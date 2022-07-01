42 New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2022

Happy first of the month and while Fridays usually contain lots of new Netflix Originals, that’s notably not the case today with the schedule cleared out for the return of Stranger Things. With that said, we do get our regularly scheduled first-of-the-month movie licenses being swapped so let’s dig in. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for July 1st, 2022.

Lots to look forward to as we enter a new month on Netflix. In fact, we just got word of over half a dozen new releases scheduled to land throughout the month which is now available on our coming to Netflix in July 2022 list.

How does today’s haul stack up against previous years on July 1st? Let’s take a look:

July 1st, 2022: 42 new releases

2021: 62 new releases

2020: 73 new releases

2019: 70 new releases

2018: 97 new releases

As you can see, that’s a significant fall from just four years ago.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 1st

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin

Writer: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Runtime: 51 min

Only two episodes make up volume 2 of Stranger Things but given the final episode has the runtime of a movie and the first arguably too, there’s plenty to dig into here.

What more can we say about volume 2 without digging into spoilers? What you mainly need to know is that all the chess pieces on the board are moving towards the pivotal battle between Eleven and Vecna. Who will come out on top? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Will Smith Movies Added to Netflix

Netflix added three Will Smith movies today.

Most of these movies have come and gone from Netflix before but if you fancy a Will Smith binge this weekend is your chance especially given Smith’s career is a little shaky, to say the least following, “THE SLAP“.

Movies now available include:

Hancock (2008)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 1st, 2022

If you want to see an expanded version of this new on Netflix list with trailers and more info about each title, visit our hub page.

40 New Movies Added Today

A Call to Spy (2019) – PG-13 – English – After France falls to the Nazis, two women seek to support the war effort by spying for a secret agency under Churchill. Based on a true story.

– PG-13 – English – After France falls to the Nazis, two women seek to support the war effort by spying for a secret agency under Churchill. Based on a true story. Barefoot (2014) – PG-13 – English – Hoping to show his family that he’s settling down, a janitor asks a patient at the psychiatric hospital where he works to pose as his girlfriend.

– PG-13 – English – Hoping to show his family that he’s settling down, a janitor asks a patient at the psychiatric hospital where he works to pose as his girlfriend. Big Daddy (1999) – PG-13 – English – Sonny, who’s been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old.

– PG-13 – English – Sonny, who’s been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old. Blue Jasmine (2013) – PG-13 – English – When a socialite’s expensive New York lifestyle crumbles around her, she moves across the country to live with her sister but struggles to adjust.

– PG-13 – English – When a socialite’s expensive New York lifestyle crumbles around her, she moves across the country to live with her sister but struggles to adjust. Boogie Nights (1997) – R – English – A well-endowed busboy is taken in by a tight-knit group of 1970s porn actors and transforms himself into skin flick celebrity Dirk Diggler.

– R – English – A well-endowed busboy is taken in by a tight-knit group of 1970s porn actors and transforms himself into skin flick celebrity Dirk Diggler. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – PG-13 – English – An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit.

– PG-13 – English – An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit. Contraband (2012) – R – English – When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago — smuggling — to repay the debt.When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago — smuggling — to repay the debt.

– R – English – When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago — smuggling — to repay the debt.When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago — smuggling — to repay the debt. Deliverance (1972) – R – English – A canoeing trip down a Georgia river turns sinister when dangerous locals descend and force a group of friends to kill or be killed.

– R – English – A canoeing trip down a Georgia river turns sinister when dangerous locals descend and force a group of friends to kill or be killed. Falls Around Her (2018) – TV-MA – English – A world-famous First Nations singer returns home to Northern Ontario, hoping to leave her celebrity behind. But closing the door on the past isn’t easy.

– TV-MA – English – A world-famous First Nations singer returns home to Northern Ontario, hoping to leave her celebrity behind. But closing the door on the past isn’t easy. Final Score (2018) – R – English – When terrorists take a sold-out soccer stadium hostage, an ex-Marine uses his elite training to bring the fight to them.

– R – English – When terrorists take a sold-out soccer stadium hostage, an ex-Marine uses his elite training to bring the fight to them. Get Smart (2008) – PG-13 – English – When the identities of secret agents are compromised, hapless Maxwell Smart teams with far more capable Agent 99 to thwart an evil terrorist group.

– PG-13 – English – When the identities of secret agents are compromised, hapless Maxwell Smart teams with far more capable Agent 99 to thwart an evil terrorist group. GoodFellas (1990) – R – English – Former mobster Henry Hill recounts his colorful yet violent rise and fall in a New York crime family — a high-rolling dream turned paranoid nightmare.

– R – English – Former mobster Henry Hill recounts his colorful yet violent rise and fall in a New York crime family — a high-rolling dream turned paranoid nightmare. Hancock (2008) – PG-13 – English – Will Smith stars as Hancock, a down-and-out superhero who’s forced to employ a public relations expert to help repair his image.

– PG-13 – English – Will Smith stars as Hancock, a down-and-out superhero who’s forced to employ a public relations expert to help repair his image. Here Comes the Boom (2012) – PG – English – When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.

– PG – English – When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money. I Am Legend (2007) – PG-13 – English – After a global catastrophe, a military scientist fights for survival in a deserted New York City teeming with nocturnal, bloodthirsty mutants.

– PG-13 – English – After a global catastrophe, a military scientist fights for survival in a deserted New York City teeming with nocturnal, bloodthirsty mutants. Insidious (2010) – PG-13 – English – A family moves into a new home, where their son falls into a coma and eerie events begin to reveal something far more sinister is lurking in the house.

– PG-13 – English – A family moves into a new home, where their son falls into a coma and eerie events begin to reveal something far more sinister is lurking in the house. LOL (2012) – PG-13 – English – Rebellious teen Lola recovers from a broken heart and navigates a rocky relationship with her mom while making sure to keep her online status up-to-date.

– PG-13 – English – Rebellious teen Lola recovers from a broken heart and navigates a rocky relationship with her mom while making sure to keep her online status up-to-date. Mean Girls (2004) – PG-13 – English – After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them.

– PG-13 – English – After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them. Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) – PG-13 – English – After her triumph at the Miss United States pageant, FBI agent Gracie Hart springs into action again when the pageant’s winner and emcee are abducted.

– PG-13 – English – After her triumph at the Miss United States pageant, FBI agent Gracie Hart springs into action again when the pageant’s winner and emcee are abducted. Natural Born Killers (1994) – R – English – Mickey and Mallory Knox embark on an interstate killing spree that triggers a violent pursuit and garners high ratings for a tabloid TV star.

– R – English – Mickey and Mallory Knox embark on an interstate killing spree that triggers a violent pursuit and garners high ratings for a tabloid TV star. Old School (2003) – R – English – When attorney Mitch moves into a house near his old college campus after a breakup, his married buddies persuade him to host a never-ending frat party.

– R – English – When attorney Mitch moves into a house near his old college campus after a breakup, his married buddies persuade him to host a never-ending frat party. Police Academy (1984) – R – English – A policy change packs a town’s police academy with new trainees, some of whom make for very questionable officer material.

– R – English – A policy change packs a town’s police academy with new trainees, some of whom make for very questionable officer material. Semi-Pro (2008) – R – English – An unconventional basketball team owner and his dysfunctional squad of underdogs must rally together to earn their spot in the NBA.

– R – English – An unconventional basketball team owner and his dysfunctional squad of underdogs must rally together to earn their spot in the NBA. Seven (1995) – R – English – Two detectives — an eager rookie and a jaded veteran — search desperately for a serial killer whose horrific crimes represent the Seven Deadly Sins.

– R – English – Two detectives — an eager rookie and a jaded veteran — search desperately for a serial killer whose horrific crimes represent the Seven Deadly Sins. Sherlock Holmes (2009) – PG-13 – English – The game is afoot for an eccentric detective who must use his brains and brawn to track down a nefarious nemesis with the help of his partner.

– PG-13 – English – The game is afoot for an eccentric detective who must use his brains and brawn to track down a nefarious nemesis with the help of his partner. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – PG-13 – English – Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return for another daring adventure to thwart a criminal mastermind’s deadly plot with the help of a mysterious woman.

– PG-13 – English – Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return for another daring adventure to thwart a criminal mastermind’s deadly plot with the help of a mysterious woman. Snatch (2000) – R – English – Two boxing promoters inadvertently get roped into a diamond heist when a gangster with an 84-carat gem and a gambling problem arrives in London.

– R – English – Two boxing promoters inadvertently get roped into a diamond heist when a gangster with an 84-carat gem and a gambling problem arrives in London. The Blind Side (2009) – PG-13 – English – A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.

– PG-13 – English – A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – PG-13 – English – Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane.

– PG-13 – English – Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane. The Dirty Dozen (1967) – Approved – English – During World War II, the US Army recruits 12 convicts for a secret mission that sends them behind enemy lines to kill high-ranking German officers.

– Approved – English – During World War II, the US Army recruits 12 convicts for a secret mission that sends them behind enemy lines to kill high-ranking German officers. The Interpreter (2005) – PG-13 – English – An interpreter for the United Nations finds herself in danger after she overhears an assassination plot and turns to a skeptical federal agent for help.

– PG-13 – English – An interpreter for the United Nations finds herself in danger after she overhears an assassination plot and turns to a skeptical federal agent for help. The Lift Boy (2019) – TV-MA – English – When a lazy young man replaces his father as the elevator operator of a posh residential complex, what he sees as menial work soon takes on new meaning.

– TV-MA – English – When a lazy young man replaces his father as the elevator operator of a posh residential complex, what he sees as menial work soon takes on new meaning. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – PG-13 – English – A newly single father determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm.

– PG-13 – English – A newly single father determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) – R – English – Con artist Tom Ripley charms his way into the lavish life of a charismatic heir — and takes drastic measures to keep his lies from catching up with him.

– R – English – Con artist Tom Ripley charms his way into the lavish life of a charismatic heir — and takes drastic measures to keep his lies from catching up with him. The Terminal (2004) – PG-13 – English – A friendly tourist unexpectedly finds himself living in JFK airport after a coup d’état in his homeland renders his passport worthless.

– PG-13 – English – A friendly tourist unexpectedly finds himself living in JFK airport after a coup d’état in his homeland renders his passport worthless. Vampires (1998) – R – English – Vengeful vampire slayer Jack Crow meets his match in powerful kingpin Jan Valek, who seeks a talisman that will let bloodsuckers hunt in daylight.

– R – English – Vengeful vampire slayer Jack Crow meets his match in powerful kingpin Jan Valek, who seeks a talisman that will let bloodsuckers hunt in daylight. Wanted (2008) – R – English – After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger.

– R – English – After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger. Wild Card (2015) – R – English – After avenging his friend’s assault, a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss.

– R – English – After avenging his friend’s assault, a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss. Wyatt Earp (1994) – PG-13 – English – Wyatt Earp transforms into a legendary lawman over a lifetime of love, death and familial duty, culminating in a fiery showdown at the OK Corral.

– PG-13 – English – Wyatt Earp transforms into a legendary lawman over a lifetime of love, death and familial duty, culminating in a fiery showdown at the OK Corral. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – R – English – In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden drives a determined CIA agent to follow her intuition to find him.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Morphle (Season 3) – TV-Y – English – Little Mila turns playtime into a series of fun and educational adventures with her magical pet Morphle, who transforms into anything she dreams up!

– TV-Y – English – Little Mila turns playtime into a series of fun and educational adventures with her magical pet Morphle, who transforms into anything she dreams up! Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

