Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2022

Love it or hate it, horror is one of the most popular movie genres of all time, and, obviously, the most binged during the Halloween season. There are some truly iconic horror movies on Netflix in 2022 with close to 200 being available on Netflix this year.
Below, we’ve picked out some of our favorite horror movies and the full list of every movie currently streaming.
Our Top 5 Picks of The Best Horror Movies on Netflix for 2022
It (2017)
Director: Andy Muschietti
Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 135 Minutes
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Sophie Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor
A wonderfully unhinged and iconic performance from Bill Skarsgård cemented Pennywise further as one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time.
In the summer of 1989, a group of outcast and bullied children banded together to help destroy a terrifying shape-shifting monster that was preying on the children of their small Maine town.
Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
Director: James Wan
Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 105 Minutes
Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, Steve Coulter, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Andrew Astor
One of the most iconic horrors of the 21st Century, Insidious set the record for having the scariest jumpscare ever in a horror.
This sequel didn’t quite live up to the original, there are still many reasons to check out this excellent horror movie.
After saving his son from the malevolent spirit haunting him, Josh Lambert became possessed by the Bride in Black. Temporarily moving his family to his mother’s house, Josh’s wife, Renai, begins to grow suspicious of his strange new behavior and enlists the help of Specs and Tucker, paranormal investigators when she is haunted by the spirit of a woman in white.
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N
Director: John Lee Hancock
Sub-Genre: Mystery | Runtime: 104 Minutes
Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Colin O’Brien, Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Stephen King has had an incredible number of adaptations of his work, and quite a few have recently found their way to Netflix, Particularly Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is new to Netflix and perfect to watch for Halloween this year.
Craig, A young boy, befriends older billionaire Mr. Harrigan who lives in his small-town neighborhood. They bond over the man’s first iPhone. But when Mr. Harrigan dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him.
It Follows (2015)
Director: David Robert Mitchell
Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes
Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Bailey Spry
While the story of It Follows is a rather nail-on-the-head allegory for the spread of STDs, as a horror movie, It Follows offered a new fresh, and fun take on supernatural horror.
19-year-old Jay’s summer of school, boys, and drinking by the lake is turned on its head when a sexual encounter results in strange visions, and her paranoia and an inescapable feeling of being followed by a sinister entity.
#Alive (2020)
Director: Lee Il Hyung, Jo Il Hyung
Sub-Genre: Zombie | Runtime:98 Minutes
Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won
The zombie genre has been reinvigorated by the incredible filmmakers of Korea. One of the most fun, claustrophobic, and extremely apt horror movies of 2020 was #Alive.
Korean video-game streamer Oh Joon Woo survives the beginning of a terrible zombie outbreak from the safety of his apartment home. But when the water stops running, and his food stores empty, Oh Joon Woo prepares to end it all, until a fellow survivor in the apartment opposite makes contact.
Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2022
Below are all the horror movies currently available to stream on Netflix US as of Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
These are the 189 horror movies on Netflix US:
|Title
|Language
|Age Rating
|#Alive (2020)
|Korean
|TV-MA
|122 (2019)
|Arabic
|TV-MA
|1BR (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|A Classic Horror Story (2021)
|Italian
|TV-MA
|A Drop of Blood (2015)
|Albanian
|TV-PG
|Aaviri (2019)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Aftermath (2021)
|English
|TV-MA
|Ammar (2020)
|Arabic
|TV-MA
|Andhaghaaram (2019)
|Tamil
|TV-14
|Andhakaaram (2020)
|Telegu
|TV-14
|Animas (2018)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|Apostle (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|Army of the Dead (2021)
|English
|R
|Aurora (2018)
|Filipino
|TV-14
|Aval (2017)
|Tamil
|TV-14
|Before I Wake (2016)
|English
|PG-13
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Blair Witch (2016)
|English
|R
|Blood Red Sky (2021)
|German
|TV-MA
|Boomika (2021)
|Tamil & Hindi
|TV-14
|Brahms: The Boy II (2020)
|English
|PG-13
|Bulbbul (2020)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Cadaver (2020)
|Norwegian
|TV-MA
|Cam (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|Cargo (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|Choose or Die (2022)
|English
|TV-MA
|Clinical (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|Coming Home in the Dark (2021)
|English
|TV-MA
|Countdown (2019)
|English
|PG-13
|Creep (2014)
|English
|R
|Creep 2 (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|Crimson Peak (2015)
|English
|R
|Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014)
|Turkish
|TV-MA
|Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
|Turkish
|TV-MA
|Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
|English
|R
|Day Shift (2022)
|English
|R
|Death Note (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|Death of Me (2020)
|English
|R
|Don’t Kill Me (2021)
|Italian
|TV-MA
|Don’t Listen (2020)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|Doom: Annihilation (2019)
|English
|R
|Eerie (2019)
|Filipino
|TV-14
|Eli (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|Family Blood (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)
|English
|R
|Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)
|English
|R
|Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)
|English
|R
|From Within (2008)
|English
|R
|Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019)
|Tamil
|TV-MA
|Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019)
|Telugu
|TV-MA
|GANTZ:O (2016)
|Japanese
|TV-MA
|Gerald’s Game (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|Ghost Lab (2021)
|Thai
|TV-MA
|Ghost Stories (2020)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Ghosts of War (2020)
|English
|R
|Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|Girls With Balls (2019)
|French
|TV-MA
|Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
|Arabic
|TV-14
|Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
|Arabic
|TV-14
|Hantu Kak Limah (2018)
|Malay
|TV-PG
|He Never Died (2015)
|English
|R
|His House (2020)
|English
|TV-14
|HollyBlood (2022)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|HOMUNCULUS (2021)
|Japanese
|TV-MA
|Hospital (2020)
|Mandarin
|TV-MA
|Hush (2016)
|English
|R
|I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
|English
|TV-14
|In the Tall Grass (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|Incantation (2022)
|Chinese
|TV-MA
|Incarnate (2016)
|English
|PG-13
|Incident in a Ghostland (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|Inhuman Kiss (2019)
|Thai
|TV-MA
|Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
|English
|PG-13
|It (2017)
|English
|R
|It Follows (2015)
|English
|PG
|Izla (2021)
|Filipino
|TV-MA
|Kaal (2005)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Kaali Khuhi (2020)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Katteri (2022)
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
|TV-14
|Keeping Love Alive (2017)
|English
|TV-14
|Krishna Cottage (2004)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Kuntilanak (2018)
|Indonesian
|TV-14
|Little Evil (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|Ludo (2015)
|Bangla
|TV-MA
|Malevolent (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|May the Devil Take You (2018)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|Munafik 2 (2018)
|Malay
|TV-MA
|New Saudi Voices (2022)
|Arabic
|TV-14
|No Escape Room (2018)
|English
|TV-14
|No One Gets Out Alive (2021)
|English
|R
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)
|Polish
|TV-MA
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021)
|Polish
|TV-MA
|Old People (2022)
|German
|TV-MA
|Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)
|English
|PG-13
|Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
|Filipino
|TV-14
|Paranormal Investigation (2018)
|French
|TV-14
|Piranha (2010)
|English
|PG-13
|Psycho (2020)
|Tamil
|TV-MA
|Ragini MMS (2011)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Rakkhosh (2019)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Rattlesnake (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|Ravenous (2017)
|French
|TV-MA
|Raw (2016)
|French
|R
|Red Riding Hood (2011)
|English
|PG-13
|Resident Evil (2002)
|English
|R
|Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
|English
|R
|Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
|English
|R
|Revenge of the Pontianak (2019)
|Malay
|TV-14
|Roohi (2021)
|Hindi
|TV-14
|Sabrina (2018)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|Scary Movie 4 (2006)
|English
|PG-13
|Scary Movie V (2013)
|English
|PG-13
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
|English
|PG-13
|Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)
|Mandarin
|TV-14
|Sinister 2 (2015)
|English
|R
|Splatter (2009)
|English
|TV-MA
|Stree (2018)
|Hindi
|TV-MA
|Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|Sweetheart (2019)
|English
|PG-13
|Target (2018)
|English
|TV-14
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
|English
|R
|The 3rd Eye (2018)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|The 3rd Eye 2 (2019)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|The 8th Night (2021)
|Korean
|TV-MA
|The Babysitter (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Binding (2020)
|Italian
|TV-MA
|The Block Island Sound (2020)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
|Arabic
|TV-14
|The Boy (2016)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Bridge Curse (2020)
|Mandarin
|TV-MA
|The Bye Bye Man (2017)
|English
|PG-13
|The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Conjuring 2 (2016)
|English
|R
|The Darkness (2016)
|English
|PG-13
|The Day of the Lord (2020)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|The Devil Below (2021)
|N/A
|TV-MA
|The Doll (2016)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|The Doll 2 (2017)
|Indonesian
|TV-MA
|The Figurine (Araromire) (2009)
|English
|TV-14
|The Forest (2016)
|English
|PG-13
|The Girl Next Door (2007)
|English
|R
|The Green Inferno (2013)
|English
|R
|The Influence (2019)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|The Mansion (2017)
|French
|TV-MA
|The Maus (2017)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Mist (2007)
|English
|R
|The Munsters (2022)
|English
|PG
|The Old Ways (2020)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Open House (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Perfection (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Privilege (2022)
|German
|N/A
|The Rental (2020)
|English
|R
|The Ritual (2018)
|English
|TV-MA
|The Rope Curse 2 (2020)
|Mandarin
|TV-MA
|The Seventh Day (2021)
|English
|R
|The Shadow (2019)
|Arabic
|TV-14
|The Silence (2019)
|English
|TV-14
|The Strange House (2020)
|German
|TV-MA
|The Swarm (2020)
|French
|TV-14
|The Trip (2021)
|Norwegian
|TV-MA
|The Wasteland (2022)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|The Whole Truth (2021)
|Thai
|TV-MA
|The Wind (2018)
|English
|R
|The Wretched (2019)
|English
|TV-MA
|There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)
|English
|TV-MA
|Things Heard & Seen (2021)
|English
|TV-MA
|Till Death (2021)
|English
|R
|Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
|English
|TV-14
|U-Turn (2020)
|English
|TV-MA
|Umma (2022)
|English
|PG-13
|Under the Shadow (2016)
|Persian
|PG-13
|Unfriended (2014)
|English
|R
|Vampires (1998)
|English
|R
|Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
|English
|PG-13
|Veronica (2017)
|Spanish
|TV-MA
|What Lies Below (2020)
|English
|TV-MA
