‘The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs. Pakistan’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in February 2025

India vs Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries in sporting history, with hundreds of millions of cricket fans watching the two nations battle for bragging rights. This February, a docuseries will be released on the history of the intense rivalry.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg. Produced by Grey Matter Entertainment, with Payal Mathur Bhagat as its executive producer.

When is The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan coming to Netflix?

We now have confirmation that the docuseries will be coming to Netflix on February 7th, 2025.

What is the docuseries about?

The documentary will focus on the long-standing rivalry between India and Pakistan, whose love for cricket is matched only by their need to beat each other on the field for bragging rights. More significant than the Ashes, the rivalry between India and Pakistan gets an audience of hundreds of millions, making it one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The series will feature archived footage of test matches between the two nations, and interviews will be provided with the cricket stars of the past who took part in the matches and what the rivalry means to them.

So far, we have confirmation of the following stars to feature in the documentary, representing their countries:

Virender Sehwag – India.

Sourav Ganguly – India.

Sunil Gavaskar – India.

Ravichandran Ashwin – India.

Shoaib Akhtar – Pakistan.

Javed Miandad – Pakistan.

Waqar Younis – Pakistan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq – Pakistan.

We’re still waiting on an episode count, but the docuseries will be incredibly exciting for all avid cricket fans.

Are you looking forward to watching The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!