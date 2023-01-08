Workin’ Moms Season 7 Coming to Netflix in Spring 2023

Workin’ Moms has returned for a seventh season at CBC and is then confirmed to arrive on Netflix around the globe in 2023, with most regions carrying it as a Netflix Original title. Here’s what we know and when we’re expecting Workin’ Moms season 7 on Netflix.

Now topping 70 episodes, Workin’ Moms is the perfect comedy binge on Netflix. It’s achieved that impressive episode count in only five years and comes to Netflix exclusively outside Canada following its initial airing on CBC.

Netflix first picked up the global rights to the show back in 2019 with three seasons released throughout that year onto the service, another in 2020, another in 2021 and the latest sixth season in 2022.

Renewed for a final season ahead of season 6 dropping on Netflix, the comedy will close with its final batch of episodes.

The series began airing its seventh season starting on January 3rd, 2023, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 PM. It was filmed between June 20th, 2022, and September 14th, in Toronto, Canada.

Per CBC Gem, here’s the official logline for the seventh and final season:

“In the seventh and final season, WORKIN’ MOMS explores lasting friendships, ambitious careers, raising families, and growing up. The biggest challenge of all is striking the right balance.”

When will Workin’ Moms season 7 be on Netflix?

No firm release date has been released just yet.

With that said, we’re told (and social media confirms) that the new season will be streaming on Netflix globally by Spring 2023.

In prior years, the series came to Netflix around a month or two after the series wrapped on CBC.

If the series has 13 episodes as per season 6, we’d expect the show to finish airing in early-to-mid April 2023 and then hit Netflix either later that month or the month afterward but again, keep an eye out on our coming soon section where we’ll keep you posted.

Are you looking forward to watching season 7 of Workin’ Moms on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.