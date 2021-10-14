Netflix Picks Up International Rights to Studio Ghibli Movie ‘Earwig and the Witch’

In the Spring of 2020, Netflix acquired the international rights to Studio Ghibli’s incredible library of animated movies, making millions of subscribers around the globe extremely happy. Now, in 2021, the latest Studio Ghibli movie of their incredible filmography, Earwig and the Witch, is coming to Netflix internationally in November 2021.

Earwig and the Witch is Japanese CGI animated movie directed by Gorō Miyazaki, and the 22nd feature film created by the legendary Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli. The feature is the first in Studio Ghibli’s history to be fully CGI, as traditionally, the studio previously animated their movies with the iconic Ghibli art style.

When is Earwig and the Witch coming to Netflix?

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Earwig and the Witch will be coming to Netflix on November 18th, 2021. However, the animated feature will not be available to stream in Japan or the United States.

The rights to stream Earwig and the Witch in the United States belong to HBO Max, as does the majority of the movies from the Studio Ghibli library.

Gorō Miyazaki, the director of Earwig and the Witch, and son of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki had the following to say about Netflix acquiring the international rights to the movie:

We’re thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix. The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new art form. Through that experience, we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.

Earwig and the Witch will be available to stream on Netflix in over 30 languages upon release.

What is the plot of Earwig and the Witch?

Abandoned as a baby, and left to live in an orphanage, Earwig is eventually adopted by an odd couple, who reveal themselves to be witches. Now a servant for her adopted parents, Earwig decides to learn magic for herself, changing her life forever.

Who are the cast members of Earwig and the Witch?

We have the full cast list for both the Japanese and English dubs of Earwig and the Witch:

Role English Japanese Earwig Taylor Paige Henderson Kokoro Hirasawa Bella Yaga Vanessa Marshall Shinobu Terajima Mandrake Richard E. Grant Etsushi Toyokawa Thomas Dan Stevens Gaku Hamada Earwig’s Mother Kacey Musgraves Sherina Munaf Mr. Jenkins JB Blanc Yuji Ueda Matron Pandora Colin Custard Logan Hannan Phyllis Summer Jenkins Sally Vivienne Rutherford Assistant Matron Alex Cartañá Cook Tom Bromhead Assistant Cook Eva Kaminsky

What is the runtime of Earwig and the Witch?

Earwig and the Witch has a runtime of 82 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Earwig and the Witch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!