Netflix News‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Netflix Movie: Everything You Need to Know

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Netflix Movie: Everything You Need to Know

by @JRobinsonWoN on December 7, 2021, 12:43 pm EST
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Pin
netflix leatherface texas chainsaw massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Picture: Netflix

In the wake of the success of the rebooted Halloween sequels, the infamous Leatherface will also be getting the rebooted sequel treatment. Almost fifty years on from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Netflix will be releasing the sequel exclusively in February 2022.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an upcoming Netflix Original horror movie directed by David Blue Garcia and the direct sequel to the original 1973 Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Despite the feature being the ninth installment of the long-standing franchise, it will disregard all of the other sequels and will be a direct continuation of the story set fifty years after the events of the first movie.

After Lionsgate and Millenium Films lost the rights to the franchise, Legendary Pictures picked up the rights.

When is Texas Chainsaw Massacre coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

The slasher-horror will be released exclusively on Netflix.

What is the plot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Almost fifty years after Sally Hardesty’s escape from the infamous Leatherface and the Sawyer family, a new group of young adults arrives in Harlow, Texas. Melody, her teen sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth intend to start an exciting new business venture. But when they accidentally disturb the home of Leatherface, the infamous serial killer continues his killing spree and begins to terrorize the local residents.

Who are the cast members of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

The four leads confirmed for the movie are Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson.

new texas chain saw massacre movie coming to netflix in february 2022 cast

It has been confirmed that the original survivor of the 1973 Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Sally Hardesty, however, the role will be occupied by Olwen Fouéré. Fouéré replaces actress Marilyn Burns, who sadly passed away in August 2014.

new texas chain saw massacre movie coming to netflix in february 2022 sally

Olwen Fouéré (lefT) and Marilyn Burns (right) in Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1973)

Below is the full cast of Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Them Before?
Melody Sarah Yarkin Happy Death Day 2U | Fort Salem | Single Parents
Lila Elsie Fisher Eighth Grade | Despicable Me | The Addams Family
Leatherface Mark Burnham Lowlife | Ultrasound | Wrong Cops
Dante Jacob Latimore Detriot | Vanishing on 7th Street | Collateral Beauty
Richter Moe Dunford Vikings | Patrick’s Day | Rosie
Sally Hardesty Olwen Fouéré This Must Be the Place | The Survivalist | Mandy
Mrs. Mc Alice Krige Star Trek: First Contact | Gretel & Hansel | Thor: The Dark World
Dante’s Girlfriend Jessica Allain The Laundromat | Thriller | The Honor List
Nell Hudson Nell Hudson Victoria | Outlander | Informer
Sam Douglas Sam Douglas Snatch | Killing Eve | Eyes Wide Shut
William Hope William Hope Aliens | Captain America | The Whistleblower
TBA Jolyon Coy Beauty and the Beast | The Deep Blue Sea | War & Peace

When and where did filming take place for Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Principal photography began on August 16th, 2020 in Bulgaria, however, after the studio was left unimpressed by what was filmed by Ryan and Any Tohill all of the footage used was scrapped, and production started over with a new director, David Blue Garcia.

It’s unclear where and when filming took place when Garcia took over.

What is the movie run time?

It has been confirmed that the movie runtime is 81 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob Robinson

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from Netflix News