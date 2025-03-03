What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 3rd to 9th, 2025

Another week is here, and it’s a little quieter than usual, but there are a few noteworthy titles from around the globe that should be on your radar over the next seven days.

Netflix added over 60 titles over the past week, including 30 new movies and series for March 1st. We're also slowly learning more titles set to arrive throughout the rest of March.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Leopard (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Netflix Italy has already had success in the period drama world with the release of The Law According to Lidia Poet (recently renewed for a third season). Still, the streamer is hoping to dial up that success significantly with this splashy and expensive new series The Leopard, which brings to life the seminal novel of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.

It’s had numerous adaptations before, but Netflix’s limited series could serve as the definitive retelling. Set in the revolutionary 1860s in Sicily where Don Fabrizio, the privileged Prince of Salina, confronts the collapse of the old aristocracy amid Italy’s unification and must choose between securing his legacy by engineering a marriage between the captivating Angelica and his nephew Tancredi—thereby betraying his beloved daughter Concetta—and preserving his principles, all in a modern exploration of power, love, and the cost of progress.

Plankton The Movie (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

This is the second Netflix Original SpongeBob movie following Sandy Cheeks last year. The focus in this follow-up turns to the incredibly evil Plankton, who, along with his computer wife, is once again on a quest for world domination. However, this time, Plankton is not the driving force and instead may just be the one tiny green thing to stop it.

All of your favorites return for this animated feature film, which sadly was leaked last year. However, we hope that doesn’t dampen its release at the end of the week.

With Love, Meghan (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

After being delayed from its initial airing in January, the new lifestyle and cooking docu-series With Love, Meghan will finally premiere this week.

Privately, I’ve spoken to a few people who have seen this series ahead of its release, and given how fraught the online discussion is surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we’re told this will do very little to change people’s minds. Some will inevitably interpret the series as incredibly hollow and fake, while others find it heartwarming. Frankly, if you’re on one side or the other of the Meghan train, this will do absolutely nothing to change your mind. All that said, this really needs to be a hit. The duo have had their Netflix deal for quite some time and haven’t produced anything beyond their first documentary that’s even featured in the Netflix top 10s.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, March 3rd

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) Netflix Original – New episodes of the animated kids series based on the toy franchise by Mattel.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, March 4th

Andrew Schulz: Life (2025) Netflix Original

With Love, Meghan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 5th

Just One Look (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Leopard (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Medusa (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 6th

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship (2025)

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (2025) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) Netflix Original

Power Rangers (2017)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, March 7th

Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) Netflix Original

Delicious (2025) Netflix Original

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) Netflix Original

Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Nadaaniyan (2025) Netflix Original

Plankton The Movie (2025) Netflix Original

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) Netflix Original

