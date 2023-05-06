Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: May 6th-7th, 2023

Thanks to a big batch of new releases hitting the service on May 1st, there are many new movies to watch on Netflix this weekend. If you’re looking for some highlights, here are our picks of the best new movies to hit Netflix US over the past seven days.

Please note: these movie releases are specifically for Netflix in the United States. Other regions availability will vary.

Soft & Quiet (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Beth de Araújo

Cast: Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Dana Millican

Writer: Beth de Araújo

Runtime: 91 min / 1h 31m

As we first revealed early in April, Blumhouse’s Soft & Quiet made its streaming (SVOD) debut on Netflix on May 1st and if you’re familiar with the work of Blumhouse, you probably already know what you’re in for.

You’ve maybe seen some of the sensationalist headlines surrounding this new horror movie, whether that’s making audiences “feel sick” or giving critics “serious panic attacks.” While those descriptions are a little extreme, this horror entry does deliver on what it sets out to do, and you’re either going to be in the take it or leave it camp. Thankfully, we’re in the take it camp!

American Graffiti (1973)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: George Lucas

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat

Writer: George Lucas, Gloria Katz, Willard Huyck

Runtime: 110 min / 1h 50m

Awards: Nominated for 5 Oscars. 9 wins & 13 nominations total

Truly classic movies are hard to come by on Netflix, with licensing of older movies often hard to come by, but on Monday, we saw the release of a great comedy movie that comes from the director of Star Wars: A New Hope, George Lucas.

The movie tells the story of a group of teenagers in California spending one final night together following their high school graduation.

A Man Called Otto (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller

Writer: Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm, David Magee

Runtime: 126 min / 2h 6m

The big new Sony movie dropped today (Saturday) in the form of the Tom Hanks comedy-drama, A Man Called Otto.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life.”

The movie did wonders at the box office and scored well with audiences too. kpcc.org concluded that Hanks “is perfect” for the role of a grumpy old man.

Even more Sony movies are coming to Netflix throughout 2023 with 65, Missing, The Pope’s Exorcist, and Big George Foreman all expected to arrive by the years end.

Chicken Run (2000)

Rating: G

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Peter Lord, Nick Park

Cast: Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels

Writer: Peter Lord, Nick Park, Karey Kirkpatrick

Runtime: 84 min / 1h 24m

Netflix got a few big animation movies this week but the one we’re happily rewatching is Chicken Run, the stop-motion animated movie from Aardman Animations.

With groundbreaking animation (only matched in our opinion by Kubo and the Two Strings and Netflix’s Pinocchio) and humor that’ll have you sniggering regardless of age, Chicken Run remains a true great.

Plus, as you are no doubt aware, Netflix is getting its own Chicken Run entry 23 years after the first movie debuted, with Dawn of the Nugget due to release later this year.

The Young Victoria (2009)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Jean-Marc Vallée

Cast: Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany

Writer: Julian Fellowes

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

Today was a day of celebration with the coronation of King Charles III. If you’re looking to spend the weekend with royalty on Netflix, you can rewind the clock to see Emily Blunt play the role of Queen Victoria.

The Oscar-winning movie retells the turbulent first few years of the young Queen’s rule and her romance with Prince Albert. If we were to make one last segue, it’s a perfect companion to watch if you’ve been binging through Queen Charlotte too.

