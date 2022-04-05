‘XO, Kitty’: Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys’ Spinoff

Netflix is doubling down on the expansion of its existing IPs and the next one to get a bigger world is To All the Boys franchise with its brand-new spinoff called XO, Kitty, following the character of the same name from the original movies. Production is due to start in 2022.

The 30-minute dramedy will have Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild as its showrunners. Han, whose books the To All the Boys movies are based on, has also co-written the pilot episode with fellow novelist Siobhan Vivian.

As we mentioned, the series is a spin-off to Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise which has seen three movies released since 2018. All three movies were critical darlings for Netflix with the third movie reportedly pulling in 51 million views for Netflix.

The series will be produced by Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment for Netflix.

Here’s everything else we know about XO, Kitty:

What’s the plot of XO, Kitty?

In XO, Kitty, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Who is cast in XO, Kitty?

As the title would suggest, Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty Song Cover from the To All the Boys films. Cathcart’s scene-stealer Kitty character played a key role in the plot of the movies. In the first film, she found the letters her older sister Lara (Lana Condor), a shy high school junior, had written to boys she had had crushes on and secretly mailed them, triggering all the follow-up events.

We were first to reveal that we’ll see several new faces in the upcoming series and in April 2022, Netflix revealed who will be playing them. Let’s dive in:

Choi Min-yeong will play Dae – a 17-year-old Korean who will serve as Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend and is described as cute and smart. He’ll be a series regular.

will play Dae – a 17-year-old Korean who will serve as Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend and is described as cute and smart. He’ll be a series regular. Mihee – a 17-year-old Korean female who identifies as queer. Described as a reigning queen bee from her previous boarding school and the ultimate cool girl.

– a 17-year-old Korean female who identifies as queer. Described as a reigning queen bee from her previous boarding school and the ultimate cool girl. Sang Heon Lee plays Min Ho – Korean ex-pat who has spent time in the UK, Australia, and the US. Described as handsome and uber-confident.

plays Min Ho – Korean ex-pat who has spent time in the UK, Australia, and the US. Described as handsome and uber-confident. Anthony Keyvan will play Q – Male from Africa or the Middle East who identifies as queer. Described as an extrovert.

will play Q – Male from Africa or the Middle East who identifies as queer. Described as an extrovert. Peter Thurnwald as Alex Park – Korean-American male in late 20s and will serve as a chemistry teacher and the international Korean high school and dorm advisor.

as Alex Park – Korean-American male in late 20s and will serve as a chemistry teacher and the international Korean high school and dorm advisor. Regan Aliyah will play Julianna

will play Julianna Michael K. Lee will play Professor Lee – Literature teacher in his 40s or 50s

will play Professor Lee – Literature teacher in his 40s or 50s Yunjin Kim as Jina Han – the matriarch of the wealthy Han family.

as Jina Han – the matriarch of the wealthy Han family. Jocelyn Shelfo will play Madison

will play Madison Gia Kim will play Yuri

Already obsessed with the cast from XO, Kitty — a new series where our To All The Boys matchmaker heads to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend only to discover she doesn't know as much about love as she once thought! pic.twitter.com/imcIyqC5Vi — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2022

What’s the production status of XO, Kitty?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 30/03/2022)

The series has been in development since 2021 when Deadline confirmed reports the series was being eyed by Netflix.

XO, Kitty was officially confirmed in October 2021.

Previously, we exclusively revealed that filming was scheduled to begin from March 7th, 2022, and run through to May 2022. However, thanks to an update from ProductionWeekly, we’ve learned that filming was moved to start on March 28th, 2022, which is now ongoing and will now end on June 7th, 2022.

Netflix themselves only confirmed filming was underway in Seoul, South Korea on April 5th.

How many episodes will be in XO, Kitty?

It is confirmed that Netflix’s XO, Kitty will have 10 episodes, each consisting of 30 minutes.

Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora are on board to direct episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for XO, Kitty?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for XO, Kitty, but given filming is due to end by June, there is a slim chance we could see the series arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022.

Given the first movie of the franchise, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, was released around Valentine’s Day, there’s also a great chance Netflix plans the release of XO, Kitty around Valentine’s Day 2023.

