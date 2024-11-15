What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024

Thirty-two new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK this past week, including the return of Arcane and a new potential Oscar winner for Netflix in 2025.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Arcane (Season 2 Act 1) N

Episodes: 3

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Toks Olagundoye

By the time you’re reading this, fans will already be gearing up for the second act of the final season of Arcane. However, the first three episodes of Act 1 were nothing short of spectacular.

Thanks to Jinx’s actions, the relationship between Piltover and Zaun has never been more fractured. As the twin cities sit on the precipice of war, some seek to take advantage of the growing chaos.

EMILIA PEREZ (2024) N

Director: Jacques Audiard

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir

Jacques Audiard’s crime drama could be a future Oscar winner for Netflix. The film has received worldwide critical acclaim and is highly regarded as one of the best movies of 2024.

From renegade auteur, Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

SPRINT (Season 2) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: | Runtime: 44-59 Minutes

Cast: Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson

The second season of Sprint takes us to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, where the world’s fastest humans will compete for Olympic glory.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

24 Hours in Aldi (2023)

A Balloon’s Landing (2024)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Awake (2007)

Carol (2015)

Click & Collect (2018)

Hot Frosty (2024) N

My Boo (2024)

One Hundred Years with Juan Rulfo (2017)

Passing (2021) N

Ready or Not (2019)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011)

Sing: Thriller (2024) N

Un/Happy For You (2024)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024

Antarctica (Season 1)

Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) N

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (Season 1)

Love in Contract (Limited Series)

Sister’s Feud (Season 1) N

Temple (Season 2)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 1) N

The Mother of Penguins (Season 1) N

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2024) N

The Lost Children (2024) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024

Ryhthm + Flow: Brazil (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 15th, 2024