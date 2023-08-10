Gran Turismo is hitting theaters towards the end of August (or earlier if you live in countries like the United Kingdom) and will come to Netflix in multiple regions in the coming years and if you’re in the US, maybe before 2023 comes to a close.

Based on the video game of the same name, the biographical film follows someone who was part of the GT Academy and was promoted from a virtual driving seat to a real one.

Article continues below...



Amongst the cast includes Stranger Things star David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. Neill Blomkamp, the director of District 9, is behind the project, with Jason Hall and Zach Baylin behind the screenplay.

Gran Turismo is part of a growing wave of video-game adaptations that seems to be Hollywood’s flavor of the month, and Netflix is no exception. They’ve got their own robust slate of video game adaptations, including one from PlayStation Productions in the form of a Horizon Zero Dawn title.

When will Gran Turismo be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with US Netflix, which should receive the movie before the year ends.

Thanks to a deal struck back in 2021, Netflix in the US currently has been receiving all theatrical movies from Sony (and a few Sony Pictures Classics titles, too) from 2022 onwards.

When Sony movies come to Netflix differs from title to title. Some arrive exactly 120 days after their theatrical release date, while others can come a few weeks later.

As a result, at the earliest, we expect to see Gran Turismo on Netflix US on December 23rd, 2023, although it could be in the following days or weeks.

For more Sony Pictures movies coming soon to Netflix, check out our preview of their upcoming slate, which includes other titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, No Hard Feelings, The Machine, and Love Again.

Will Gran Turismo be on Netflix Internationally?

Sony movies do rotate on and off Netflix around the globe, although not all regions have a first-window deal like the United States.

In India, they typically get new Sony movies around the same time as the United States or even a little earlier in some instances. That means we’ll likely see it added in December 2023.

Other countries in Asia (such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea) get new Sony movies within a year or so after release meaning they’ll stream it at some point in early-to-mid 2024.

Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy will get the movie at some point in 2024, too, although likely in the latter half of the year.

Netflix in the United Kingdom is getting Sony movies roughly two years after theatrical releases. That means it’ll receive the movie in 2025.

Will you be checking out Gran Turismo in theaters or waiting for it to come to Netflix?