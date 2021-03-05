New Documentaries on Netflix in March 2021

Rejoice, documentary fans! After a bit of a doco-drought, Netflix has delivered us a bumper haul to enjoy this month. Here are all the documentaries lined up for release in March 2021 in the US and in the case of Originals, globally.

We have over twice as many documentaries to enjoy in March than we had in February. True-crime fans will be especially pleased to hear that we have several new grisly murders and courthouse dramas for you to enjoy this month. However, if murder-mysteries aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of other factual-based titles for you to enjoy. Let’s get to it!

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

Runtime: 98 minutes

Coming to Netflix: 1st March 2021

If you’re looking for answers about who shot famed rapper, The Notorious B.I.G, you won’t find them here. Instead, the documentary takes a moving look at Biggie’s life, legacy, and mind-blowing talent. Features intimate interviews with his family, and the people who knew him best, and tries to steer clear of the rumors.

Connected

Runtime: TBC

Coming to Netflix: 1st March 2021

One for the electronic music fans. Connected is a music documentary and concert movie featuring Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

The movie follows Cattaneo as he prepares for a four-night stint at one of Argentina’s most prestigious venues, the Teatro Colon, along with a live orchestra of 50 musicians.

Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 3

Coming to Netflix: 3rd March 2021

Murder Among The Mormons is probably the most-hyped documentary landing on Netflix this month. The series looks a spate of bombings that took place in the predominantly Mormon city of Salt Lake City in Utah in the 1980s. The bizarre events shook the Church of the Latter Day Saints to its core.

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 3

Coming to Netflix: 5th March 2021

This moving true-crime docu-series looking into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain. Nevenka Fernández was working in politics when she experienced a campaign of sexual harassment from Ismael Alvarez, a local mayor. Breaking the Silence is the first time she has spoken about her experiences, almost twenty years after it happened.

The Houseboat (Season 1) N

Episodes: 4

Coming to Netflix: 9th March 2021

Two talented engineers, Olli Schulz and Fynn Kliemann, document their experiences of trying to restore ‘Germany’s most famous houseboat’. The boat was the home of famed German singer-songwriter, Gunter Gabriel. The pair want to renovate it to create a floating haven for artists.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Coming to Netflix: 10th March 2021

Popular Netflix docu-series, Last Chance U, has taken a new direction. While previous series have focussed on college football, this new variation explores college basketball.

Check out our full write-up of the new series here.

Audrey (2020)

Runtime: 1hr 56min

Coming to Netflix: 14th March 2021

As one of the world’s recognizable icons, we predict this new documentary on the life of Audrey Hepburn will perform very well on Netflix. Created by filmmaker Helena Coan, Audrey looks at the real woman behind the famous face, coving Hepburn’s charity work, her short-lived ballet career, and the hardships she faced during WWII.

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Runtime: 1hr 26min

Coming to Netflix: 15th March 2021

Advertisement

While many people place the blame for Blockbuster’s decline very squarely on Netflix, this new documentary movie explores the story from all angles. The story focuses on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregan, and how it stays relevant in a streaming-obsessed world.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Coming to Netflix: 15th March 2021

This new Original series promises to set the record straight on the “real-life pirates of the Caribbean (who) violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”. It’s a ‘hybrid’ series, featuring elements of dramatic reenactments, plus experts and academics weighing in on the history.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N

Runtime: 1hr 39min

Coming to Netflix: 17th March 2021

Created by the minds behind the popular documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, this new Original takes a look at the 2019 Varsity college admission scandal. As it transpired, rich parents (including some famous actors) were bribing top-tier universities to get their kids’ places.

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Coming to Netflix: 17th March 2021

Another one for the true-crime fans. When Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael is accused of murdering his wife in a hotel room, a high-profile court case follows. But is there more to the story? Expect something akin to The Staircase or Making a Murderer.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

Episodes: TBC

Coming to Netflix: 19th March 2021

The third season of the sports docu-series taking a look back at the biggest stories in the 2020 F1 season. Despite the delays and restrictions created by the pandemic, the 2020 season has been one of the most dramatic in recent years.

Seaspiracy (2021) N

Runtime: 89 mins

Coming to Netflix: 24th March 2021

From the makers of environmental documentary, Cowspiracy, this new Original explores the devastating harm that humans are wreaking on the world’s oceans. Expect this to be a hard-hitting wake-up call on our harmful habits.

What documentaries will you be watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments below!