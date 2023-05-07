What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 8th to 14th, 2023

Another week of new releases awaits on Netflix. Below, we’ll look through all the scheduled movies and series set to release throughout the week, with highlights including the new Netflix Original Jennifer Lopez movie and the controversial Jada Pinkett-Smith docudrama series.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Documentary Now! (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

The long-running news magazine spoof docuseries is back with its fourth season once again presented by Helen Mirren. Each episode takes aim at various documentaries over the years and, frankly, takes the piss out of the format.

Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the series did briefly depart Netflix, but following the renewal of the fourth season bound for AMC+, Netflix managed to reacquire the rights and now sees the latest six episodes drop.

This season’s guest stars include Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Cate Blanchett, and Jonathan Pryce.

The Mother (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new movie for the week (and to be honest, Netflix’s biggest movie for the entire month of May) is the new Jennifer Lopez action thriller, The Mother.

Here’s what you can expect from the new action movie that also featured Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick:

“After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar.”

UglyDolls (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

For the kids this week is UglyDolls coming to Netflix for the first time next weekend.

STXfilms (the same studio working on Leo for Netflix) is behind this musical adventure that’s about free-spirited UglyDolls confronting what it means to be different and ultimately discovering who you truly are.

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull feature.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Justice League (Seasons 1-2)

Justice League Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Bread Barbershop (Season 3)

Documentary Now! (Season 4)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Arini by Love.inc (2022)

¡Que viva México! (2023)

One Night Stand

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix Original

St. Vincent (2014)

Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original

Call Me Kate (2023)

Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix Original

The Mother (2023) Netflix Original

Why didn’t I tell you a million times? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on May 13th

INKSYLAND Concert (2023)

UglyDolls (2019)

