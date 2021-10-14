‘You’ Season 4: Netflix Renews Ahead of Season 3 Release

Less than 48 hours before the highly anticipated release of You season 3, Netflix has revealed it has greenlit You for a fourth season.

Announced ahead of time of its season 3 release, Netflix has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of You in the near future with the renewal of its fourth season.

Netflix announced the news on social media. It’s a huge surprise that Netflix has chosen to announce the news before season 3 lands, however many millions of fans around the world will be happy with the news.

Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Just like Lucifer, and Cobra Kai, You has been one of the most successful continuations in Netflix’s history. The first season previously premiered on Lifetime in September 2018, but once Netflix acquired the global rights to stream in December 2018, You went viral.

It was a no-brainer for Netflix to continue the series for a second season, which was also wildly popular. Given how popular You has become amongst subscribers, Netflix has likely predicted season 3 is going to be another smash hit, which paves the way for season 4.

What can we expect from the fourth season of You?

Until we’ve binged all of You season 3 we can’t even begin to speculate on what to expect from the next season!

Is season 4 of You the final season?

All we know for now is that Netflix has renewed You for its fourth season, but the fact it hasn’t been announced as the “final” season heavily suggests we could see even more of You in the future.

However, given the story of You we are of the opinion that the series shouldn’t progress beyond a fifth season. It’s always better to go out on a high than outstay your welcome.

When is the You season 4 release date?

Netflix hasn’t included any mention of a release date with the renewal announcement. However, given the track record of the show’s previous production schedule, we’d almost expect to see season 4 of You on Netflix before the end of 2022.

Are you happy that You has been renewed for a fourth season? Let us know in the comments below!