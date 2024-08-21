Will Ferrell Documentary ‘Will & Harper’ Sets September 2024 Netflix Release Date

The Josh Greenbaum-directed feature documentary featuring Will Ferrell and Harper Steele will drop on Netflix globally on September 27th, 2024, What’s on Netflix can reveal.

Ferrell, best known for his myriad of comedy movies and his days on Saturday Night Live, stars in this documentary. In it, he heads on a road trip across the United States with Steele, who has recently come out as transgender.

Netflix first announced that it had bought the documentary following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. It was one of several pick-ups Netflix had this year out of the festival.

In addition to its Netflix premiere in late September, those attending the Toronto International Film Festival will get to catch it as it screens on September 5th, marking its “international premiere.”

As mentioned above, the documentary screened a variety of critics earlier this year, with all of them glowing endorsements. Here’s a selection of the reviews from various publications:

Tomris Laffly for Harper’s Bazaar: “Emotional, funny, and charged with a sense of vulnerability, Will & Harper is a beautiful thing.”

Alex Billington for FirstShowing: “It’s an emotionally honest, beautiful, authentic, uplifting film about two good friends learning to grow and explore themselves together. The audience gave this an instant standing ovation at the end…”

Benjamin Lee for The Guardian: “It’s a generous, sensitive study of allyship and what that really means in the day-to-day with Ferrell working out in different, often potentially dangerous, situations how to do the right thing.”

The documentary is arguably Netflix’s biggest swing for the Oscars in 2025. Other strong contenders from Netflix’s slate could be Black Barbie: A Documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa, or The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. Netflix has yet to launch its FYC website for the upcoming campaign season.

Rafael Marmor, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez produced the documentary alongside Josh Greenbaum and Christopher Leggett. Serving as executive producers for Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, Jamey Heath, and Steve Sarowitz for Wayfarer Studios. Zoë White was behind the cinematography, and music was provided by Nathan Halpern.

We’ll update this post once we have the full trailer and additional assets from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Will & Harper on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.