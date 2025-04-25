New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: April 25th, 2025

Happy Friday, and welcome to your weekend rundown of everything new added to Netflix in the US over the past seven days. It was a pretty busy week, with Netflix’s first and last English-language original film for the entire month of April dropping today, in addition to 12 other movies and 14 new or returning series. Here’s our top picks for the week, the full list of new titles, and what’s been trending in the US top 10s all week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s nothing new on Netflix scheduled beyond the regular weekly drops of Korean and anime titles so that’s a perfect time to familiarize yourself with the May 2025 schedule which was released on Wednesday but we need to update already given that we just learned that last year’s box office smash Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has joined the roster.

Now, let’s get into some highlights of this week’s new titles, and we’re going out of our way to highlight five great titles!

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

American Sniper (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Kyle Gallner

Writer: Jason Hall, Chris Kyle, Scott McEwen

Runtime: 133 min / 2h 13m

If I think about my favorite war movies of all time, I’d definitely be including the recently released Warfare from A24, which was spectacular. Others would be some obvious picks, such as Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, but of recent movies, there are only two that immediately come to mind: Hacksaw Ridge and American Sniper.

Headed up by Bradley Cooper, the intense movie set during the Iraq invasion, follows the well-known US Navy SEAL marksman through his tour of duty, covering the battles he took part in while stationed overseas and the battles he still faced once he returned home.

Havoc (2025)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Yeo Yann Yann, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell

Writer: Gareth Evans

It’s felt like a lifetime of waiting for the long-awaited Gareth Evans action thriller Havoc, which finished production several years ago and at one or two stages, seemed like it would never hit our screens. The wait is finally over, however, and it comes during one of the worst starts of the year for Netflix Film I think in at least the last five years.

Featuring the director’s stunning action set pieces, which he’s honed through films like The Raid, the new movie follows a hardened detective thrust into the world of a criminal syndicate that’s increasingly growing in power. It’s down to him to save a politician’s estranged son.

We are among the reviewers who liked the film (it’s currently sitting at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes) with our four-star review published this morning. In there, What’s on Netflix contributor Andrew Morgan concluded, “Evans’s’ love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre’ will have us replaying its finest – and bloodiest – moments for years to come. While it may not be the heights of The Raid films, this style blender will make his Hong Kong crime thriller influences proud.”

Bullet Train Explosion (2025)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Japanese

Genre: Action

Director: Shinji Higuchi

Cast: Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Non, Jun Kaname, Machiko Ono, Hana Toyoshima

Runtime: 137 mins

Another movie we gave a solid thumbs up to earlier this week is the reboot, not a remake, called Bullet Train Explosion. It’s easily one of the most ambitious movie projects to come from Netflix in Asia, with the Japanese movie able to utilize the iconic train system for an action-heavy film. Multiple characters attempt to save the bullet train from a certain disaster as it travels at a rapid pace towards the heavily populated capital.

In our review, which we gave the movie a four-star rating, we concluded, “A strong reimagining of a 1970s disaster movie that plays on realistic crisis management, smart commentary on the modern reactions to a crisis, and a fair share of twists. Bullet Train Explosion is one of the more entertaining offerings of Netflix in Asia this year.”

UnBroken (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Beth Lane

Cast: Beth Lane

Writer: Beth Lane, Aaron Soffin

Netflix has been on a charge as of late, acquiring the licenses to a bunch of documentaries covering a broad range of topics and perspectives. One that immediately caught our eye last month was the SVOD debut of UnBroken, a personal documentary by filmmaker Beth Lane, in which she recounts the journey her family embarked on during the height of World War II. It’s an emotive doc that’s beautifully produced and understated, providing raw details of such a tragic time in human history.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Director: Charles Martin Smith

Cast: Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos

Writer: W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Finally, we come to an uplifting family movie from Sony Pictures, released in theaters six years ago, that adapts the beloved novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron. It tells the story of a dog who goes to great lengths and travels hundreds of miles to search for her owner in the vast Colorado wilderness.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

13 New Movies Added This Week

2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian A Dog’s Way Home (2019) – PG – English

– PG – English Aku Jati Aku Asperger (2024) – TV-PG – Indonesian

– TV-PG – Indonesian American Sniper (2014) – R – English

– R – English Bullet Train Explosion (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Havoc (2025) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (2025) Netflix Original – N/A – Hindi

– N/A – Hindi Mad Square (2025) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Murder at Yellowstone City (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English My Hero Academia: You’re Next (2024) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Reversi (2024) – TV-14 – Malay

– TV-14 – Malay The Room Next Door (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English UnBroken (2023) – TV-14 – English

14 New TV Series Added This Week

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14

– TV-14 Battle Camp (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Heavenly Ever After (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Inside (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Is Love Sustainable? (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-4) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English News Anchor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese On the Ship of Enchantment (Season 1) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese

– TV-Y7 – Japanese Race For The Crown (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Sea Beyond (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Weak Hero (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean You (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

1 New Game Added to Netflix This Week

Street Fighter IV CE (Android and iOS)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

The Life List drops to number 3 this week and given that Netflix hasn’t released an Original English language movie film until this day, nearly 30 days of waiting, it was down to iHostage to pull in the biggest haul of points in the US movie top 10s this week. A few of the Easter titles we picked last week picked up a bunch of points this week, including The Passion of the Christ and Peter Rabbit.

iHostage (67 points) Despicable Me 4 (61 points) Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (57 points) The Life List (40 points) American Sniper (35 points) The Croods (34 points) Life or Something Like It (31 points) The Passion of the Christ (19 points) One of Them Days (12 points) Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (11 points) Murder at Yellowstone City (10 points) Sing (10 points) Bullet Train Explosion (9 points) A Dog’s Way Home (8 points) The Secret Life of Pets (8 points) UnBroken (6 points) Lucy (6 points) The Boss Baby (5 points) My Hero Academia: You’re Next (5 points) Peter Rabbit (4 points) The Room Next Door (1 point) Trolls Band Together (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

17 individual series featured in the TV top 10s throughout the past seven days, with Ransom Canyon ultimately pulling in a near-perfect haul. We suspect that YOU will be taking that top spot next week, but continued good performance for the Texan romance series should help it come closer to getting a season 2 renewal.

Ransom Canyon (78 points) Black Mirror (69 points) Young Sheldon (59 points) The Glass Dome (41 points) Love on the Spectrum (33 points) WWE Raw (24 points) Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (24 points) The Diamond Heist (24 points) The Gardener (20 points) Race for the Crown (15 points) A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (14 points) The Residence (12 points) You (10 points) Pop the Balloon LIVE (6 points) Battle Camp (2 points) PULSE (2 points) North of North (2 points)

Note: Top 10s sourced from the daily top 10s in the United States courtesy of FlixPatrol. Each title that features is assigned a point value. The 10th position gets 1 point, the 9th gets 2 points, and so on.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comment section down below.