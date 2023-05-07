Netflix Added 78 New Movies, Series and Games This Week: May 7th, 2023

Welcome to your end-of-the-week recap looking back through all the new releases over the past seven days, plus the movies and series you’ve been watching the most courtesy of the Netflix top 10s.

This week saw a big batch of movies added because we crossed into a new month which means Netflix licenses a bunch of legacy titles from studios such as Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. For a deep dive into all the new titles just for May 1st, visit our roundup here.

For more on what’s still to come to Netflix throughout May 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Weekend

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller

Writer: Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm, David Magee

Runtime: 126 min / 2h 6m

As we first reported, Netflix took receipt of A Man Called Otto yesterday (Saturday), with the movie having only just recently left theaters.

It stars Tom Hanks, who plays a cranky retiree plotting his own demise following the recent passing of his wife. When all seems lost, he finds new meaning.

We included A Man Called Otto in our roundup of new movies added to Netflix over the past 7 days.

The Smurfs (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 52

Rating: TV-Y

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: William Renaud

Cast: Davis Freeman, Bérangère McNeese, Youssef El Kaoukibi, Vincent Broes, Mark Irons, Joshua Rubin

First announced in 2021, The Smurfs recently got a brand new lick of paint and a new series, with all 52 episodes arriving on Monday.

Per the official synopsis, you’ll join a merry Smurfs band on their magical adventures as they face off against the wicked sorcerer Gargamel and his cat Azrael.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary. We’ve done separate roundups for what’s new on Netflix UK and what’s new in Canada.

63 New Movies Added This Week

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Above Suspicion (2019)

After Earth (2013)

Airport (1970)

Airport 1975 (1974)

Airport ’77 (1977)

American Gangster (2007)

American Graffiti (1973)

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014)

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

AY: Spotting the Difference (2023)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Chicken Run (2000)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Flight (2012)

For Colored Girls (2010)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Heat (1995)

Home Again (2017)

Hop (2011)

Igor (2008)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Marshall (2017)

Meter (2023)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Rowdy Fellow (2014)

Soft & Quiet (2022)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Survive the Night (2020)

Thammudu (1999)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Croods (2013)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Departed (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Order of Things (2022)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Wedding Date (2005)

The Yellow Birds (2017)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Is the End (2013)

Three (Telugu) (2012)

Traffic (2000)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampires (1998)

Vanquish (2021)

Yogi (2007)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3 – Entertainment District Arc)

Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3)

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Village (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Rainbow High (Season 3)

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2)

Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Smurfs (Season 1)

The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1)

1 New Game Added to Netflix This Week

Laya’s Horizon

Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix US This Week

Using raw top 10 data from FlixPatrol, here’s the movie and series that featured in the Netflix top 10s throughout the week picking up the most points.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

AKA (51 points) Pitch Perfect (50 points) The Dilemma (43 points) Above Suspicion (28 points) The Croods (23 points) I Wanna Dance With Somebody (21 points) The Family That Preys (20 points) Heat (14 points) The Glass Castle (13 points) The Lorax (9 points) Sing 2 (9 points) After Earth (9 points) A Tourist’s Guide to Love (8 points) American Gangster (8 points) Murder Mystery 2 (5 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (5 points) Vanquish (4 points) G.I. Joe: Retaliation (4 points) Matilda (3 points) Shrek Forever After (2 points) Shark Tale (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Firefly Lane (58 points) Sweet Tooth (52 points) The Diplomat (46 points) The Night Agent (40 points) Better Call Saul (32 points) Workin’ Moms (24 points) Beef (21 points) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (20 points) The Nurse (12 points) Jewish Matchmaking (11 points) King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (6 points) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (5 points) Terzi (2 points) Love Is Blind (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.