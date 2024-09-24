Netflix Movie and Documentary Hopefuls for Oscars 2025

Netflix had a bit of a rotten time at the most recent awards, with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar being the only winner despite getting 19 nominations across 11 titles. Since 2017, Netflix has been nominated for 153 awards and won 23 of those, with Best Picture still eluding the streamer. So, what hopes does Netflix have for 2025?

Netflix currently lists 18 movies and documentaries in four categories on their recently updated FYC website: narrative, documentary, animation, and international. For those unfamiliar, FYC means “For Your Consideration,” and it is the movie and documentaries Netflix is actively campaigning for to voters in the hopes they not only nominate those titles but vote for them to win too.

What are those eighteen titles? Let’s break them down with a note that the four titles with asterisks next to their name are also featured in the top slider, which signifies great significance.

Narrative Netflix Hopefuls

These are the movies that Netflix hopes to get nominations for categories like best picture, best director, and acting. The current lineup on the FYC page includes (listed in alphabetical order):

Emilia Pérez* – Drama about four women living in Mexico, each “pursuing their own happiness.” Starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez.

His Three Daughters – Drama about three women reuniting after many years apart with their father ailing. Starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne.

– Drama about three women reuniting after many years apart with their father ailing. Starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne. Hit Man – Based on a true story, a professor gets into the world of whacking people for a living with disastrous and sometimes funny consequences. Starring Glenn Powell and Adria Arjona.

– Based on a true story, a professor gets into the world of whacking people for a living with disastrous and sometimes funny consequences. Starring Glenn Powell and Adria Arjona. Maria – Yet to release on Netflix, this biographical film stars Angelina Jolie and the American-Greek soprano who retreats to Paris.

– Yet to release on Netflix, this biographical film stars Angelina Jolie and the American-Greek soprano who retreats to Paris. The Piano Lesson* – Adapted from the August Wilson play, an all-star cast comes together for this musical set in 1930s Pittsburgh with a war brewing in a family that’s fighting over a prized family heirloom.

The Six Triple Eight – Tyler Perry’s historical drama that tells the often overlooked story of an army unit from WWII. Starring Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian.

Documentary Netflix Hopefuls

Daughters* – Directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, this feature doc looks at four young girls planning for a special event involving their incarcerated fathers.

– Directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, this feature doc looks at four young girls planning for a special event involving their incarcerated fathers. Martha – Dubbed to be the definitive documentary on Martha Stewart who has had many twists and turns in her career. Directed by R.J. Cutler.

– Dubbed to be the definitive documentary on Martha Stewart who has had many twists and turns in her career. Directed by R.J. Cutler. Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpha Sherpa – Directed by Lucy Walker, this film tells the story of a single mother who lives an alternative life of being a record-breaking climber.

– Directed by Lucy Walker, this film tells the story of a single mother who lives an alternative life of being a record-breaking climber. Power – Released in May, this doc from Yance Ford looks into the heart of American policing.

– Released in May, this doc from Yance Ford looks into the heart of American policing. The Remarkable Life of Ibelin – Acquired from Sundance, this film looks into the extraordinary story of a young boy who left a lasting legacy online following his death.

– Acquired from Sundance, this film looks into the extraordinary story of a young boy who left a lasting legacy online following his death. Will & Harper* – The road-trip documentary exploring the friendship of Will Ferrell and Harper Steele following Steel’s transition.

Animation Netflix Hopefuls

Spellbound – New from Skydance Animation and the first from their major new Netflix deal, this movie comes from director Vicky Jenson and features the voices of Rachel Zegler and Miguel Bernardeau.

– New from Skydance Animation and the first from their major new Netflix deal, this movie comes from director Vicky Jenson and features the voices of Rachel Zegler and Miguel Bernardeau. That Christmas – From the British animation studio Locksmith Animation and director Simon Otto, this is a Christmas-themed animated tale due out in December.

– From the British animation studio Locksmith Animation and director Simon Otto, this is a Christmas-themed animated tale due out in December. The Imaginary – Another animated movie as part of a new partnership, this film comes from Studio Ponoc.

– Another animated movie as part of a new partnership, this film comes from Studio Ponoc. Ultraman: Rising – From directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, this new stylish take on the classic IP from Japan tells the story of a baseball player and superhero who takes on his toughest challenge yet, a young kaiju monster in need of care.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Coming to Netflix in Winter 2024, this new special brings back the classic British duo for an all-new adventure. From Aardman Animations.

International Netflix Hopefuls

Emilia Pérez* – The official selection of France.

– The official selection of France. In Her Place – Coming from Chile, this new historical crime drama follows the case of María Carolina Geel, a writer who murders her lover.

To see what other studios are currently campaigning for nominations and eventual votes, the team at AwardsWatch has put together a hub page of all the FYC campaign websites here.

Where do Netflix’s best chances lie? According to GoldDerby experts, Emilia Perez is by far and away Netflix’s best shot at taking home best picture and undoubtedly many other awards for the night so far, although there’s a lot of time to go until the big night.

Awards are big business for both Netflix and Hollywood, with the trades and other news outlets adjacent to entertainment often heavily relying on valuable FYC dollars to keep their main businesses moving forward. A few years back, the WSJ reported that Netflix was spending over $100 million on campaigning (that was denied), although other figures vary dramatically. What are they paying for? Getting their movies and documentaries in front of actual voters in the hope of getting them. Will their 2024/25 campaign make the difference? We’ll see.

What Netflix movie or documentary do you think has the best shot of getting the top awards at the 2025 Oscars?