Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2022

Love it or hate it, horror is one of the most popular movie genres of all time, and, obviously, the most binged during the Halloween season. There are some truly iconic horror movies on Netflix in 2022 with close to 200 being available on Netflix this year.

Below, we’ve picked out some of our favorite horror movies and the full list of every movie currently streaming.

Want to see what new titles Netflix has in store for you for Halloween 2022? Check out our guide on the upcoming Halloween titles here.

Our Top 5 Picks of The Best Horror Movies on Netflix for 2022

It (2017)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Sophie Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor

A wonderfully unhinged and iconic performance from Bill Skarsgård cemented Pennywise further as one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time.

In the summer of 1989, a group of outcast and bullied children banded together to help destroy a terrifying shape-shifting monster that was preying on the children of their small Maine town.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Director: James Wan

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, Steve Coulter, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Andrew Astor

One of the most iconic horrors of the 21st Century, Insidious set the record for having the scariest jumpscare ever in a horror.

This sequel didn’t quite live up to the original, there are still many reasons to check out this excellent horror movie.

After saving his son from the malevolent spirit haunting him, Josh Lambert became possessed by the Bride in Black. Temporarily moving his family to his mother’s house, Josh’s wife, Renai, begins to grow suspicious of his strange new behavior and enlists the help of Specs and Tucker, paranormal investigators when she is haunted by the spirit of a woman in white.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N

Director: John Lee Hancock

Sub-Genre: Mystery | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Colin O’Brien, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Stephen King has had an incredible number of adaptations of his work, and quite a few have recently found their way to Netflix, Particularly Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is new to Netflix and perfect to watch for Halloween this year.

Craig, A young boy, befriends older billionaire Mr. Harrigan who lives in his small-town neighborhood. They bond over the man’s first iPhone. But when Mr. Harrigan dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him.

It Follows (2015)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Bailey Spry

While the story of It Follows is a rather nail-on-the-head allegory for the spread of STDs, as a horror movie, It Follows offered a new fresh, and fun take on supernatural horror.

19-year-old Jay’s summer of school, boys, and drinking by the lake is turned on its head when a sexual encounter results in strange visions, and her paranoia and an inescapable feeling of being followed by a sinister entity.

#Alive (2020)

Director: Lee Il Hyung, Jo Il Hyung

Sub-Genre: Zombie | Runtime:98 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won

The zombie genre has been reinvigorated by the incredible filmmakers of Korea. One of the most fun, claustrophobic, and extremely apt horror movies of 2020 was #Alive.

Korean video-game streamer Oh Joon Woo survives the beginning of a terrible zombie outbreak from the safety of his apartment home. But when the water stops running, and his food stores empty, Oh Joon Woo prepares to end it all, until a fellow survivor in the apartment opposite makes contact.

Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2022

Below are all the horror movies currently available to stream on Netflix US as of Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.

These are the 189 horror movies on Netflix US:

Title Language Age Rating #Alive (2020) Korean TV-MA 122 (2019) Arabic TV-MA 1BR (2019) English TV-MA A Classic Horror Story (2021) Italian TV-MA A Drop of Blood (2015) Albanian TV-PG Aaviri (2019) Hindi TV-14 Aftermath (2021) English TV-MA Ammar (2020) Arabic TV-MA Andhaghaaram (2019) Tamil TV-14 Andhakaaram (2020) Telegu TV-14 Animas (2018) Spanish TV-MA Apostle (2018) English TV-MA Army of the Dead (2021) English R Aurora (2018) Filipino TV-14 Aval (2017) Tamil TV-14 Before I Wake (2016) English PG-13 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) Hindi TV-14 Blair Witch (2016) English R Blood Red Sky (2021) German TV-MA Boomika (2021) Tamil & Hindi TV-14 Brahms: The Boy II (2020) English PG-13 Bulbbul (2020) Hindi TV-14 Cadaver (2020) Norwegian TV-MA Cam (2018) English TV-MA Cargo (2018) English TV-MA Choose or Die (2022) English TV-MA Clinical (2017) English TV-MA Coming Home in the Dark (2021) English TV-MA Countdown (2019) English PG-13 Creep (2014) English R Creep 2 (2017) English TV-MA Crimson Peak (2015) English R Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014) Turkish TV-MA Dabbe: The Possession (2013) Turkish TV-MA Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018) English R Day Shift (2022) English R Death Note (2017) English TV-MA Death of Me (2020) English R Don’t Kill Me (2021) Italian TV-MA Don’t Listen (2020) Spanish TV-MA Doom: Annihilation (2019) English R Eerie (2019) Filipino TV-14 Eli (2019) English TV-MA Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018) Spanish TV-MA Family Blood (2018) English TV-MA Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) English R Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) English R Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) English R From Within (2008) English R Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019) Hindi TV-MA Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019) Tamil TV-MA Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019) Telugu TV-MA GANTZ:O (2016) Japanese TV-MA Gerald’s Game (2017) English TV-MA Ghost Lab (2021) Thai TV-MA Ghost Stories (2020) Hindi TV-MA Ghosts of War (2020) English R Girl on the Third Floor (2019) English TV-MA Girls With Balls (2019) French TV-MA Grandmother’s Farm (2013) Arabic TV-14 Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015) Arabic TV-14 Hantu Kak Limah (2018) Malay TV-PG He Never Died (2015) English R His House (2020) English TV-14 HollyBlood (2022) Spanish TV-MA HOMUNCULUS (2021) Japanese TV-MA Hospital (2020) Mandarin TV-MA Hush (2016) English R I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016) English TV-14 In the Tall Grass (2019) English TV-MA Incantation (2022) Chinese TV-MA Incarnate (2016) English PG-13 Incident in a Ghostland (2018) English TV-MA Inhuman Kiss (2019) Thai TV-MA Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) English PG-13 It (2017) English R It Follows (2015) English PG Izla (2021) Filipino TV-MA Kaal (2005) Hindi TV-14 Kaali Khuhi (2020) Hindi TV-14 Katteri (2022) Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada TV-14 Keeping Love Alive (2017) English TV-14 Krishna Cottage (2004) Hindi TV-14 Kuntilanak (2018) Indonesian TV-14 Little Evil (2017) English TV-MA Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019) English TV-MA Ludo (2015) Bangla TV-MA Malevolent (2018) English TV-MA May the Devil Take You (2018) Indonesian TV-MA Munafik 2 (2018) Malay TV-MA New Saudi Voices (2022) Arabic TV-14 No Escape Room (2018) English TV-14 No One Gets Out Alive (2021) English R Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) Polish TV-MA Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021) Polish TV-MA Old People (2022) German TV-MA Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) English PG-13 Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013) Filipino TV-14 Paranormal Investigation (2018) French TV-14 Piranha (2010) English PG-13 Psycho (2020) Tamil TV-MA Ragini MMS (2011) Hindi TV-MA Ragini MMS 2 (2014) Hindi TV-MA Rakkhosh (2019) Hindi TV-MA Rattlesnake (2019) English TV-MA Ravenous (2017) French TV-MA Raw (2016) French R Red Riding Hood (2011) English PG-13 Resident Evil (2002) English R Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) English R Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) English R Revenge of the Pontianak (2019) Malay TV-14 Roohi (2021) Hindi TV-14 Sabrina (2018) Indonesian TV-MA Scary Movie 4 (2006) English PG-13 Scary Movie V (2013) English PG-13 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) English PG-13 Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018) Mandarin TV-14 Sinister 2 (2015) English R Splatter (2009) English TV-MA Stree (2018) Hindi TV-MA Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018) Indonesian TV-MA Sweetheart (2019) English PG-13 Target (2018) English TV-14 Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) English R The 3rd Eye (2018) Indonesian TV-MA The 3rd Eye 2 (2019) Indonesian TV-MA The 8th Night (2021) Korean TV-MA The Babysitter (2017) English TV-MA The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) English TV-MA The Binding (2020) Italian TV-MA The Block Island Sound (2020) English TV-MA The Blue Elephant 2 (2019) Arabic TV-14 The Boy (2016) English TV-MA The Bridge Curse (2020) Mandarin TV-MA The Bye Bye Man (2017) English PG-13 The Car: Road to Revenge (2019) English TV-MA The Conjuring 2 (2016) English R The Darkness (2016) English PG-13 The Day of the Lord (2020) Spanish TV-MA The Devil Below (2021) N/A TV-MA The Doll (2016) Indonesian TV-MA The Doll 2 (2017) Indonesian TV-MA The Figurine (Araromire) (2009) English TV-14 The Forest (2016) English PG-13 The Girl Next Door (2007) English R The Green Inferno (2013) English R The Influence (2019) Spanish TV-MA The Mansion (2017) French TV-MA The Maus (2017) English TV-MA The Mist (2007) English R The Munsters (2022) English PG The Old Ways (2020) English TV-MA The Open House (2018) English TV-MA The Perfection (2019) English TV-MA The Privilege (2022) German N/A The Rental (2020) English R The Ritual (2018) English TV-MA The Rope Curse 2 (2020) Mandarin TV-MA The Seventh Day (2021) English R The Shadow (2019) Arabic TV-14 The Silence (2019) English TV-14 The Strange House (2020) German TV-MA The Swarm (2020) French TV-14 The Trip (2021) Norwegian TV-MA The Wasteland (2022) Spanish TV-MA The Whole Truth (2021) Thai TV-MA The Wind (2018) English R The Wretched (2019) English TV-MA There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) English TV-MA Things Heard & Seen (2021) English TV-MA Till Death (2021) English R Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020) English TV-14 U-Turn (2020) English TV-MA Umma (2022) English PG-13 Under the Shadow (2016) Persian PG-13 Unfriended (2014) English R Vampires (1998) English R Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) English PG-13 Veronica (2017) Spanish TV-MA What Lies Below (2020) English TV-MA

What is your favorite horror movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!