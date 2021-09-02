When will The CW’s ‘Reign’ Leave Netflix?

Seasons 1-4 of Reign are still on Netflix in the United States but won’t be for much longer. The clock is already counting on when Reign should be departing Netflix. Here’s when we’re expecting Reign to leave Netflix and where it’s already departed.

Produced by Warner Brothers Television and CBS Television Studios, Reign ran on The CW between October 2013 and June 2017. It racked up a total of 4 seasons across 78 episodes.

The series is still well-regarded after all these years after its finale aired on June 16th, 2017.

Among the shows impressive cast included Megan Follows, Toby Regbo, Adelaide Kane, Torrance Coombs, Jenessa Grant, Laurie McCarthy, Stephanie Sengupta, and Alan Van Sprang.

Netflix in multiple regions have already loss Reign. Netflix UK first received the show back in 2015 and got annual updates every year thereafter. The CW shows expire from Netflix internationally much sooner. Therefore, we saw the departure of all four seasons of Reign from Netflix UK in February 2021.

Netflix France still carries all four seasons although it’s currently due to expire on September 14th, 2021. Netflix Germany and Netflix Switzerland also carry the show with no expiration date available.

So, what about Netflix in the United States?

With the old deal between Netflix and The CW, shows would be available for the lifetime of the show plus 5 years after the final season was added.

Season 4 of Reign was added to Netflix US on September 5th, 2017 meaning that the 5 years are up on September 5th, 2022.

Where will Reign stream once it leaves Netflix?

The answer seems to be HBO Max but that’s not for certain. Given the show has two distributors, it doesn’t have a natural home but in most instances, The CW library titles have hit HBO Max. With that said, we’ve also seen titles head onto services like IMDbTV too so we’ll likely hear closer to the departure time.

For a full look at when your favorite shows from The CW will be departing Netflix in the United States, head over to our guide on the removals here.

Will you miss Reign when it leaves Netflix in the United States? Let us know in the comments down below.