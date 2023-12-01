What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month Netflix UK subscribers as the countdown to Christmas starts today. This past week has seen the addition of 71 new movies and TV shows.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Family Switch (2023) N

Director: McG

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Lincoln Sykes

Fresh off her success in Wednesday, Emma Myers stars alongside Jennifer Garner and Matt Helms in Netflix’s Freaky Friday holiday movie.

Life for the Walker Family descends into chaos when they are body-swapped. With life-changing events on the line, the Walkers must see past their differences to help each other return to their bodies.

Whiplash (2014)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist, Austin Stowell

J.K. Simmon’s performance as music teacher Fletcher will go down in cinema history as one of the best antagonists. An extremely uncomfortable watch in all of the right ways, Teller and Simmons both put on a phenomenal performance that had critics raving.

Andrew, a promising drummer with raw talent, enrolls at a cutthroat music conservatory. His dreams of being mentored by Fletcher, an instructor who will stop at nothing to draw out a student’s potential. But Andrew’s dreams are put into doubt when he doesn’t meet Fletcher’s standards.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Director: Adam Mckay

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan

The combination of Adam McKay and Will Ferrel was always a recipe for great comedy. For the first time in three years, Talladega Nights is back on Netflix UK.

Ricky Bobby’s position as the number one NASCAR driver is threatened when yant French Formula One driver Jean Girard challenges Ricky for the top spot.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

42 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

A Brush with Christmas (2022)

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Aithe (2003)

Amma Cheppindi (2006)

B&B Merry (2022)

Bangaru Bullodu (1993)

Bujjigadu Made In Chennai (2008)

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders (2022)

Deive Leonardo: The Answer (2023)

Disquiet (2023)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Druga polowa (2021)

Ee Rojullo (2012)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fall Into Winter (2023)

Family Switch (2023) N

Gosford Park (2001)

Hard Days (2023) N

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Kushi (2001)

Layer Cake (2004)

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special (2021)

Leo (2023)

Mission Rescue (2023)

Prey for the Devil (2022)

Risen (2016)

Runs in the Family (2023)

Shaina (2020)

Silent Night (2020)

Snitch (2013)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Thank You for Coming (2023)

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023) N

The One (2001)

Us and Them (2018) N

V for Vengeance (2022)

Villains (2019)

Whiplash (2014)

Widows (2018)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

Black is the New Black (Season 1)

Fisk (Season 2)

LEGO Ninjago (Season 6)

Obliterated (Season 1) N

Pru (Season 1)

Sweet Home (Season 2) N

Virgin River (Season 5) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

American Symphony (2023) N

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (Season 1) N

Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors (Season 1)

How to Tell a Secret (2022)

Who We Become (2023)

1 New Reality Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast (2017)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 1st, 2023

Gajen Nad: Professional Mixed Breed (2022)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!