots, and the Black Mirror episode “San Junipero.” Davis recently starred in Netflix’s horror series Below.

Iain de Caestecker plays Marty Munro. He is best known for his roles in The Winter King, The Control Room, and several seasons of Agents of SHIELD.

Gary Lewis plays Keith. He is best known for his roles as the father in Billy Elliot and as McGloin in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

The remainder of the cast is as follows:

Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Kai

(The Running Man) as Kai Noof Ousellam (Leave to Remain, Andor) as Daniel

(Leave to Remain, Andor) as Daniel Claire Brown (Andor) as Claire.

(Andor) as Claire. Louise Burke (The People We Hate at the Wedding).

(The People We Hate at the Wedding). Saskia Ashdown (Shetland, Washington Black) as Emma

(Shetland, Washington Black) as Emma Jayne McKenna (Grace, Shetland) as Margaret Ross

(Grace, Shetland) as Margaret Ross Jess Chanliau (The Franchise, The Diplomat) as Camille

(The Franchise, The Diplomat) as Camille Melissa Kate Steven as Rebecca

as Rebecca Jenny Lee (Counsel, Dinosaur) as Jean

(Counsel, Dinosaur) as Jean Darya Maria (Payback) as Ruby

(Payback) as Ruby Mabel Strachan (The Ridge) as Sophie Munro.

(The Ridge) as Sophie Munro. Amy Louise Walker (Miss Pirie and Miss Woods) as Jess

(Miss Pirie and Miss Woods) as Jess Dawn Sievewright (Vigil) as Lauren Fraser

(Vigil) as Lauren Fraser Peter F Gardiner (Down Cemetery Road) as Andrew McMullin

(Down Cemetery Road) as Andrew McMullin Kieran Moloney (The Ick) as Liam

(The Ick) as Liam Géraldine Chevalley (A Spy Among Friends) as Nurse

(A Spy Among Friends) as Nurse James Watson (Perfect Sense)

(Perfect Sense) Claire Keppie (The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford) as Sandra Salmon

(The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford) as Sandra Salmon Hannah Visocchi (Dog Squad) as Steph

(Dog Squad) as Steph Issy MacDonald (Sisters) as Caitlin

(Sisters) as Caitlin Anthony Bradley (Because We Are Too Many) as Bradley

(Because We Are Too Many) as Bradley Natasha Reid (Sealgair)

What is the production status of The Twin?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the series took place in May 2024, in the Scottish Highlands and the islands of Sutherland and the Isle of Mull.

What is the episode count?

The Twin will have a total of 6 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Twin on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!