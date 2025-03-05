‘Counterattack’, ‘Demon City’, and ‘Running Point’ Off To Strong Viewership Starts on Netflix

It’s time for another Netflix top 10 streaming report, where we go beyond just echoing the numbers to stacking up performances of titles against other titles to see exactly how well they’re performing. A busy week, so here’s your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending March 2nd, 2025.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from February 24th, 2025 to March 2nd, 2025, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. CounterAttack

The Mexican film Counterattack, which came out of nowhere, managed to achieve the 5th best debut for an international film released on a Friday and even the best debut for a Latin American film released on a Friday, with 18.6M CVEs in its first three days.

This is another example of how “Promotion really doesn’t determine a film’s success on Netflix.” After Lucca’s World, this is the second major hit of the year for Netflix Mexico in the film category.

2. Demon City

On the Japanese side, Demon City is also off to a strong start with 9.6M CVEs in four days, making it the second-best debut for an Asian Netflix film released on a Thursday, behind The Shadow Strays (which, by the way, is getting a sequel). Here, too, it’s clear that Netflix didn’t particularly push the film, but it didn’t need to for it to be a breakout success.

3. Squad 36 (Bastion 36)

One film that suffered from the release and the success of the two previous films is French film Squad 36, which had an average launch with 7M CVEs. It’s not bad, but it’s nowhere near what Netflix France might have hoped for.

4. Dabba Cartel

Predicting the future of the Indian series Dabba Cartel is quite challenging. With 1.8M CVEs in three days, it ranks as the second-best launch for an Indian series released on a Friday, which is good. However, that’s still lower than Aranyak’s debut, and that series was canceled despite its numbers. However, I’ll cautiously lean toward a renewal, as Dabba Cartel’s budget seems more favorable than Aranyak’s.

5. Toxic Town

The British limited series Toxic Town has received very well by critics but slightly less so by audiences, with only 4.8M CVEs in four days. However, it’s surrounded by shows that exploded in their second week, like Baby Reindeer and One Day, so here’s hoping it follows the same path!

6. Running Point

Things are looking good for Mindy Kaling’s NBA-themed comedy series, Running Point, starring Kate Hudson. With 9.3M CVEs in four days, it’s performing in very favorable territory, so my prediction is a renewal for a second season.

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below and stay tuned for next week when we’ll be looking into viewership for With Love, Meghan and all the other new titles releasing this week.