When will ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest just touched down on Netflix US in a surprise license for Netflix US. As you may know, there is a season 2 which will eventually join Netflix but not for a while. Here’s when we could expect season 2 of L.A.’s Finest could be on Netflix.

The spinoff to the Bad Boys franchise ran on Spectrum Originals for 2 seasons before being canceled (more on this a little later) and starred Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two cops within the LAPD fighting crime just like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Season 1 dropped on Spectrum Originals in the US from May 2019 through June 2019 with season 2 only dropping in September 2020 having been delayed from the summer due to the BLM protests which were predominantly aimed at the police. The first season has also been airing on FOX in the US and was announced to come to Netflix back in December.

Will season 2 of L.A.’s Finest come to Netflix?

We do suspect that season 2 will be coming to Netflix in due course but probably not for a while.

Unlike Outlander, another Sony Pictures Television series, it’s going to be hard to predict when season 2 will hit Netflix but we can give a few predictions based on previous licensed titles. In the case of Outlander, the series release date is linked to when each season finishes, that does not seem to be the case for this title.

The easy prediction to make is that the show will see season 2 added in a year’s time. That’d mean season 2 hits Netflix in January 2022.

Given the show has finished, it could be the case it comes to Netflix sooner or if FOX picks up season 2 as well, it could come to Netflix after it wraps up on there.

Will there be a season 3 of L.A.’s Finest?

If you want to look even further ahead at the third season, unfortunately, you may be disappointed. A month after season 2 released on Spectrum Originals, the series was canceled by Spectrum.

For those unaware, the show was originally due to air on Spectrum Originals over the summer but was reportedly pushed back due to the George Flloyd protests.

While highly unlikely, should Netflix see big numbers for the series, they could possibly work a deal with Sony Picture Television to revive the show. That seems highly unlikely but never say never.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of L.A.’s Finest on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.