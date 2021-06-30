Dynasty has finally began airing its fourth season and will be coming to Netflix much much later this year. Here’s when we’re expecting season 4 of Dynasty to arrive around the globe including the Netflix US, Netflix UK, Netflix CA, and many other regions.

The soap opera reboot of the 1970s show has been enjoyed on Netflix since restarted on The CW back in October 2017.

Now into its fourth season, the show has suffered a bleeding audience on the original network it airs on but continues to be enjoyed around the globe by Netflixers.

Just before we dive into the respective Netflix release schedules, we must quickly draw your attention to the fact Dynasty isn’t a full Netflix Original for those outside the US. Instead, it falls into the internationally distributed Netflix Original category. What this essentially means is that Dynasty is only an Original outside of its broadcast country which in this case is the United States but isn’t under the full control of Netflix.

When will Dynasty season 4 be on The CW?

Dynasty is among the slate of shows from The CW that was delayed into 2021 instead of airing in its regular October slot.

The reason as to why it’s been so late airing is that Dynasty was affected by the coronavirus delays to production that has hit nearly every show’s filming schedule around the world.

Originally, it was reported that season 4 would begin airing in January 2021 however that’s now confirmed to not be happening. Instead, season 4 begin airing on The CW from May 7th, 2021.

TVLine reports that despite the delays, they are expecting a full-length season for season 4 which would mean a return to its 22-episode season.

When will Dynasty season 4 be on Netflix in the United States?

Dynasty still arrives on Netflix US as part of the existing legacy contract with The CW.

As per the contract, Netflix gets new episodes of seasons around 8 days after the season finale.

Given the delay, at the absolute earliest we’ll season 4 of Dynasty added to Netflix in the United States in mid-October 2021 if the show runs for 22 weeks continuously and wraps up in early October.

If the show has mid-season breaks, it may not be until November or December or even in early 2022 but we’ll update this as its release schedule becomes clearer.

When will Dynasty season 4 be on Netflix outside the United States?

If you’re outside the United States, you receive new seasons of Dynasty as a Netflix Original. This includes Netflix Australia, Netflix UK, Netflix Canada, all of Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

For season 3, Netflix internationally got Dynasty season 4 on the same timetable as the United States meaning that it wasn’t added to Netflix weekly like some other The CW shows (Riverdale being the prime example).

Will Netflix internationally be jumping back to its weekly schedule as per season 2? The answer to that question is no. No regions of Netflix are getting season 4 weekly.

Although we were never given an official reason for Dynasty not dropping on a weekly basis, we’re not expecting it to go back. Netflix also lost out on weekly episodes of Black Lightning.

Instead, season 4 will likely join Netflix outside the US at exactly the same time as the US meaning an October to December 2021 release date.

Looking even further ahead? Good news! Dynasty has been renewed for season 5.

That’s all we know so far about when season 4 of Dynasty will be on Netflix around the world. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more and let us know in the comments if you’re excited for the new season.