Legacies is among the huge collection of The CW shows that will be returning for another season but with the caveat that they’ll be airing a lot later than usual. Here’s what we know about Legacies season 4 and when you can expect to be streaming on Netflix around the world.

In case you’ve not dived into the series, it’s a spin-off to The Original which itself is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries (all of which are on Netflix in most regions excluding Legacies).

It stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson who is attending a new school where she can expand on her supernatural abilities.

Seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix in the United States as of the time of publishing.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States carries Legacies and as we’ll explore shortly, will unlikely come to Netflix internationally.

The CW won’t be airing Legacies season 3 in its usual October slot. Instead, it’s been moved back alongside the other CW slate. This is because production on the show, much like most other shows including Netflix’s slate, has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming is set to take place later in 2020 and instead begin airing on The CW from January 2021 (although that is subject to change).

When will Legacies season 3 be on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, with its delay on network television, that means it will be delayed on Netflix too.

The past two seasons have each arrived on Netflix 8 days after the season finale and hit Netflix in April. Given the almost three month delay (at least) it’s likely Legacies season 3 won’t be on Netflix until July-September 2021.

Will Legacies be coming to Netflix outside the United States?

The show still remains unsold in most regions despite the fact that Netflix internationally does carry The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

That’s not completely uncommon however, in recent years, Netflix has put a bigger focus on its own Originals that air globally opposed to licensing select US shows for international audiences.

We’ll let you know if this changes but for the moment, it doesn’t look likely. Most regions will probably have to wait until HBO Max’s global rollout instead.

Are you looking forward to Legacies season 3 coming to Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments down below.