New Anime on Netflix in October 2021

Two of Netflix’s biggest internationally licensed anime franchises are releasing movies exclusively on Netflix in October 2021. Once again it looks like it’s going to be another exciting month for anime fans on Netflix.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in October 2021:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N

Director: Takayuki Hamana

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 79 Minutes

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Cristina Vee, Erica Mendez, Benjamin Diskin

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 1st, 2021

In a surprising turn of events, the movie Cursed by Light which is a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime series is coming to Netflix before the remaining episodes of the final season arrive. Unless Netflix plans to release the final episodes before October 1st, please be warned of spoilers in the synopsis.

After defeating successfully defeating the Demon King, the world has found peace for the first time in many long years. The wedding ceremony for King and Diane is interrupted by an army of Fairies and Giants, lead by the missing ” Second Fairy King” Dahlia, and the “Giant Master Craftsman” Dubs, who seek to punish the seven deadly sins and all those that contributed to the Holy War.

Scissor Seven (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 34

Genre: Action | Runtime: 13 Minutes

Cast:

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

The Chinese anime has found itself a home on Netflix, and in the process has become one of the most popular anime from the country amongst Netflix subscribers.

After departing Chicken Island, Seven’s detouring adventures eventually land him in Xuanwu, where there is a steep price on his head.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2020) N

Director: Tetsuo Yajima

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Natochenny, Ikue Otani, Michele Knotz, James Carter Cathcart, Michele Knotz

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 8th, 2021

Netflix is fast becoming the home for new Pokémon movies and TV shows, which is why the 23rd installment of the Pokémon movies, Secrets of the Jungle, will be available to stream exclusively outside of Japan on Netflix in October 2021.

Koko, a young boy raised in the jungle by a solitary Zarude befriends Ash & Pikachu during one of their adventures. For the first time, Koko discovers the human world and the truth of his past.

What new anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2021? Let us know in the comments below!