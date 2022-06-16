‘Squid Game’ Reality TV Show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Coming to Netflix

Having taken the world by storm in 2021, Squid Game became the biggest release in Netflix’s history. With the second season of Squid Game officially confirmed, Netflix is expanding the franchise into the world of reality TV. Minus the killing of any of its competitors, 456 players will battle it out for the biggest cash prize in reality TV history for a whopping $4.56 million.

First announced by Bela Bajaria, Netlfix’s head of global TV, at the Banf World Media Festival, that Netflix would be producing the “biggest reality competition ever,” by bringing Squid Game into the real world.

Across ten episodes, a total of 456 competitors will compete in a series of games to win the biggest lump sum of cash in reality TV history, $4.56 million.

Brandon Reig, the Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series had the following to say about the announcement;

Squid Game took the world by storm with [director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.

It’s going to take some time before we see the arrival of Squid Game: The Challange on Netflix, as open casting is now available to English speakers worldwide. English is not required to be your first language, but so long as you can speak and understand the language then you can apply for the competition.

In the wake of the show’s success, many content creators came forward across multiple different platforms to create their own Squid Game. The most successful attempt was a 25-minute video on the MrBeast channel, in which 456 contestants competed for $456,000. Since the video was uploaded onto YouTube on November 24th, 2021, it has had over 258 million views.

It has been confirmed that Squid Game: The Challange will be filmed in the United Kingdom, and will be a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden. Producers from Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland. Representing The Garden are producers John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown.

Will you be applying for Squid Game: The Challange? Will you be watching the series when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!