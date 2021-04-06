‘Classic Smurfs’ and New 3D Smurfs Series Coming Soon to Netflix Globally

The Smurfs will be making their way onto Netflix over the next couple of years with both the brand new animated 3D series and the classic 1980s series also scheduled to drop on Netflix globally. Here’s what we know.

Thanks to a heads-up from our friends over at NickAlive, we’ve learned Netflix will be getting the brand new 3D animated series based on The Smurfs from Q2 2023 (between April and June) after airing first on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon is set to receive new 3D series first which is currently scheduled to premiere this October first announced back in March at Nicks Virtual Upfront Show.

In total, 52 episodes are being produced with each running at 11 minutes apiece.

Here’s how the new series is described:

“Based on the iconic property and in partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, The Smurfs is a brand-new original CG-animated TV series following Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and others, on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action.”

YouTube will also stream the new show in some form (5 episodes per season at any time) from Q2 2023 in the US with other regions varying.

Classic Smurfs Series Also Coming to Netflix

The classic series which ran throughout the 1980s will also be available on Netflix globally too.

Although no date was given, the series is expected to drop on Netflix at some point in full across its 9 seasons and 272 episodes in an HD 16:9 format.

Boomerang in the United States will also be air the classic 2D series too.

This makes a nice welcome change as in recent years Netflix has been losing many of its classic cartoons as licenses have expired. In April 2021 for example, Netflix will lose the classic animated series The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog which aired in 1993.

While you’re waiting, Smurfs fans in the United States are also currently able to watch both The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2 available which were both distributed by Sony Pictures. Smurfs – The Lost Village has also appeared on Netflix US in the past and may return in the future. Other region’s availability will differ.

It’s unclear whether the 2011 documentary on the creation of The Smurfs or the 1975 feature film The Smurfs and the Magic Flute will also arrive.

Are you looking forward to catching the new Smurfs and Classic Smurfs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.