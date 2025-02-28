New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: February 2025

Netflix went heavy on Original content this month, with two new Original series and two Original movies, one of which is nominated for an Oscar! Here are all of the Indian movies and series added to Netflix in February 2025.

Be sure to check out our HUGE Indian slate preview for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: February 2025

Anuja (2025) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 23 Minutes

Director: Adam J. Graves

Cast: Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle

Genre: Drama, Short | Added to Netflix: February 5

Anuja has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Short Film (Live Action). The movie highlights the issue of child labor through the story of two orphaned sisters working at a garment factory in Delhi. Young Anuja is offered the chance to go to boarding school, but doing so would mean leaving her protective older sister Palak behind. The little girl who plays Anuja is herself a resident at a Delhi shelter for children. The movie packs a lot of emotion into its brief runtime.

Kadhalikka Neramillai (2025)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Cast: Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen, T.J. Bhanu

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: February 10

Kadhalikka Neramillai is inspired by the 2010 Hollywood comedy The Switch. Burned by love and tired of waiting for the right man to start a family, single architect Shriya decides to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization. As she searches for the identity of the anonymous sperm donor, Shriya keeps running into a rival architect name Sid, not knowing that he’s the man she’s looking for. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Dhoom Dhaam (2025) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Indonesian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Thai, & Telugu

Runtime: 108 Minutes

Director: Rishab Seth

Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Pratik Gandhi, Eijaz Khan

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: February 14

Netflix celebrated Valentine’s Day with the release of the Original romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam. Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi play a newly married couple who meet via an arranged marriage and hardly know one another. Their honeymoon night is interrupted by thugs looking for “Charlie.” As the newlyweds spend the night on the run, groom Veer learns that Koyal is more than just a blushing bride — she’s a fearless, foul-mouthed action hero. This lighthearted romp is seriously funny. Additional dialogue options — including Hindi and Portuguese audio description tracks — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Daaku Maharaaj (2025)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: K. S. Ravindra

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: February 20

When word of a criminal organization operating on a philanthropist’s tea estate reaches Daaku Maharaaj (Nandamuri Balakrishna) in jail, he breaks out of prison to protect the philanthropist’s orphaned granddaughter. A flashback to years earlier reveals that there’s more to Daaku Maharaaj than meets the eye. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Dabangg 3 (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: February 28

Salman Khan returns as the maverick cop Chulbul Pandey in the third film in the Dabangg franchise. This time, old nemesis Bali Singh (Sudeep) threatens the happy life Chulbul has built with his wife Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha). Unfortunately, the two prior Dabangg films are currently not available on Netflix.

New Indian Series on Netflix: February 2025

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (2025) N

Languages: English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Sports, Docuseries | Added to Netflix: February 7

This docuseries explores the long-running rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket pitch — a battle that’s influenced by the political tensions between the countries and amplified by the passion of both teams’ fans. The series from directors Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg uses archival footage and interviews with legends of the sport to give context to this ongoing on-field feud. Additional dialogue options can be found in the show’s audio menu.

C.I.D. (2025)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: ongoing

Cast: Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava

Genre: Police Procedural | Added to Netflix: February 20

The first season of the cop show C.I.D spanned 20 years and 1,500 episodes. After a six-year hiatus, the dedicated officers of the Crime Investigation Department — including Season 1 cast members Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and Narendra Gupta — are back to tackle Mumbai’s toughest cases. Only the second season of the show is available on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Saturdays and Sundays. At present, this is the only Indian series airing on Netflix internationally that is not a Netflix Original production.

Dabba Cartel (2025) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Indonesian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, & Thai

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Gajraj Rao

Genre: Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: February 28

In the suburban crime drama Dabba Cartel, screen legend Shabana Azmi leads a group of women who turn their small lunch delivery service into a drug smuggling operation. Meanwhile, their husbands are under investigation for shady dealings at the pharmaceutical company that employs them. This is the second Original series from production house Excel Entertainment after the 2022 comedy Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Which of these newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!