New Anime on Netflix: May 2020

2020 has been a busy year for Netflix so far, especially for anime. May is shaping up to be another good month for the streaming service, with some exciting new movies and tv series coming soon.

We’ll continue to update this list below if we learn of any new anime arriving throughout the rest of May.

N = Netflix Original

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: May 1st, 2020

Needing some romance in your anime life, then look no further than the hilarious series, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun. Unfortunately not all of the episodes are available so subscribers will have to wait for the final six episodes to arrive at a later date.

Umetarou Nozaki is the most popular boy in school, and fellow classmate Chiyo Sakura confesses her love for him. Mistaking Chiyo for a fan, Nozaki gives her an autograph, and when Chiyo declares she always wants to be with him, Nozaki invites Chiyo over to his house to help draw manga. Discovering that Nozaki is in fact a renowned manga artist, Chiyo agrees to be his assistant in order to get closer to him.

Scissor Seven N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 15

Genre: Action | Runtime: 13 Minutes

Cast: Ronny Chieng, Jas Patrick, Jake Green, Aleks Le, Greg Chun

Netflix Release Date: May 7th, 2020

We’re starting to see plenty more anime surface from China, with many starting to grow in popularity. The first season of Scissor Seven arrived in January, and already we’ve been graced with a second season.

In his attempt to regain his lost memories, Seven, a scissor-wielding hairdresser, and part-time assassin gets caught up in the struggle for power between two warring factions.

Parasyte: The Maxim

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Horror | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Adam Gibbs, Brittney Karbowski, Luci Christian, Terri Doty, Hilary Haag

Netflix Release Date: May 15th, 2020

Parasyte: The Maxim was one of the most popular anime to arrive in the mid-2010s, and arrived during a time when Horror anime was growing immensely popular.

17-year-old Shinichi Izumi awakes one night to discover an alien creature has invaded his body, partially stopping the creature from reaching his brain. The “Parasyte” that invades his body can transform his arm into a weapon, but consumes humans. Izumi must learn to co-exist with the creature, and also deal with the threat of more Parasytes that have invaded other humans.

Ne Zha (2019)

Director: Yu Yang

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Yanting Lü, Joseph, Mo Han, Hao Chen, Qi Lü

Netflix Release Date: May 25th, 2020

Unknown to many outside of China, Ne Zha was one of the highest-grossing anime films of 2019. The feature was a smash hit in China, bringing in over $723 million at the box office domestically.

Born with unique powers, a boy, Ne Zha, is recruited to fight demons and save the community that fears him.

Dorohedoro N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Action Comedy

Netflix Release Date: May 29th, 2020

Initially thought to be arriving on Netflix at the start of the year, we can now confirm that Dorohedoro will be available to stream on Netflix at the end of May.

In the district known as Hole, the strong prey on the weak and death is a common occurrence in day to day life. Separated from the laws and ethics that we are bound to, Hole has become a cesspool that magic dominate, using Hole’s inhabitants as a means for testing. Disgusted by the way the people of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a man of reptilian nature leads a personal hunt against those that run society in his quest for answers. Cursed by his appearance, only magic users can grant him a normal life once again.

What anime will you be watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments below!