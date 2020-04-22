‘Dynasty’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Dynasty returned to The CW for its third season towards the end of 2019 and sadly, didn’t release weekly on Netflix internationally. Instead, Netflix will be getting season 3 of the drama in most regions shortly after the series wraps up. Here’s when Dynasty season 3 will be on Netflix.

The CW series is a reboot of the classic show and although it departs in multiple major ways from the original it’s still being enjoyed. Many seem to think it’s one of the network’s biggest titles in recent years (its viewing figures say otherwise) which would be helped by its addition to Netflix.

In the majority of regions outside of the United States, the series is marketed as a Netflix Original and in previous years, enjoyed episodes dropping on a weekly basis.

Dynasty is a reboot of the classic ’80s soap opera that adapts the series to be more like some of its modern counterparts while retaining some of the magic that made the original great.

Here’s what we can expect from season 3 of Dynasty:

As DYNASTY hurtles into its explosive third season, the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts. Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Sam Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy.

When will Dynasty be on Netflix where it’s a Netflix Original?

As we mentioned, Netflix carries Dynasty as a Netflix Original in regions such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and most other regions.

We did originally expect weekly episodes to come to Netflix in these regions. However, episode 1 premiered and didn’t arrive on Netflix.

Netflix clarified that season 3 would not be dropping on a weekly basis but did confirm it would eventually be available.

In April 2020, we got confirmation that season 3 of Dynasty would be on Netflix UK and other regions on May 23rd, 2020.

May 23 https://t.co/o4CtzU6djf — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 18, 2020

When will Dynasty season 3 be on Netflix in the United States?

Although you’ll be able to catch-up using The CW’s applications, Netflix users in the United States will also have to wait until after the season finale for it to be on Netflix.

With that said, the third season in April 2020 was announced to be heading to Netflix on the same date as international regions on May 23rd, 2020. You can find a full list of the May 2020 releases here.

Are you looking forward to Dynasty season 3 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.