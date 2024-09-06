What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

As we welcome September, we see 42 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix UK library.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle,

After recently starring in her first Netflix film, Nicole Kidman is already back for more in The Perfect Couple.

Starring alongside Liev Schreiber, Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury, the family matriarch who disapproves of her son’s marriage to Amelia. A shocking death on the beach derails the wedding, and when everyone is a suspect before long, dark secrets are revealed.

Breeders (3 Seasons)

New Episodes: 30

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 33 Minutes

Cast: Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Michael McKean, Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon

Another series, once exclusive to Sky TV, has made its way to Netflix UK. While we don’t expect the series to receive the same viewership as Brassic, adding Breeders to the UK library is still great for subscribers.

Paul and Daisey are struggling to juggle their careers and parenthood.

Rebel Ridge (2024) N

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 131 Minutes

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen

A long time in the making, Rebel Ridge was first announced in November 2019. John Boyega was initially attached to the role of Terry Richmond, but after leaving the project in October 2021, Aaron Pierre took on the role.

On his way to bail his cousin out of jail, former marine Terry Richmond runs into trouble with the local law enforcement when they unjustly seize the bag of cash he needed to post bail. With the help of court clerk Summer McBride, Terry unearths a conspiracy within the corrupt town.

Here Are the Latest Netflix UK Additions

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Adios Amigo (2024)

Babel (2006)

Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue (2023)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fist Fight (2017)

Killers (2010)

Money Monster (2016)

Mother’s Instinct (2023)

New Life (2023)

Rebel Ridge (2024) N

Sinister (2012)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Somewhere (2010)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

The End of the Tour (2015)

The First Purge (2018)

The Railway Children Return (2022)

The Shallows (2016)

The Unholy (2021)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

Watcher (2022)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Breeders (3 Seasons)

La Grande Maison Tokyo (Season 1)

Last One Standing (Season 3) N

Prison Break (5 Seasons)

Reverse 4 You (Season 1)

S.W.A.T. (6 Seasons)

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Apollo 13: Survival (2024)

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Davis (Limited Series) N

Costa: How Do They Do It? (2023)

Ray Winstone’s Sicily (Season 1)

The Nobody Zone: Interview with an Irish Serial Killer (Season 1)

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Gogglebox (Season 17)

Outlast (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 8) N

1 New Live Event Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Chesnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 6th, 2024

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Vault (72 points) The Deliverance (67 points) The Union (62 points) Anna (56 points) Beetlejuice (35 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (34 points) Incoming (32 points) Mothers’ Instinct (20 points) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (20 points) Why Him? (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Worst Ex Ever (80 points) KAOS (71 points) Brassic (60 points) Emily in Paris (50 points) Love Is Blind: UK (44 points) The Nobody Zone: Interview With An Irish Serial Killer (40 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (31 points) IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (24 points) The Accident (15 points) Outlast (1 points)

