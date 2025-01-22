‘XO, Kitty’ and ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Season 2 Have Impressive Holds in Netflix Top 10s

A busy week in the Netflix top 10s with some impressive holds for returning shows and a blockbuster debut for Netflix’s first big movie of 2025. Here’s your top 10 report for the week ending January 19th, 2025.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from January 13th, 2025 to January 19th, 2025, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. XO, Kitty season 2

The theme of the week is “Impressive hold,” and let’s start with the second season of the teen series XO, Kitty, off to an impressive start, almost identical to season 1, with 14.2M CVEs in 4 days.

That’s rare, believe me. This shows that the fans were ready, and even if the series will logically drop faster than Season 1 in the next weeks, it’s already an impressive hold from one season to the next, especially 18 months after the release of Season 1. It just goes to show—it’s possible.

2. Back in Action

Cameron Diaz is back in action!

Her big return to acting was celebrated by Netflix subscribers, as the film Back in Action, in which she stars alongside Jamie Foxx, debuted with 46.8M CVEs in 3 days. This marks the third-best opening for a film released on a Friday.

Without getting ahead of ourselves, the film should comfortably make its way into the all-time Top 10, just a few weeks after Carry-On. Netflix Films is on a hot streak.

3. Castlevania: Nocturne season 2

Season 2 of the animated series Castlevania: Nocturne also holds up very well, losing only a tiny portion of its Season 1 audience, with 2.3M CVEs compared to 2.6M CVEs. That’s solid here too.

4. Single’s Inferno season 4

To wrap up, it’s even better than solid for the launch of Season 4 of the weekly South Korean dating show Single’s Inferno. The show saw a significant increase compared to the Season 3 premiere, with 4.8M CVEs for its first batch of episodes, compared to 3.6M for the previous season. Season 3 had already outperformed Season 2, so the show is clearly on an upward trajectory, which is rare after four seasons.

5. Is WWE RAW A Success for Netflix?

It’s a bit too early to decide if RAW is a success on Netflix only three weeks in, but the second show already showed quite a steep decline compared to the launch of the season on Netflix the week before. That’s understandable, as the first show was a massive debut for Netflix with countless WWE stars. What we saw this week might be the shape of things to come, a decidedly less impressive feat but let’s remember that the show is not quite available globally so we can basically only compare it to itself.

That’s all for this week; let us know what you think in the comments below.