Full List of 70 Mobile Games on Netflix: August 2023

Netflix now has 70 mobile games available on its platform. Below, you’ll find a full list of every game it has released on iOS and the Android Google Play Store as of August 2023.

Gaming has already played a minor part in Netflix’s history, with a small collection of games and VR experiences released over the years. News of Netflix getting into gaming more coming throughout 2021, leading to the launch of Netflix Games within the Netflix app in November 2021.

For the most part, Netflix’s games have been acquired from other gaming studios but have also made some acquisitions in the space:

In September 2021, they acquired Night School Studio.

In March 2022, they acquired Next Games

In March 2022, they acquired Boss Fight Entertainment

The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is akin to Apple Arcade, whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership). All games are free to play, have no advertisements, and have no microtransactions.

With over 30 mobile games to dive into, you may only want to try out some of the best titles. In this case, we’ve picked some of our top picks from Netflix’s game library.

How many times have Netflix’s games been downloaded? Here’s the data:

In January 2022, mobile games on Netflix saw 8.1 million downloads around the globe across both Android and iOS, according to Apptopia.

Updated stats in August 2022 suggest that the number increased to 23.3 million downloads, representing just under 1% of Netflix’s overall subscribers trying out the initiative.

In October 2022, we got an update that suggests it was 34.1 million, with 16% of all downloads coming from the United States.

Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix

Here’s a rundown of every game Netflix has released so far. As of August 11th, 2023, there are 70 mobile games available on iOS and Android.

Cut the Rope Daily

Based on Netflix IP: No but animation series did land on Netflix

Developer: ZeptoLab

Released on Netflix: August 1st, 2023

A respin of the classic mobile game that first debuted in 2010 and recently got a remaster in 2021.

Described as a “new twist” on the format, this game will have you solving a new puzzle every day that sees you, as the title might suggest, cutting a rope.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Ripstone Ltd

Released on Netflix: July 25th, 2023

Picture: Netflix Games

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be?

It’s chess, of course.

With many of the faces you saw in the TV series appearing, this is Netflix’s belated puzzle game adaptation of the hit limited series.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Too Hot to Handle 2: The Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Nanobit

Released on Netflix: July 20th, 2023

Improving on the original game, this second entry with Chloe featured throughout promised more choices and drama.

Sonic Prime Dash

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: SEGA HARDlight

Released on Netflix: July 13th, 2023

First released over a decade ago, the original Sonic Dash game has been downloaded across 100s of millions of devices. It got a slight refresh, various updates, and a name change and was released on Netflix alongside Sonic Prime season 2.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Based on Netflix IP: No (but is an internal Netflix project)

Developer: Night School Studios

Released on Netflix: July 12th, 2023

From Netflix’s internal studio Night School Studio, Oxenfree II is the second entry in the adventure game series.

Five years after the first game’s events, you’ll follow Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals.

Oxenfree II features controller and cloud saves support on Netflix with it also being released on PlayStation platforms, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Bloons TD 6

Based on Netflix IP: June 20th, 2023

Developer: Ninja Kiwi

Released on Netflix: June 20th, 2023

The first iteration of Bloons TD was released all the way back in 2007 as an Adobe Flash game, and after many iterations across many different platforms, the sixth installment landed on Netflix Games in June 2023.

The game is simple; you must pick up coins to build various monkey towers to pop all the balloons headed your way.

The game supports cloud saves and features a two player multiplayer mode.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Released on Netflix: June 6th, 2023

Shovel Knight is a popular platformer that was given a puzzle/adventure makeover for its mobile release, which landed on Netflix in early June 2023.

Here’s the official description:

“Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes, and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition. Welcome to a world of falling block puzzle games with a dungeon-crawling twist!”

The game came complete with controller and cloud save support.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio.

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2023

Coming from Boss Fight Games (now an internal Netflix studio after they acquired it in 2022) is a remaster of the popular turn-based strategy RPG.

Teased for the Respawned version of the game are “all-new heroes to summon, lands to explore, and bad guys to battle. Get ready for the most legendary Dungeon Boss experience yet!”

World of Goo: Remastered

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: 2D BOY

Released on Netflix: May 23rd, 2023

The 2008 puzzle game from 2D Boy is getting an upscaled mobile re-release on Netflix Games. The premise of the game is to build large structures (mostly bridges) over empty spaces that allows goo to get to the other side.

All four chapters and the epilogue is on the way to Netflix on Google Play and iOS.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Kabam

Released on Netflix: May 10th, 2023

Previously released as a mobile game, this game based on the hit HASBRO title gives a fresh coat of paint and some changes to the dynamics for Netflix Games.

Per the official description:

“Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Join Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Waspinator, Rhinox, Grimlock, Soundwave and many more familiar bots in a battle for planetary supremacy. More than 30 years of Transformers history and storytelling comes together in this action-packed fighting RPG where timelines collide. Roll out!”

Laya’s Horizon

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Snowman

Released on Netflix: May 2nd, 2023

The second major game from Snowman to come to Netflix was Laya’s Horizon.

In the game, you’ll be mastering the art of flying by diving off mountains, weaving across forests, and gliding over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

Vineyard Valley

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Amber Studio and Jam City

Released on Netflix: April 25th

Puzzle/simulation game that has you building your dream world while renovating a resort.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nodding Heads Games

Released on Netflix: April 18th

One of the numerous mobile games to head to Netflix from Ubisoft is Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, described as a “new rogue-lite-inspired Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.”

The original game was released in 2019, but servers shut down on the free-to-play version in September 2022.

Per the official description, “The great Kingdom of Opulencia could really use a hero right now — or several. The King’s greed has led to The Void taking over the kingdom, and you’re the only one who can save it. Face crazy foes (goblins and banshees, oh my!) and prepare for action in this approachable, attention-grabbing roguelite.”

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nodding Heads Games

Coming to Netflix Games: April 5th

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.”

Terra Nil

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Demagog Studio / Rogue Co.

Coming to Netflix Games: March 28th

From Devolver Digital is a new strategy city-building game that’ll see you fighting off climate change. Free Lives develop the game, and the game is also set to receive a PC release shortly.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

Highwater

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Demagog Studio / Rogue Co.

Released on Netflix: March 2023

Published by Rogue Games and developed by Demagog Studio, Highwater is a 3D tactical turn-based strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic urban world amid the great climate catastrophe.

“Highwater thrusts players into a stunning vision of a climate change apocalypse and then challenges them to survive the aftermath,” teased Matt Casamassina, Rogue CEO.

Dust & Neon

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: David Marquardt Studios and Rogue Games.

Released on Netflix: March 2023

This top-down twin-stick shooter with RPG and looter shooter elements dropped on Netflix in early March 2023.

Per the listing, here’s what you can expect from the game:

“In a futuristic Wild West, robots that were once designed to help with life have taken over the planet, threatening humans. You play as the Gunslinger, the baddest in the Old West, cloned back to life by a mad human scientist to fight off the robot oppression. Dust & Neon is a classic top-down, twin-stick shooter with RPG progression and influences from the roguelite and looter shooter genres.”

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Based on Netflix IP: Sort of

Developer: Emerald City Games and CDE Entertainment

Released on Netflix: February 2023

Republished and repurposed under the Netflix games umbrella is this top-down shooter/puzzler based on the classic Square Enix character of Lara Croft.

Per the official listing, you’ll travel “through the golden, arch-shaped doors of the treacherous underground tombs, scattered across hazardous mountain caves, flourishing jungles and lush waterfalls.”

It’s not based on Netflix IP, but Netflix is going to be receiving a Tomb Raider anime series in the near future.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Ubisoft

Released on Netflix: January 2023

A sequel to the beloved adventure game from Ubisoft that was originally released in 2014, with the long-awaited sequel arriving exclusively on Netflix on January 31st, 2023.

The game continues to tell stories of ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstances of World War I.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Tilting Point

Released on Netflix: January 2023

Another previously released game that will be transitioning over to Netflix Games is the mobile game for Netflix’s hit series, Narcos. It was first released in 2016 but was revived and refreshed for Netflix Games.

Here’s the official description for the previous release of the game:

“Step into the dangerous and thrilling role of cartel kingpin in the official game of the hit television show NARCOS. Decide between leading through raw power or gathering respect through loyalty. Sometimes bad people do good things… In the end you must decide, will it be “Plata o Plomo?”

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nickelodeon, Playdigious, Tribute Games, and Dotemu

Released on Netflix: January 2023

Released throughout 2022 on PlayStation and Xbox, this side-scrolling beat-em-up is coming to mobile exclusively through mobile games. It’s developed by Tribute Games and inspired by and based on the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

“Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga!”

Puzzle Gods

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Boon Studios

Released on Netflix: December 2022

Puzzle Gods is one of the several match-three games in the Netflix gaming library. The game already exists as a free app with microtransactions.

Here’s the official synopsis for the game:

“Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!”

Classic Solitaire

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: MobilityWare

Released on Netflix: December 2022

This is exactly what it says on the tin. A tabletop simulator of the classic card game, Solitaire.

Twelve Minutes

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Annapurna Interactive, HuWiz-TwelveMinutes, and 24bit

Released on Netflix: December 2022

An interactive thriller that was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Tap and drag to escape a time-loop nightmare. This interactive thriller features the voices of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.”

Too Hot To Handle: Love is a Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Nanobit

Released on Netflix: December 2022

Another Netflix show that got adapted into a video game is Too Hot To Handle, which is Netflix’s dating reality series.

Here’s what you can expect from the new simulation game:

“Meet and mingle with sexy singles all vying for your affection in this game based on Netflix’s hit reality series “Too Hot to Handle.” Will you give in to temptation? Or hold out for deeper emotional connections? The choice is yours!”

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: ElectricNoir

Released on Netflix: December 2022

A Netflix port of ElectricNoir’s previously named Dead Man’s Phone app.

Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Kentucky Route Zero

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Cardboard Computer and Annapurna Interactive

Released on Netflix: December 2022

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the point-and-click adventure game developed by Cardboard Computer. It was first released on PC back in 2013.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Unpayable debts. Abandoned futures. Mysterious travelers. Journey down a secret underground highway to find community in this mystical adventure game.”

Reigns: Three Kingdom

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nerial Limited

Released on Netflix: November 2022

From Devolver Digital and Nerial, based out of the United Kingdom, the fifth entry in the franchise will be inspired by a Chinese epic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Reigns: Three Kingdoms thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power. Discover new ways to enjoy Reigns’ unique swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games.”

Cats & Soup

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Hidea

Released on Netflix: November 2022

Already available on app stores for free is Cats & Soup, described as a cute idle game. It then released on Netflix in a repackaged game that removes microtransactions. It comes from the developer HIDEA who is also behind Man or Vampire.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis:

“Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.”

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Dabadu Games and Rogue Games

Released on Netflix: November 2022

Based on the incredibly popular Japanese cartoon character, this was the first time Hello Kitty lands on Netflix in some form exclusively.

“Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!”

IMMORTALITY

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Sam Barlow

Released on Netflix: November 9th, 2022

Announced to come out on Netflix Games in the summer and then in September to no avail is the interactive thriller game from Sam Barlow, best known for Her Story and Telling Lies.

Per Netflix Games, here’s what you can expect:

“Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance. What happened to Marissa Marcel? Brimming with talent, magnetism and beauty, the young actress was poised for stardom — until, it seems, she evaporated into thin air. Piece it all together to uncover the truth behind this dark, hidden chapter in Tinseltown’s history.”

Country Friends

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Gameloft

Released on Netflix: November 4th, 2022

Developed and first released in 2015, Country Friends has often been called a “Farmville” clone which will now be headed to Netflix Games, having been taken offline in its previous format.

This is the second major game from developer Gameloft to come to Netflix, following Asphalt Xtreme.

Per Netflix:

“Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.”

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Next Games

Released on Netflix: November 2nd, 2022

Based on Netflix’s biggest English language series, this puzzle game has already been released on various app stores but was taken down in its previous form and tweaked to become exclusive to Netflix Games. The game was shut down earlier this year and has changed to remove microtransactions from the gameplay.

It comes via Netflix’s acquisition of Next Games.

Flutter Butterflies

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Runaway

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

Developed by New Zealand company Runaway, this new Netflix game is a respin of the already available Flutter: Butterfly Sanctuary.

Per Netflix, here’s the rundown of what you can expect from the simulation game:

“Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.”

Skies of Chaos

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Brox Corp

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

This game comes from British game development company Brox Corp that’s described as “an awesome shoot em’ up. Explosions, colorful worlds, talking dogs and cyborg horses.”

The game has already been developing for several years and arrives on mobile on Netflix exclusively.

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Paladin Studios

Released on Netflix: October 3rd, 2022

Based on the Netflix reality series hosted by Nicole Byer, this tie-in released in the first week of October 2022.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for Nailed It! Baking Bash:

“Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.”

Spiritfarer

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games, Playdigious

Released on Netflix: October 3rd, 2022

Spiritfarer was an already very successful and critically acclaimed game available on multiple platforms, including the PC but made the graceful jump over to Netflix games in early October 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the simulation game that features controller support:

“You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.”

Desta: The Memories Between

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: ustwo games

Released on Netflix: September 27th, 2022

Desta: The Memories Between is released on Netflix mobile exclusively, developed by ustwo games, the same team behind the critically acclaimed Monument Valley game series.

The mobile game is exclusive to Netflix, while a PC edition is releasing via Steam.

“Relive memories, rediscover friends and repair relationships in this unique turn-based strategy exploration through dreams and regrets from the creators of Monument Valley”

Spongebob: Squarepants Get Cooking!

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: iLLOGIKA

Released on Netflix: September 27th, 2022

Based on the hit Nickelodeon franchise, Spongebob Squarepants, this new game will likely be a spin on the SpongeBob: Cooking Fever game that was released in 2020 but without the in-app purchases.

OXENFREE: Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Night School Studio

Released on Netflix: September 22nd, 2022

Coming from Netflix’s acquired studio Night School Studio, this adventure movie had been ported to mobile before but moved exclusively to Netflix mobile on the same day as Netflix’s Tudum event.

Lucky Luna

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Snowman / Nachobeard

Released on Netflix: September 2022

One of the best-reviewed Netflix games to date is Lucky Luna which has been in development for nearly a decade, previously going by the name of Cerulean Moon.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Guide Luna through hidden dungeons and mythical temples to unlock the secrets of her past in this platformer inspired by Japanese folklore. Each level introduces new mechanics and features that open up different ways to explore. The only catch? There’s no jump button! Swipe to move Luna left and right as she plunges deeper into each evolving, treacherous environment. You’ll have to take advantage of your surroundings and rely on your wits to reach what lies below and help Luna find her true path.”

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Amber Studio

Released on Netflix: September 2022

This is Netflix’s second major match-three game following Knittens with this iteration again featuring colorful creatures.

Heads Up!

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Ellen Digital Ventures, Gasket Games

Released on Netflix: August 2022

This respun version of Heads Up! produced exclusively for Netflix has you playing the game of charades with your friends. The game works as follows, you pick a category with one player holding the device to their forehead while trying to guess the words on their screen as friends excitedly shout out clues.

Into the Breach

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Subset Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: No

This game is a mobile port of the beloved pixel-art strategy game available on PC.

Here’s what you can expect:

Civilization is in peril, and it’s up to you to defend it. Lead a team to save the world from alien threats in this turn-based strategy game.”

Before Your Eyes

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Ryot and Skybound Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

This unique game notably uses your phone’s camera to help you immerse in the game world and gives you control using your blink.

Here’s the official description for the adventure game:

“Dive into a world of memories and experience a soul’s journey into the afterlife as your whole life flashes before your eyes. It all begins after you die. You’re aboard the ship of a mysterious man tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. To help you pass on, he must learn the story of your life. Then he sends you back to relive your most important moments.”

Mahjong Solitaire

Based on Netflix IP: No (but has some tile packs related to Netflix IP)

Developer: Smoking Gun Interactive

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: Yes

The tabletop game Mahjong made its way onto Netflix in July 2022 and is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. You match tiles with varying difficulty throughout.

Its special background and tile designs for Stranger Things have a small crossover with Netflix IP.

Poinpy

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Team Poinpy

Released on Netflix: June 2022

From the creator of Down Well comes a simple yet very addictive mini-game that is also compared to the likes of Doodle Jump.

You control a little green creature equipped with a hammer who is tasked with beating baddies and jumping up!

It features colorful assets and is one of the best-reviewed Netflix Games, with a 4.2 on Google Play.

Exploding Kittens

Based on Netflix IP: No (but it is set to be adapted into a Netflix series)

Developer: Exploding Kittens, Inc

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2022

A card game that got a premium game release is also now available on Netflix too for free (the original game is also still available on app stores).

The game is notably one of the first major multiplayer-focused titles.

The game is also set to be expanded upon the arrival of the Netflix series in 2023 with “an exclusive expansion pack”.

Dragon Up

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: East Side Games

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from this cookie-clicker-type game.

“Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game. Save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design and personality. Some dragons — like the Pug Dragon, the Queen Dragon and the Robo Dragon — offer better rewards and moneymaking abilities.”

Moonlighter

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: 11 Bit Studios and Digital Sun

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

A top-down roleplaying game where you play Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero.

You’ll manage your store, build a community, and crawl various dungeons.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: HandyGames

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Townsmen is a strategy game that has been active in one form or another for decades and this is release on Netflix is a port of a PC game with redeveloped controls among other features.

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?”

Relic Hunters Universe

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue Snail

Released on Netflix: May 3rd, 2022

This new top-down game has many aspects to it. It’s a shooter, it’s a looter and has RPG elements. The game began its life as a Kickstarter project which got funded and is in early access on Steam currently. It’s a sequel to Relic Hunters Zero: Remix released in 2015.

Rogue Snail is a developer based in Brazil and described as a “fully remote” gaming studio with over 40 employees.

Into the Dead 2

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Released on Netflix: April 5th, 2022

This on-rails first-person zombie shooter will be headed to Netflix in April 2022 (first expected to arrive in March 2022).

As revealed in our interview with PikPok games, the intention is to keep the old free-to-play version of the game available even when the Netflix game loads up.

Following its initial release, it added a Ghostbusters update later in 2022.

Shatter Remastered

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

This brick breaker game was released nearly a decade ago on consoles and has now been remixed exclusively for Netflix.

The game comes with four modes, global leaderboards and more.

We managed to speak to Shatter Remastered developers PikPok Games from New Zealand about the game and the remastering process for mobile.

This is a True Story

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

Another entry from the Frosty Pop team came in March with possibly one of Netflix’s most unique games to date and one of the best-reviewed.

Here’s how the educational game is listed in the app stores:

“Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews. Survive a windstorm, catch poachers, and even befriend a goat! Adventure and insight await you at every turn as you search for water and marvel at Earth’s natural beauty.”

Dungeon Dwarves

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Hyper Hippo Games

Released on Netflix: February 1st, 2022

In the debut game for Canadian mobile game studio Hyper Hippo, you’ll be traversing dungeons in this crawler that’s labeled as a role-playing game.

Here’s how the Netflix game is listed on the app stores:

“Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons. Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!”

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: Sort of.

Developed by: Choice Provisions, Riot Forge

Released on Netflix: February 2022

You’ll notice in the “based on the Netflix IP” section above that we say “sort of”. That’s because it’s based on the League of Legends game franchise, which got a Netflix series in Arcane and this game is based on League of Legends.

Here’s what you can expect from the side-scrolling rhythm game.

“In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen.”

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Supercombo, Released by Rogue Games, Inc

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

First released on PC back in December 2020, this strategy card game now makes its way exclusively onto Netflix via mobile.

Similar in concept to the likes of Hearthstone, the game sees you deck building while journeying across the rich world to save the world of Arzu.

Krispee Street

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

Based on a webcomic, Krispee Street, developed by FrostyPop, is a Where’s Waldo-esque game that pits you with finding creatures and individuals within a large space.

It’s relaxing and does exactly what it says on the tin with colorful characters and landscapes.

Knittens

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Timecode Games

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

Competing with the likes of Candy Crush and Bejeweled is Knittens, Netflix’s own match-3 puzzle game.

Dominoes Café

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gazeus Games

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

This incredibly simple board game allows Netflix users to play the classic game of dominoes.

Reviews for this game are among the lowest of any of the Netflix games, complaining about unfair AI advantages and lack of features, including an undo button or online play.

Wonderputt Forever

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Damp Knat and Rogue Games, Inc

Released on Netflix: November 24th, 2021

Damp Knat is a small mobile game development company headed up by British-based Reece Millidge.

The official description for Wonderputt Forever reads:

“Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.”

The first Wonderputt game was first released back in 2012 which itself was a port of a Flash game with a subsequent release in 2017 called “Wonderputt – GameClub”.

Asphalt Xtreme

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gameloft

Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2021

Originally released in 2016, Asphalt Xtreme was yanked from the two mobile app stores recently and now has gone exclusive to Netflix without all the microtransactions that often were criticized in its original reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“Charge through canyons, drift across dunes, and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience. Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.”

Bowling Ballers

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: November 10th, 2021

Released alongside the rollout of Netflix games onto iOS, FrostyPop’s second game joined Netflix.

“Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying, and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.”

Card Blast

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Card Blast features a really simple premise whereby you match pairs of cards. It’s got over 50 levels.

As of November 5th, 2021, the game is sitting on a 3.9,, the highest among the Netflix crop of games that aren’t based on IP. Many reviews point to the fact it’s a fun card game, albeit pretty simplistic.

Teeter (Up)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Over 150 levels await for this arcade game that has a simple objective, guide the ball into the hole.

It’s a simple physics game that means you only have to contend with gravity and various obstacles.

The game had over 50,000 downloads as of November 5th.

Shooting Hoops

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Frosty Pop

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

The simplest game Netflix has released thus far is Shooting Hoops, a really simple game that sees you trying to get a basketball (or other types of ball) through a hoop.

Stranger Things: 1984

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Previously released by Bonus XP in October 2017 (alongside the release of Stranger Things 2), this game was originally developed to have a similar style to the early Legend of Zelda games.

The tie-in was developed on a small budget, with the developers’ family members doing the QA testers’ job.

The game had over 100,000 downloads on the Play Store as of November 5th, 2021.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Also resembling a feature-rich full game is the video game that was originally released alongside Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th, 2019.

The game improves in almost every aspect upon 1984 and is, without doubt, the best game in Netflix’s debut lineup of games.

This game received a wide release before hitting Netflix Games and is available (not for free) on various other platforms, including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Playstation.

What’s been your favorite game on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.