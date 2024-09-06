Will There Be A Season 2 of ‘The Terror’ on Netflix?

The Terror was among the dozen-plus AMC shows that made their streaming debut or returned to Netflix in the US in August 2024. The good news is that more seasons of the show are available, but there are currently no plans to bring them to Netflix, at least as it currently stands.

In case you missed it, we first reported Netflix would be getting a slew of shows in the US for a limited period of time. 13 AMC shows arrived to sit alongside the other available titles from the network on Netflix in mid-August, with The Terror being one of the standouts.

David Kajganich creates supernatural horror. The first series features Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Paul Ready. It fictionalizes Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic from 1845 to 1848.

While many shows were added to Netflix in full, a number were incomplete. The Terror obviously is one, but also Dark Winds is still ongoing, with a third season yet to be released, and Interview with the Vampire only has one of its two available seasons added.

Titled Infamy, season 2 was released in 2019 (a year after the first season). It is set during WWII and centers on the Japanese folklore of bakemono.

Even though season 2 isn’t currently on Netflix, don’t let that detour you from watching season 1. Given it’s an anthology series, each season is a complete story, and the first is still considered the best by most critics.

Where can you watch season 2? At the moment, you’ve only got a couple of options. If you’re up for another subscription (and AMC is hoping you are), you can watch the entirety of season 2 on AMC+. Don’t forget that AMC+ is also available as a channel on the likes of Prime Video if you don’t fancy getting a new app. You can also purchase the season in full separately on VOD channels.

While there’s a chance Netflix may renew the AMC shows, there are currently no plans to do that, with The Terror set to leave Netflix in August 2025.

