‘Virgin River’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Virgin River is returning to Netflix for a second series in 2020 but still hasn’t had its release date announced yet. It will not be arriving in September 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second season including who’s going to be involved, when we’re likely going to see its release and perhaps most importantly, what’s going to happen in season 2.

Despite the lack of a trailer, plenty of subscribers have already tuned in to watch Virgin River. It’s no surprise the series has resonated well with subscribers, as small-town dramas are always very popular amongst audiences. It’s taken time, but Netflix is finally investing in the Hallmark-Esque dramas, and Virgin River is the perfect series to test the waters.

Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr. Production of the series has been handled by Sea To Sky Productions ULC., with all of the filming taking place in Canada.

For those worried about the future of the show, there’s no need to be! As we reported earlier in the year, season 3 has already been renewed and is due to start production later this year (or whenever filming can get underway again due to COVID restrictions.)

Has Netflix renewed Virgin River for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2019)

Not only has Virgin River been renewed but filming for the second season started on September 9th, 2019, and concluded filming on December 17th, 2019. The filming dates were actually done shortly after the first season released. Our guess is that the second season will be set during Christmas given the filming schedule but for now, that’s just speculation.

Once again, filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California.

The author behind the series, Robyn Carr, spoke to the Washington Post and said: “It’s so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood” adding “I’ve been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new ‘Virgin River’ adventure with your favorite characters.”.

We knew roughly a month before the official renewal came from Netflix’s See What’s Next account which saw stars from the show express their excitement for another season. This is despite the fact that filming had probably already wrapped on season 2!

When will the second season of Virgin River be on Netflix?

We currently believe the series will be released on Netflix towards the end of the year. Fans have been teased all year long with a broad 2020 release date and it was once again missing from the September 2020 release schedule.

Sadly the official Instagram for the series also doesn’t give clues outside of a broad 2020 release. A few have speculated about a December 2020 release date which could make sense if the series has Christmas episodes.

For the first season of Virgin River, there was a nine month wait between filming for the first season finishing and its release date. Filming for the second season concluded on December 17th 2019. That’s three months earlier than the first season, which concluded filming in March 2019.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast Members

Most of the main cast have either confirmed or been confirmed to return for season 2.

That includes:

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Jenny Cooper

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Colin Lawrence

Now, let’s move onto the new faces who will appear in Virgin River season 2.

Back in early 2020, we learned about a load of new faces that will be starring in season 2 of Virgin River. These include:

Carmel Amit will play the role of Jamie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Donald Heng as George

Steve Bacic as Wes

Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan

Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh

In March 2020, we got word that Marco Grazzini will play the role of Mike in season 2.

In May 2020, we got word that Canadian actress Melinda Dahl who has featured in series such as House has joined the cast. She’ll be playing the role of Staci who is Mel’s sister-in-law.

In late May 2020, we got word from a report via Deadline that Sarah Dugdale had joined the cast. She’s recently appeared in In the Shadow of the Moon on Netflix but is also known for appearing in The CW’s Arrow and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Grayson Gurnsey has also been upped to series regular for season 2 and in mid-June 2020 we also learned that Ben Hollingsworth had also been upped to season regular.

We’ve also learned of some of the smaller cast members for season 2 including:

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Cecilly Day as Beverly

Jana Benoit as Sally

Mike Kovac as Jeff

Marilyn Norry as Bea

David Santana as Mr. Hamilton

Everything else we know about season 2 of Virgin River

Season 2 is set to consist of 10 episodes as per the previous season.

Andy Mikita is confirmed to be directing episodes one and 2 of season 2.

On December 11th, we got what seems to be the first picture from the set of Virgin River with a rather naked Martin Henderson on-screen behind a log fire.

Robyn Carr, who is the author behind Virgin River, will soon be publishing a new book by the name of Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. In addition, another of Robyn’s books was recently optioned for TV in the form of the Sullivan’s Crossing book series.

In January 2020, Robyn Carr tweeted out a list of the best novels to read after wrapping up with Virgin River.

In late February 2020, we got some more behind-the-scenes shots from set.

Roma Roth who serves as the executive producer shared that a big meeting took place on February 7th for the new Robyn Carr series.

In late March 2020, we got more footage via Instagram from behind-the-scenes.

A new book in the Virgin River world is set to be released by Robyn Carr in October 2020. It’s called Return to Virgin River and will release in all good book shops on October 13th, 2020.

In August 2020, we got a few new snippets of information including some new behind-the-scenes pictures.

Are you excited about the second season of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments below!