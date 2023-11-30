What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: November 30, 2023

It’s been a busy week for new titles on Netflix! Below, we’ll recap everything added so far this week, pick out some highlights, and give you a quick run-through of what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for November 30th, 2023.

While many new titles have been added so far this week, even more are scheduled to arrive on Netflix tomorrow, including a large selection of DC movies.

Today is your last chance to watch a few dozen movies that are scheduled to expire overnight, so get any last-minute binging in now before it’s too late!

Featured Videos

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for November 30th

99 Homes (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Writer: Ramin Bahrani, Bahareh Azimi, Amir Naderi

Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m

There have been several great licensed movies touched down this week, but the one we’re planning to watch is 99 Homes, a thriller starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon.

The movie is about a struggling construction worker who, after losing his home to foreclosure, is compelled to work for the ruthless real estate broker who evicted him, leading him into a world of moral dilemmas and tough choices.

The movie received rave reviews when it debuted in theaters nearly ten years ago (!) with Liz Braun for the Toronto Sun concluding in their review:

“99 Homes is a movie about how we live now, a thriller for grown-ups about everyday life and the social pecking order. Not for the faint of heart, mind you.”

School Spirits (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim

Writer: Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud

Runtime: 44 mins

Next up is a surprise twist. A Paramount+ Original series has just touched down on Netflix. The first time that’s ever happened.

Featuring Cobra Kai star Peyton List, the series revolves around a girl called Maddie who is stuck in the afterlife and has to investigate her disappearance.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2)

Number of episodes: 2

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence

Runtime: 44 mi

Finally, if you’re looking for something Christmassy, you’ll be glad to hear that the holiday specials for Netflix’s feel-good drama Virgin River have just touched down.

The two new episodes are a much-welcome respite from the darker drama seen throughout the rest of season 5, with the festive elements front and center alongside Mel’s search for her father.

Of course, the show has already been renewed for a sixth season, but that looks a little far off into the distance, so savor these two new episodes!

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for November 27th to 30th, 2023

For an expanded version of this list, visit our new on Netflix hub.

26 New Movies Added

99 Homes (2014) – R – English – An unemployed construction worker goes to work for the real estate developer who evicted him, but his new position entails evicting other homeowners.

– R – English – An unemployed construction worker goes to work for the real estate developer who evicted him, but his new position entails evicting other homeowners. Aithe (2003) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu American Symphony (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – In this deeply intimate documentary, musician Jon Batiste attempts to compose a symphony as his wife, writer Suleika Jaouad, undergoes cancer treatment.

– PG-13 – English – In this deeply intimate documentary, musician Jon Batiste attempts to compose a symphony as his wife, writer Suleika Jaouad, undergoes cancer treatment. Amma Cheppindi (2006) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Bangaru Bullodu (2021) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Bujjigadu Made In Chennai (2008) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Deive Leonardo: The Answer (2023) – TV-G – Portuguese – Social media phenomenon Deive Leonardo reflects on God’s love, sings and tells stories about the disciple Peter’s spiritual journey in this special.

– TV-G – Portuguese – Social media phenomenon Deive Leonardo reflects on God’s love, sings and tells stories about the disciple Peter’s spiritual journey in this special. Ee Rojullo (2012) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids.

– PG – English – A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids. Hard Days (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he’s gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they’ve got his number.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he’s gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they’ve got his number. Ketika Berhenti di Sini (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Seeking to move on with her life, an idealistic graphic designer navigates love and loss after crossing paths with an enigmatic architect.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – Seeking to move on with her life, an idealistic graphic designer navigates love and loss after crossing paths with an enigmatic architect. Kushi (2000) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Leo (Hindi) (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi –

– TV-MA – Hindi – Leo (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Leo (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Leo (Tamil) (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Leo (Telugu) (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Primal (2019) – R – English – A big-game hunter transporting rare finds by freighter finds himself hunting two predators on the ship: an escaped assassin — and the jaguar he set free.

– R – English – A big-game hunter transporting rare finds by freighter finds himself hunting two predators on the ship: an escaped assassin — and the jaguar he set free. Runs in the Family (2023) – TV-MA – English – On a road trip to break his ex out of rehab, a former con artist faces trouble from his past while forming a deeper connection with his trans son.

– TV-MA – English – On a road trip to break his ex out of rehab, a former con artist faces trouble from his past while forming a deeper connection with his trans son. Shaina (2020) – TV-14 – English – A teenager struggles in the face of societal inequities. But with support from her inner circle, her talent for engineering could open a path forward.

– TV-14 – English – A teenager struggles in the face of societal inequities. But with support from her inner circle, her talent for engineering could open a path forward. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – To keep their annual Holiday Heist-tacular afloat, Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws will have to restore the whole city’s Christmas spirit — fast!

– TV-Y7 – English – To keep their annual Holiday Heist-tacular afloat, Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws will have to restore the whole city’s Christmas spirit — fast! The Big Ugly (2020) – R – English – A high-stakes money laundering deal between London mobsters and a West Virginia oilman falls on dangerous ground after a murder makes things personal.

– R – English – A high-stakes money laundering deal between London mobsters and a West Virginia oilman falls on dangerous ground after a murder makes things personal. The Lost Husband (2020) – PG-13 – English – Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.

– PG-13 – English – Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss. The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020) – PG – English – As she endures a storm of struggle, a widow meets an uplifting professor who hesitates to deliver a message that could change her life.

– PG – English – As she endures a storm of struggle, a widow meets an uplifting professor who hesitates to deliver a message that could change her life. The Silencing (2020) – R – English – A reformed hunter becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he sets out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago.

– R – English – A reformed hunter becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he sets out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Wedding Games (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar.

9 New TV Series Added

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Dr. Paolo Macchiarini is world famous for his revolutionary stem cell-infused windpipe transplants. There’s just one problem: His patients keep dying.

– TV-MA – English – Dr. Paolo Macchiarini is world famous for his revolutionary stem cell-infused windpipe transplants. There’s just one problem: His patients keep dying. Comedy Royale (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Twenty of Korea’s hottest comedians come together to fiercely compete for a chance to host a Netflix show — delivering nonstop, zany laughter.

– TV-MA – Korean – Twenty of Korea’s hottest comedians come together to fiercely compete for a chance to host a Netflix show — delivering nonstop, zany laughter. Go Dog Go (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

– TV-Y – English – Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way. Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean – Four actresses from Japan move to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow?

– TV-PG – Korean – Four actresses from Japan move to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow? Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A special forces team thwarts a deadly plot in Sin City and parties accordingly. But when the real threat emerges, they must sober up to save Las Vegas.

– TV-MA – English – A special forces team thwarts a deadly plot in Sin City and parties accordingly. But when the real threat emerges, they must sober up to save Las Vegas. Onmyoji (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, Minamoto Hiromasa befriends the mystic Abe Seimei, solving tricky cases rising from the demonic realm.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, Minamoto Hiromasa befriends the mystic Abe Seimei, solving tricky cases rising from the demonic realm. School Spirits (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – The restless spirit of a teenage girl must uncover her mysterious fate with a little help from other ghosts haunting the halls of Split River High.

– TV-MA – English – The restless spirit of a teenage girl must uncover her mysterious fate with a little help from other ghosts haunting the halls of Split River High. Verified Stand-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ten comics. Ten dynamic sets. Two episodes. Discover your new favorite stand-up act as top performers take the stage at Webster Hall in New York City.

– TV-MA – English – Ten comics. Ten dynamic sets. Two episodes. Discover your new favorite stand-up act as top performers take the stage at Webster Hall in New York City. Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for November 30th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Squid Game: The Challenge Leo 2 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife The Silencing 3 Young Sheldon The Secret: Dare to Dream 4 En helt vanlig familj Best. Christmas. Ever! 5 First Wives Club Minions 6 The Crown Primal 7 Matt Rife: Natural Selection Trolls 8 All the Light We Cannot See Lone Survivor 9 Escaping Twin Flames Dampyr 10 Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool Greater

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments.