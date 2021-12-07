‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Netflix Movie: Everything You Need to Know

In the wake of the success of the rebooted Halloween sequels, the infamous Leatherface will also be getting the rebooted sequel treatment. Almost fifty years on from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Netflix will be releasing the sequel exclusively in February 2022.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an upcoming Netflix Original horror movie directed by David Blue Garcia and the direct sequel to the original 1973 Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Despite the feature being the ninth installment of the long-standing franchise, it will disregard all of the other sequels and will be a direct continuation of the story set fifty years after the events of the first movie.

After Lionsgate and Millenium Films lost the rights to the franchise, Legendary Pictures picked up the rights.

When is Texas Chainsaw Massacre coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

The slasher-horror will be released exclusively on Netflix.

What is the plot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Almost fifty years after Sally Hardesty’s escape from the infamous Leatherface and the Sawyer family, a new group of young adults arrives in Harlow, Texas. Melody, her teen sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth intend to start an exciting new business venture. But when they accidentally disturb the home of Leatherface, the infamous serial killer continues his killing spree and begins to terrorize the local residents.

Who are the cast members of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

The four leads confirmed for the movie are Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson.

It has been confirmed that the original survivor of the 1973 Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Sally Hardesty, however, the role will be occupied by Olwen Fouéré. Fouéré replaces actress Marilyn Burns, who sadly passed away in August 2014.

Below is the full cast of Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Them Before? Melody Sarah Yarkin Happy Death Day 2U | Fort Salem | Single Parents Lila Elsie Fisher Eighth Grade | Despicable Me | The Addams Family Leatherface Mark Burnham Lowlife | Ultrasound | Wrong Cops Dante Jacob Latimore Detriot | Vanishing on 7th Street | Collateral Beauty Richter Moe Dunford Vikings | Patrick’s Day | Rosie Sally Hardesty Olwen Fouéré This Must Be the Place | The Survivalist | Mandy Mrs. Mc Alice Krige Star Trek: First Contact | Gretel & Hansel | Thor: The Dark World Dante’s Girlfriend Jessica Allain The Laundromat | Thriller | The Honor List Nell Hudson Nell Hudson Victoria | Outlander | Informer Sam Douglas Sam Douglas Snatch | Killing Eve | Eyes Wide Shut William Hope William Hope Aliens | Captain America | The Whistleblower TBA Jolyon Coy Beauty and the Beast | The Deep Blue Sea | War & Peace

When and where did filming take place for Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Principal photography began on August 16th, 2020 in Bulgaria, however, after the studio was left unimpressed by what was filmed by Ryan and Any Tohill all of the footage used was scrapped, and production started over with a new director, David Blue Garcia.

It’s unclear where and when filming took place when Garcia took over.

What is the movie run time?

It has been confirmed that the movie runtime is 81 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Let us know in the comments below!